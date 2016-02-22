Edition:
Pictures | Mon Feb 22, 2016

Best of London Fashion Week

Ashish. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Ashish. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Ashish. REUTERS/Neil Hall
1 / 30
Gareth Pugh. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Gareth Pugh. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Gareth Pugh. REUTERS/Neil Hall
2 / 30
Osman. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Osman. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Osman. REUTERS/Neil Hall
3 / 30
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Neil Hall
4 / 30
Osman. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Osman. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Osman. REUTERS/Neil Hall
5 / 30
Burberry. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Burberry. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Burberry. REUTERS/Neil Hall
6 / 30
Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Neil Hall
7 / 30
Christopher Kane. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Christopher Kane. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Christopher Kane. REUTERS/Neil Hall
8 / 30
House of Holland. REUTERS/Neil Hall

House of Holland. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
House of Holland. REUTERS/Neil Hall
9 / 30
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Neil Hall
10 / 30
Burberry. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Burberry. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Burberry. REUTERS/Neil Hall
11 / 30
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Alexander McQueen. REUTERS/Neil Hall
12 / 30
Gareth Pugh. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Gareth Pugh. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Gareth Pugh. REUTERS/Neil Hall
13 / 30
Julien Macdonald. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Julien Macdonald. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Julien Macdonald. REUTERS/Neil Hall
14 / 30
Jasper Conran. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Jasper Conran. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Jasper Conran. REUTERS/Neil Hall
15 / 30
Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Neil Hall
16 / 30
1205. REUTERS/Neil Hall

1205. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
1205. REUTERS/Neil Hall
17 / 30
Models wait backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models wait backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Models wait backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
18 / 30
Anya Hindmarch. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Anya Hindmarch. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Anya Hindmarch. REUTERS/Neil Hall
19 / 30
Vivienne Westwood receives applause after her catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Vivienne Westwood receives applause after her catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Vivienne Westwood receives applause after her catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
20 / 30
A model is styled backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is styled backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
A model is styled backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
21 / 30
J. JS Lee. REUTERS/Neil Hall

J. JS Lee. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
J. JS Lee. REUTERS/Neil Hall
22 / 30
A make-up face chart is seen backstage of the Jasper Conran catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A make-up face chart is seen backstage of the Jasper Conran catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
A make-up face chart is seen backstage of the Jasper Conran catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
23 / 30
Ashish. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Ashish. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Ashish. REUTERS/Neil Hall
24 / 30
Topshop Unique. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Topshop Unique. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Topshop Unique. REUTERS/Neil Hall
25 / 30
Holly Fulton. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Holly Fulton. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Holly Fulton. REUTERS/Neil Hall
26 / 30
A model is styled backstage at the Julien Macdonald catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A model is styled backstage at the Julien Macdonald catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
A model is styled backstage at the Julien Macdonald catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
27 / 30
Holly Fulton. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Holly Fulton. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Holly Fulton. REUTERS/Neil Hall
28 / 30
Gareth Pugh. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Gareth Pugh. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Gareth Pugh. REUTERS/Neil Hall
29 / 30
J. JS Lee. REUTERS/Neil Hall

J. JS Lee. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
J. JS Lee. REUTERS/Neil Hall
30 / 30
