Best of Geneva Auto Show
Volkswagen Sedric concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Micro-Microlino Prototype 1 car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Lamborghini Huracan Performante. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Cockpit of a SCG 0003S racecar. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Hyundai Fuel Cell Concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Honda NeuV concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Mercedes-Benz Concept EQ car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Hyundai Autonomous Vehicle. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Cadillac Escala Concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Renault Trezor concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Models pose next to the Ssangyong XAVL Concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Peugeot Instinct concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
American Ferrari collector Jim Glickenhaus poses beside an 800 horsepower SCG 0003S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Renault Zoe E-Sport concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO Peugeot brand, poses with the Car of the Year award next to the Peugeot 3008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Models pose next to the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The new Volvo XC60. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Models pose next to a new Fiat 560. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Lamborghini Huracan Performante. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Italdesign Zerouno. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Smart Fortwo Cabrio Electic Drive car plugged at a recharging station. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Opel Crossland X. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Bentley Bentayga. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People take pictures inside Volkswagen Sedric concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A TAMO Racemo+ car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Ford Fiesta ST-Line car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Honda Clarity Fuel Cell car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An Aston Martin Valkyrie car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A McLaren 720S car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A Skoda Kodiaq Scout car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An Aston Martin DB11 car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Italdesign Zerouno. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Fashion convertible cars. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
