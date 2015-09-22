Best of London Fashion Week
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models ride skateboards as they present creations from the Ashish Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Zandra Rhodes Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Molly Goddard Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model uses a hat to cover her face as stylists apply hairspray backstage before the Ashish Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood walks onto the catwalk with activists following the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model looks at her makeup backstage before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British model Cara Delevingne takes a selfie as she arrives for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Models present creations from the Christopher Raeburn Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model poses for a photograph backstage before the presentation of the Ashish Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model walks on the catwalk during a rehearsal before the presentation of the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A security guard asks a guest to continue to her seat and not hold up the queue by taking selfies before the presentation of the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model has her makeup touched up backstage before the presentation of the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A rail of clothing is moved backstage before the presentation of the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Gareth Pugh Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with British designer Victoria Beckham during a party for London fashion week hosted by the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Matthew Barzun, Vogue Magazine, and J. Crew at Winfield House. REUTERS/Evan...more
A model presents a creation from the Gareth Pugh Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Christopher Raeburn Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Rein Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Anya Hindmarch Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter arrive for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British actress Sienna Miller arrives for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Models present creations from the Molly Goddard Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for the presentation of the Gareth Pugh Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Molly Goddard Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model has her makeup done backstage before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents creations from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Guests arrive for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Models present creations from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Model Suki Waterhouse poses for the social media photographers pit before the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Guests arrive for the presentation of the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
U.S. singer St. Vincent arrives for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A model presents a creation from the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Bora Aksu Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Gareth Pugh Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation from the Holly Fulton Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Next Slideshows
Burberry at LFW
Highlights from the Burberry Prorsum collection at London Fashion Week.
World's highest-paid models
The top-earning supermodels this past year.
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Best of NYFW
Backstage and collection highlights from New York Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.