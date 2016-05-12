Best of Invictus Games
Wounded warrior Leonard Anderson of the U.S. competes at the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Anthony McDaniel of the U.S. fends off an attacker from Denmark in the wheelchair rugby final at the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A competitor from the U.S. participates in his heat during the indoor rowing competition during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Britain's Prince Harry reacts at the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A U.S. sitting volleyball player (L) hits the ball back to the Netherlands during their match at the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Competitors with prosthetic legs hug at the finish line following a race during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Wounded warrior Master Sargent Israel Del Toro Jr. competes in the shot put during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Anthony McDaniel of the U.S. looks up with the ball as he rolls over during the wheel chair rugby final at the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A competitor from France reacts on the track at the finish line during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Wounded warrior Michael Yule celebrates after winning the Lightweight Power Lifting gold during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dave Henson of Britain runs to victory in the men's 200m race during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Anthony McDaniel of the U.S. passes the ball as he tips on one wheel in the wheelchair rugby final against Denmark at the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, U.S., May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden runs down the court after presenting medals following the wheel chair rugby final between the U.S. and Denmark at the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Service dog Kai is pictured with SST August O'Niell as they take part in the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Prince Harry laughs as he sits in the stands to watch sitting volleyball during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A competitor from the U.K. hits the ball to Canada during a seated wheelchair game at the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An aide (L) helps a blind swimmer to the starting blocks on the pool deck of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Laura Wright performs during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Former President George W. Bush fist bumps wounded warrior Master Sergeant Israel Del Toro Jr on stage during the Symposium on Invisible Wounds at the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Members of the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill team take part in the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Prince Harry speaks with Sean Pollock of the UK as they watch a sitting volleyball game during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Former U.S. President George W. Bush kisses Carmen Del Toro on stage with while Israel Del Toro watches during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A competitor from the U.K. warms up before a seated wheelchair game at the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A sign language interpreter is pictured during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Wounded warrior Master Sergeant Israel Del Toro Jr.'s takes a drink of water as he speaks on stage during the Symposium on Invisible Wounds at the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Britain's Prince Harry shakes hands with a sitting volleyball competitor during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Britain's Prince Harry speaks to Army Sergeant first class Mike Smith of the US during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Prince Harry poses for a photo with members of the British military in the stand during the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Prince Harry watches as athletes compete in the pool of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Wounded warrior Master Sargent Israel Del Toro Jr. speaks on stage as a photo of his son is projected behind him as he takes part in the opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Opposition protests in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition marches to pressure a recall referendum against President Maduro.
India's worst drought in decades
About 330 million people, almost a quarter of the country's population, are hit by India's worst drought in four decades.
The final three
While Donald Trump is the lone Republican candidate standing, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders continue their battle on the campaign trail.
The shooting of Walter Scott
White former police officer Michael Slager shot Walter Scott without legal justification in April 2015, a federal grand jury found, depriving the motorist of...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.