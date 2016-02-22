Best of London Fashion Week
Ashish. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Gareth Pugh. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Osman. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Osman. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Burberry. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Christopher Kane. REUTERS/Neil Hall
House of Holland. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Burberry. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Gareth Pugh. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Julien Macdonald. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Jasper Conran. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Neil Hall
1205. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models wait backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Anya Hindmarch. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Vivienne Westwood receives applause after her catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model is styled backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
J. JS Lee. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A make-up face chart is seen backstage of the Jasper Conran catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Ashish. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Topshop Unique. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Holly Fulton. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model is styled backstage at the Julien Macdonald catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Holly Fulton. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Gareth Pugh. REUTERS/Neil Hall
J. JS Lee. REUTERS/Neil Hall
