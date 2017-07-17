Best of IAAF ParaAthletics
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Namibia's Lahja Ishitile after the Women's 400m T11 Heat 2/2. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Romania's Florin Cojoc in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Great Britain's Kylie Grimes in action during the Women's Club Throw F51 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Mehmet Tunc of Turkey and guide Bugra Han Kocabeyoglu in a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Ananias Shikongo of Namibia during a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Mauritius' Jason Louis Denovan Rabaye goes down injured at the end of the Men's 400m T20 Heat 2/2. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Hollie Arnold of Great Britain in the women's Javelin F46 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's 100m T34 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Japan's Maya Nakanishi in action during the Women's Long Jump T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Kenya's Samwel Mushai Kimani (R) celebrates winning the Men's 5000m T11 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Great Britan's Gemma Prescott in action during the Women's Club throw F32 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Abassia Rahmani of Switzerland after finishing in the women's 400m T44 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock (R) in action during the Men's 100m T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Sanaa Benhama of Morocco celebrates winning gold in the women's 1500m T13 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Louzanne Coetzee of South Africa with her guide Voight Mokone at the end of a women's 1500m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Samantha Kinghorn of Great Britain after winning the women's 200m T53 with a new world record time. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Great Britain's Richard Whitehead in action during the Men's 200m T42 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
China's Hongjie Chen in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Margarita Fuandez of Mexico with her guide Francisco Munoz at the end of a women's 1500m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
(L-R) Tomoki Tagawa of Japan, Hao Wang of China and Roderick Townsend-Roberts of USA in the Men's 100m T47 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
India's Rinku in action during the Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Olivia Breen of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's long jump T38. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Morocco's Youssef Benibrahim celebrates winning the Men's 5000m T13 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
David Brown of USA in action. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Richard Whitehead of Great Britain after winning the men's 200m T42 gold. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Next Slideshows
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
MLB All-Star Game
Baseball's biggest stars compete at the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami.
Mayweather and McGregor face off
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming...
MORE IN PICTURES
Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities
Street scenes from the Russian cities that will host the 2018 World Cup.
From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote
More than 7 million Venezuelans voted in an unofficial referendum held by the opposition to heap pressure on President Nicolas Maduro and repudiate his plan to rewrite the OPEC nation's constitution, monitors said.
Trump golf course hosts Women's Open
President Trump watches the Women's Open at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.
U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria
The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.
Cambodian temple joins UNESCO list
Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest," an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, is listed as a UNESCO world heritage site.
Bastille Day in France
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World War One and France's National Day.
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack
Commemorations in Nice, France, where 86 people died a year ago when a man drove a truck at a crowd gathered for Bastille Day celebrations on the waterfront.