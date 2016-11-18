Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 18, 2016 | 2:10pm EST

Best of Latin Grammy Awards

Jennifer Lopez kisses Marc Anthony after she presented him with the award honoring him as Latin Recording Academy person of the year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jennifer Lopez kisses Marc Anthony after she presented him with the award honoring him as Latin Recording Academy person of the year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Jennifer Lopez kisses Marc Anthony after she presented him with the award honoring him as Latin Recording Academy person of the year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
1 / 30
J Balvin (R) performs "Safari" with Pharrell Williams (L) and Bia. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

J Balvin (R) performs "Safari" with Pharrell Williams (L) and Bia. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
J Balvin (R) performs "Safari" with Pharrell Williams (L) and Bia. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2 / 30
Latin Recording Academy person of the year Marc Anthony performs a medley of his hits. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Latin Recording Academy person of the year Marc Anthony performs a medley of his hits. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Latin Recording Academy person of the year Marc Anthony performs a medley of his hits. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3 / 30
Wisin performs "Vacaciones". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wisin performs "Vacaciones". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Wisin performs "Vacaciones". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4 / 30
Alexander Delgado (L) and Randy Malcom Martinez of Gente De Zona perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Alexander Delgado (L) and Randy Malcom Martinez of Gente De Zona perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Alexander Delgado (L) and Randy Malcom Martinez of Gente De Zona perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5 / 30
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6 / 30
Mon Laferte performs "Si Tu Me Quiseras" as Junaes accompanies her. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mon Laferte performs "Si Tu Me Quiseras" as Junaes accompanies her. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Mon Laferte performs "Si Tu Me Quiseras" as Junaes accompanies her. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7 / 30
Jennifer Lopez performs "Olvidame Y Pega La Vuelta" with Marc Anthony (not pictured). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jennifer Lopez performs "Olvidame Y Pega La Vuelta" with Marc Anthony (not pictured). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Jennifer Lopez performs "Olvidame Y Pega La Vuelta" with Marc Anthony (not pictured). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8 / 30
Farruko (R) and Ky-Mani Marley perform "Chillax". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Farruko (R) and Ky-Mani Marley perform "Chillax". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Farruko (R) and Ky-Mani Marley perform "Chillax". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9 / 30
Yandel performs "Nunca Me Olvides". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Yandel performs "Nunca Me Olvides". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Yandel performs "Nunca Me Olvides". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10 / 30
Rachel Platten performs "Siempre Estare Ahi" with Diego Torres. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rachel Platten performs "Siempre Estare Ahi" with Diego Torres. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Rachel Platten performs "Siempre Estare Ahi" with Diego Torres. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
11 / 30
Prince Royce (L) performs "Moneda" with Gerardo Ortiz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Prince Royce (L) performs "Moneda" with Gerardo Ortiz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Prince Royce (L) performs "Moneda" with Gerardo Ortiz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
12 / 30
Jesse and Joy perform "Me Soltaste". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jesse and Joy perform "Me Soltaste". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Jesse and Joy perform "Me Soltaste". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
13 / 30
Farruko performs "Chillax". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Farruko performs "Chillax". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Farruko performs "Chillax". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
14 / 30
Yandel performs "Nunca Me Olvides". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Yandel performs "Nunca Me Olvides". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Yandel performs "Nunca Me Olvides". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
15 / 30
Interior view at the 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Interior view at the 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Interior view at the 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
16 / 30
Juanes performs "Fuego". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Juanes performs "Fuego". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Juanes performs "Fuego". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
17 / 30
Pablo Lopez (R) performs "Tu Enemigo" with Juanes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pablo Lopez (R) performs "Tu Enemigo" with Juanes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Pablo Lopez (R) performs "Tu Enemigo" with Juanes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
18 / 30
Joss Favela performs "Cuando Fuimos Nada". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Joss Favela performs "Cuando Fuimos Nada". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Joss Favela performs "Cuando Fuimos Nada". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
19 / 30
Fonseca (C) performs "Vine A Buscarte" with Alexis Y Fido. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fonseca (C) performs "Vine A Buscarte" with Alexis Y Fido. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Fonseca (C) performs "Vine A Buscarte" with Alexis Y Fido. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
20 / 30
Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizarraga accept the award for best banda album for "Raices". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizarraga accept the award for best banda album for "Raices". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizarraga accept the award for best banda album for "Raices". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
21 / 30
Laura Pausini performs "Lado Derecho Del Corazon". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Laura Pausini performs "Lado Derecho Del Corazon". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Laura Pausini performs "Lado Derecho Del Corazon". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
22 / 30
Aerial performers bang drums as Pablo Lopez (not pictured) sings "Tu Enemigo". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Aerial performers bang drums as Pablo Lopez (not pictured) sings "Tu Enemigo". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Aerial performers bang drums as Pablo Lopez (not pictured) sings "Tu Enemigo". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
23 / 30
Wisin performs "Vacaciones". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wisin performs "Vacaciones". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Wisin performs "Vacaciones". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
24 / 30
Fonseca (C) performs "Vine A Buscarte" with Alexis Y Fido. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fonseca (C) performs "Vine A Buscarte" with Alexis Y Fido. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Fonseca (C) performs "Vine A Buscarte" with Alexis Y Fido. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
25 / 30
Carlos Vives and Andres Castro accept the award for song of the year for "La Bicicleta". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Carlos Vives and Andres Castro accept the award for song of the year for "La Bicicleta". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Carlos Vives and Andres Castro accept the award for song of the year for "La Bicicleta". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
26 / 30
Carlos Vives performs "La Bicicleta". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Carlos Vives performs "La Bicicleta". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Carlos Vives performs "La Bicicleta". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
27 / 30
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs accept the award for best rock album for "La Salvacion De Solo y Juan". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs accept the award for best rock album for "La Salvacion De Solo y Juan". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs accept the award for best rock album for "La Salvacion De Solo y Juan". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
28 / 30
Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom Martinez of Gente De Zona accept the award for best tropical fusion album for "Visualizate". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom Martinez of Gente De Zona accept the award for best tropical fusion album for "Visualizate". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom Martinez of Gente De Zona accept the award for best tropical fusion album for "Visualizate". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
29 / 30
Manuel Medrano performs "Bajo El Agua". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Manuel Medrano performs "Bajo El Agua". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 17, 2016
Manuel Medrano performs "Bajo El Agua". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
30 / 30
