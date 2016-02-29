Best of Milan Fashion Week
DSquared2. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
DSquared2. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Missoni. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Missoni. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Salvatore Ferragamo. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce & Gabbana. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Philipp Plein. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model eats an apple backstage of the Aquilano Rimondi Autumn/Winter 2016 woman collection. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Ermanno Scervino. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Blumarine. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Blumarine. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Versace. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Versace. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Moschino. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Moschino. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Moschino. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Models talk in the backstage of Etro. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Gucci. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Gucci. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Gucci. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model has makeup applied backstage of Etro. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Prada. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Prada. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Prada. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model is prepared for the catwalk backstage of Etro. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Etro. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Model Kendall Jenner leads models at the end of Fendi show. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Fendi. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
