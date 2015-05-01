Best of Latin Billboard Awards
Natalia Jimenez accepts an award at the 2015 Latin Billboard Awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jennifer Lopez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Julian Alvarez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Marc Anthony. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Carmen Villalobos takes a selfie as she poses backstage. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Belinda and Juan Magan perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singers Luis Fonsi and Ne-Yo perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Carlos Santana accepts a pair of awards, including "Top Latin Albums, Artist of the Year, Duo or Group". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Marc Anthony performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
J. Baldwin poses backstage with a trio of awards. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Jennifer Lopez waves after performing a tribute to the late singer Selena. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Enrique Iglesias accepts an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Roberto Santos poses backstage with his multiple awards. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Natalia Jimenez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fifth Harmony arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Marc Anthony and his wife, Shannon De Lima, arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Jennifer Lopez arrives. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Marc Anthony accepts an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Relatives of singer Selena arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
J. Balvin celebrates after winning three awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Pedro Fernandez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Roselyn Sanchez and Rafael Amaya present an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lucero arrives. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Nacho and his family arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Singer Isabella Castillo arrives. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Musical group Gente de Zona and singer Enrique Iglesias accept multiple awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Alejandro Sanz performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jennifer Lopez performs a tribute to the late singer Selena. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
J. Balvin performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Carlos Vives, Daddy Yankee and Wisin perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Daddy Yankee performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Daddy Yankee performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Romeo Santos performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Natalia Jimenez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Wisin accepts an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Time 100 gala
Attendees celebrate the world's 100 most influential people.
Most beautiful people
People Magazine picks the most beautiful people in the world.
ACM Awards ceremony
Highlights from the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards show.
ACM Awards red carpet
On the red carpet of the Academy of Country Music Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.