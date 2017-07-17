Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 17, 2017 | 1:22pm EDT

Best of IAAF ParaAthletics

Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
1 / 26
Namibia's Lahja Ishitile after the Women's 400m T11 Heat 2/2. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Namibia's Lahja Ishitile after the Women's 400m T11 Heat 2/2. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Namibia's Lahja Ishitile after the Women's 400m T11 Heat 2/2. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
2 / 26
Romania's Florin Cojoc in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Romania's Florin Cojoc in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Romania's Florin Cojoc in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
3 / 26
Great Britain's Kylie Grimes in action during the Women's Club Throw F51 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Great Britain's Kylie Grimes in action during the Women's Club Throw F51 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Great Britain's Kylie Grimes in action during the Women's Club Throw F51 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
4 / 26
Mehmet Tunc of Turkey and guide Bugra Han Kocabeyoglu in a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Mehmet Tunc of Turkey and guide Bugra Han Kocabeyoglu in a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Mehmet Tunc of Turkey and guide Bugra Han Kocabeyoglu in a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
5 / 26
Ananias Shikongo of Namibia during a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Ananias Shikongo of Namibia during a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Ananias Shikongo of Namibia during a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
6 / 26
Mauritius' Jason Louis Denovan Rabaye goes down injured at the end of the Men's 400m T20 Heat 2/2. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Mauritius' Jason Louis Denovan Rabaye goes down injured at the end of the Men's 400m T20 Heat 2/2. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Mauritius' Jason Louis Denovan Rabaye goes down injured at the end of the Men's 400m T20 Heat 2/2. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
7 / 26
Hollie Arnold of Great Britain in the women's Javelin F46 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Hollie Arnold of Great Britain in the women's Javelin F46 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Hollie Arnold of Great Britain in the women's Javelin F46 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
8 / 26
Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's 100m T34 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's 100m T34 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's 100m T34 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
9 / 26
Japan's Maya Nakanishi in action during the Women's Long Jump T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Japan's Maya Nakanishi in action during the Women's Long Jump T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Japan's Maya Nakanishi in action during the Women's Long Jump T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
10 / 26
Kenya's Samwel Mushai Kimani (R) celebrates winning the Men's 5000m T11 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Kenya's Samwel Mushai Kimani (R) celebrates winning the Men's 5000m T11 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Kenya's Samwel Mushai Kimani (R) celebrates winning the Men's 5000m T11 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
11 / 26
Great Britan's Gemma Prescott in action during the Women's Club throw F32 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Great Britan's Gemma Prescott in action during the Women's Club throw F32 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Great Britan's Gemma Prescott in action during the Women's Club throw F32 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
12 / 26
Abassia Rahmani of Switzerland after finishing in the women's 400m T44 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Abassia Rahmani of Switzerland after finishing in the women's 400m T44 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Abassia Rahmani of Switzerland after finishing in the women's 400m T44 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
13 / 26
Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock (R) in action during the Men's 100m T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock (R) in action during the Men's 100m T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock (R) in action during the Men's 100m T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
14 / 26
Sanaa Benhama of Morocco celebrates winning gold in the women's 1500m T13 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Sanaa Benhama of Morocco celebrates winning gold in the women's 1500m T13 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Sanaa Benhama of Morocco celebrates winning gold in the women's 1500m T13 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
15 / 26
Louzanne Coetzee of South Africa with her guide Voight Mokone at the end of a women's 1500m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Louzanne Coetzee of South Africa with her guide Voight Mokone at the end of a women's 1500m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Louzanne Coetzee of South Africa with her guide Voight Mokone at the end of a women's 1500m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
16 / 26
Samantha Kinghorn of Great Britain after winning the women's 200m T53 with a new world record time. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Samantha Kinghorn of Great Britain after winning the women's 200m T53 with a new world record time. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Samantha Kinghorn of Great Britain after winning the women's 200m T53 with a new world record time. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
17 / 26
Great Britain's Richard Whitehead in action during the Men's 200m T42 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Great Britain's Richard Whitehead in action during the Men's 200m T42 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Great Britain's Richard Whitehead in action during the Men's 200m T42 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
18 / 26
China's Hongjie Chen in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

China's Hongjie Chen in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
China's Hongjie Chen in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
19 / 26
Margarita Fuandez of Mexico with her guide Francisco Munoz at the end of a women's 1500m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Margarita Fuandez of Mexico with her guide Francisco Munoz at the end of a women's 1500m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Margarita Fuandez of Mexico with her guide Francisco Munoz at the end of a women's 1500m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
20 / 26
(L-R) Tomoki Tagawa of Japan, Hao Wang of China and Roderick Townsend-Roberts of USA in the Men's 100m T47 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

(L-R) Tomoki Tagawa of Japan, Hao Wang of China and Roderick Townsend-Roberts of USA in the Men's 100m T47 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
(L-R) Tomoki Tagawa of Japan, Hao Wang of China and Roderick Townsend-Roberts of USA in the Men's 100m T47 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
21 / 26
India's Rinku in action during the Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

India's Rinku in action during the Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
India's Rinku in action during the Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
22 / 26
Olivia Breen of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's long jump T38. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Olivia Breen of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's long jump T38. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
Olivia Breen of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's long jump T38. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
23 / 26
Morocco's Youssef Benibrahim celebrates winning the Men's 5000m T13 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Morocco's Youssef Benibrahim celebrates winning the Men's 5000m T13 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
Morocco's Youssef Benibrahim celebrates winning the Men's 5000m T13 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
24 / 26
David Brown of USA in action. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

David Brown of USA in action. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
David Brown of USA in action. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
25 / 26
Richard Whitehead of Great Britain after winning the men's 200m T42 gold. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Richard Whitehead of Great Britain after winning the men's 200m T42 gold. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
Richard Whitehead of Great Britain after winning the men's 200m T42 gold. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Next Slideshows

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Jul 16 2017
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Jul 13 2017
MLB All-Star Game

MLB All-Star Game

Baseball's biggest stars compete at the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami.

Jul 12 2017
Mayweather and McGregor face off

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming...

Jul 11 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities

Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities

Street scenes from the Russian cities that will host the 2018 World Cup.

From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote

From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote

More than 7 million Venezuelans voted in an unofficial referendum held by the opposition to heap pressure on President Nicolas Maduro and repudiate his plan to rewrite the OPEC nation's constitution, monitors said.

Trump golf course hosts Women's Open

Trump golf course hosts Women's Open

President Trump watches the Women's Open at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.

U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria

U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria

The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.

Cambodian temple joins UNESCO list

Cambodian temple joins UNESCO list

Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest," an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, is listed as a UNESCO world heritage site.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Bastille Day in France

Bastille Day in France

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World War One and France's National Day.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

Commemorations in Nice, France, where 86 people died a year ago when a man drove a truck at a crowd gathered for Bastille Day celebrations on the waterfront.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast