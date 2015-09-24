Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 24, 2015 | 7:36pm EDT

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
1 / 34
Moschino Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Moschino Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Moschino Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo
Close
2 / 34
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
3 / 34
Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
4 / 34
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
5 / 34
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
6 / 34
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
7 / 34
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
8 / 34
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
9 / 34
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
10 / 34
Courtney Love performs during Philipp Plein. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Courtney Love performs during Philipp Plein. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Courtney Love performs during Philipp Plein. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
11 / 34
Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo
Close
12 / 34
Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
Close
13 / 34
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
14 / 34
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
15 / 34
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
16 / 34
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
17 / 34
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
18 / 34
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
19 / 34
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
20 / 34
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
21 / 34
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
22 / 34
Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo
Close
23 / 34
Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
Close
24 / 34
Blugirl Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Blugirl Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Blugirl Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
Close
25 / 34
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
26 / 34
Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi acknowledge applause at the end of the Fendi Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi acknowledge applause at the end of the Fendi Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi acknowledge applause at the end of the Fendi Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
27 / 34
Moschino Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Moschino Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Moschino Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo
Close
28 / 34
Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
Close
29 / 34
Actress Dakota Johnson poses prior to the Gucci Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Actress Dakota Johnson poses prior to the Gucci Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Actress Dakota Johnson poses prior to the Gucci Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo
Close
30 / 34
Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo
Close
31 / 34
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
32 / 34
Moschino Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Moschino Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Moschino Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo
Close
33 / 34
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Best of London Fashion Week

Best of London Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Best of London Fashion Week

Best of London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Sep 22 2015
Burberry at LFW

Burberry at LFW

Highlights from the Burberry Prorsum collection at London Fashion Week.

Sep 21 2015
World's highest-paid models

World's highest-paid models

The top-earning supermodels this past year.

Sep 18 2015
Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

Sep 17 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast