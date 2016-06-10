Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jun 10, 2016

Best of London Collections: Men

A model presents a creation at the Barbour presentation at London Collections Men in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model presents a creation at the Barbour presentation at London Collections Men in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Barbour presentation at London Collections Men in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models are groomed backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models are groomed backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Models are groomed backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model is dressed backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is dressed backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A model is dressed backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Topman Design catwalk. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Topman Design catwalk. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Topman Design catwalk. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Barbour presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Barbour presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Barbour presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Topman Design catwalk. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Topman Design catwalk. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Topman Design catwalk. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model waits backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model waits backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A model waits backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Barbour presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Barbour presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Barbour presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Barbour presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Barbour presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Barbour presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Topman Design. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Topman Design. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Topman Design. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
