Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 1, 2015 | 11:15am EDT

Best of Latin Billboard Awards

Natalia Jimenez accepts an award at the 2015 Latin Billboard Awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Natalia Jimenez accepts an award at the 2015 Latin Billboard Awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Natalia Jimenez accepts an award at the 2015 Latin Billboard Awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 35
Jennifer Lopez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Jennifer Lopez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Jennifer Lopez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 35
Julian Alvarez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Julian Alvarez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Julian Alvarez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 35
Singer Marc Anthony. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Marc Anthony. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Singer Marc Anthony. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 35
Actress Carmen Villalobos takes a selfie as she poses backstage. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Actress Carmen Villalobos takes a selfie as she poses backstage. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Actress Carmen Villalobos takes a selfie as she poses backstage. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
5 / 35
Belinda and Juan Magan perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Belinda and Juan Magan perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Belinda and Juan Magan perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 35
Singers Luis Fonsi and Ne-Yo perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singers Luis Fonsi and Ne-Yo perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Singers Luis Fonsi and Ne-Yo perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 35
Carlos Santana accepts a pair of awards, including "Top Latin Albums, Artist of the Year, Duo or Group". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Carlos Santana accepts a pair of awards, including "Top Latin Albums, Artist of the Year, Duo or Group". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Carlos Santana accepts a pair of awards, including "Top Latin Albums, Artist of the Year, Duo or Group". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 35
Singer Marc Anthony performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Marc Anthony performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Singer Marc Anthony performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 35
J. Baldwin poses backstage with a trio of awards. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

J. Baldwin poses backstage with a trio of awards. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
J. Baldwin poses backstage with a trio of awards. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
10 / 35
Jennifer Lopez waves after performing a tribute to the late singer Selena. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Jennifer Lopez waves after performing a tribute to the late singer Selena. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Jennifer Lopez waves after performing a tribute to the late singer Selena. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 35
Enrique Iglesias accepts an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Enrique Iglesias accepts an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Enrique Iglesias accepts an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 35
Roberto Santos poses backstage with his multiple awards. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Roberto Santos poses backstage with his multiple awards. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Roberto Santos poses backstage with his multiple awards. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
13 / 35
Natalia Jimenez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Natalia Jimenez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Natalia Jimenez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 35
Fifth Harmony arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Fifth Harmony arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Fifth Harmony arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
15 / 35
Marc Anthony and his wife, Shannon De Lima, arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Marc Anthony and his wife, Shannon De Lima, arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Marc Anthony and his wife, Shannon De Lima, arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
16 / 35
Jennifer Lopez arrives. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Jennifer Lopez arrives. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Jennifer Lopez arrives. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
17 / 35
Marc Anthony accepts an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Marc Anthony accepts an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Marc Anthony accepts an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 35
Relatives of singer Selena arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Relatives of singer Selena arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Relatives of singer Selena arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
19 / 35
J. Balvin celebrates after winning three awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

J. Balvin celebrates after winning three awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
J. Balvin celebrates after winning three awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 35
Pedro Fernandez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Pedro Fernandez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Pedro Fernandez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
21 / 35
Roselyn Sanchez and Rafael Amaya present an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Roselyn Sanchez and Rafael Amaya present an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Roselyn Sanchez and Rafael Amaya present an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
22 / 35
Lucero arrives. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Lucero arrives. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Lucero arrives. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
23 / 35
Nacho and his family arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Nacho and his family arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Nacho and his family arrive. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
24 / 35
Singer Isabella Castillo arrives. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Singer Isabella Castillo arrives. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Singer Isabella Castillo arrives. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
25 / 35
Musical group Gente de Zona and singer Enrique Iglesias accept multiple awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Musical group Gente de Zona and singer Enrique Iglesias accept multiple awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Musical group Gente de Zona and singer Enrique Iglesias accept multiple awards. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
26 / 35
Alejandro Sanz performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Alejandro Sanz performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Alejandro Sanz performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
27 / 35
Jennifer Lopez performs a tribute to the late singer Selena. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Jennifer Lopez performs a tribute to the late singer Selena. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Jennifer Lopez performs a tribute to the late singer Selena. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
28 / 35
J. Balvin performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

J. Balvin performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
J. Balvin performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
29 / 35
Carlos Vives, Daddy Yankee and Wisin perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Carlos Vives, Daddy Yankee and Wisin perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Carlos Vives, Daddy Yankee and Wisin perform. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
30 / 35
Daddy Yankee performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Daddy Yankee performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Daddy Yankee performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
31 / 35
Daddy Yankee performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Daddy Yankee performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Daddy Yankee performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
32 / 35
Romeo Santos performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Romeo Santos performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Romeo Santos performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
33 / 35
Natalia Jimenez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Natalia Jimenez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Natalia Jimenez performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
34 / 35
Wisin accepts an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wisin accepts an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Wisin accepts an award. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Time 100 gala

Time 100 gala

Next Slideshows

Time 100 gala

Time 100 gala

Attendees celebrate the world's 100 most influential people.

Apr 22 2015
Most beautiful people

Most beautiful people

People Magazine picks the most beautiful people in the world.

Apr 22 2015
ACM Awards ceremony

ACM Awards ceremony

Highlights from the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards show.

Apr 20 2015
ACM Awards red carpet

ACM Awards red carpet

On the red carpet of the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Apr 20 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast