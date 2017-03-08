Edition:
United States
Wed Mar 8, 2017

Best of Geneva Auto Show

Volkswagen Sedric concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Volkswagen Sedric concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Volkswagen Sedric concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
1 / 36
A Micro-Microlino Prototype 1 car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Micro-Microlino Prototype 1 car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Micro-Microlino Prototype 1 car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
2 / 36
A Lamborghini Huracan Performante. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Lamborghini Huracan Performante. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Lamborghini Huracan Performante. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
3 / 36
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
4 / 36
Cockpit of a SCG 0003S racecar. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Cockpit of a SCG 0003S racecar. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Cockpit of a SCG 0003S racecar. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
5 / 36
Hyundai Fuel Cell Concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Hyundai Fuel Cell Concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Hyundai Fuel Cell Concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
6 / 36
A Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
7 / 36
A Honda NeuV concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Honda NeuV concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Honda NeuV concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
8 / 36
A Mercedes-Benz Concept EQ car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Mercedes-Benz Concept EQ car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Mercedes-Benz Concept EQ car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
9 / 36
Hyundai Autonomous Vehicle. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Hyundai Autonomous Vehicle. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Hyundai Autonomous Vehicle. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
10 / 36
Cadillac Escala Concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Cadillac Escala Concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Cadillac Escala Concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
11 / 36
A Renault Trezor concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Renault Trezor concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A Renault Trezor concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
12 / 36
Models pose next to the Ssangyong XAVL Concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Models pose next to the Ssangyong XAVL Concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Models pose next to the Ssangyong XAVL Concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
13 / 36
Peugeot Instinct concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Peugeot Instinct concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Peugeot Instinct concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
14 / 36
American Ferrari collector Jim Glickenhaus poses beside an 800 horsepower SCG 0003S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

American Ferrari collector Jim Glickenhaus poses beside an 800 horsepower SCG 0003S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
American Ferrari collector Jim Glickenhaus poses beside an 800 horsepower SCG 0003S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
15 / 36
A Renault Zoe E-Sport concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Renault Zoe E-Sport concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Renault Zoe E-Sport concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
16 / 36
Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO Peugeot brand, poses with the Car of the Year award next to the Peugeot 3008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO Peugeot brand, poses with the Car of the Year award next to the Peugeot 3008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO Peugeot brand, poses with the Car of the Year award next to the Peugeot 3008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
17 / 36
Models pose next to the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Models pose next to the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Models pose next to the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
18 / 36
The new Volvo XC60. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The new Volvo XC60. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
The new Volvo XC60. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
19 / 36
Models pose next to a new Fiat 560. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Models pose next to a new Fiat 560. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Models pose next to a new Fiat 560. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
20 / 36
Lamborghini Huracan Performante. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Lamborghini Huracan Performante. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Lamborghini Huracan Performante. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
21 / 36
The new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
The new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
22 / 36
Italdesign Zerouno. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Italdesign Zerouno. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Italdesign Zerouno. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
23 / 36
A Smart Fortwo Cabrio Electic Drive car plugged at a recharging station. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Smart Fortwo Cabrio Electic Drive car plugged at a recharging station. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Smart Fortwo Cabrio Electic Drive car plugged at a recharging station. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
24 / 36
Opel Crossland X. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Opel Crossland X. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Opel Crossland X. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
25 / 36
Bentley Bentayga. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Bentley Bentayga. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Bentley Bentayga. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
26 / 36
People take pictures inside Volkswagen Sedric concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

People take pictures inside Volkswagen Sedric concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
People take pictures inside Volkswagen Sedric concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
27 / 36
A TAMO Racemo+ car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A TAMO Racemo+ car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A TAMO Racemo+ car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
28 / 36
A Ford Fiesta ST-Line car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Ford Fiesta ST-Line car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Ford Fiesta ST-Line car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
29 / 36
A Honda Clarity Fuel Cell car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Honda Clarity Fuel Cell car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Honda Clarity Fuel Cell car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
30 / 36
An Aston Martin Valkyrie car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

An Aston Martin Valkyrie car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
An Aston Martin Valkyrie car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
31 / 36
A McLaren 720S car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A McLaren 720S car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A McLaren 720S car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
32 / 36
A Skoda Kodiaq Scout car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A Skoda Kodiaq Scout car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Skoda Kodiaq Scout car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
33 / 36
An Aston Martin DB11 car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

An Aston Martin DB11 car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
An Aston Martin DB11 car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
34 / 36
Italdesign Zerouno. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Italdesign Zerouno. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Italdesign Zerouno. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
35 / 36
Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Fashion convertible cars. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Fashion convertible cars. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Fashion convertible cars. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
36 / 36
