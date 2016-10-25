Best of MLB playoffs
Chicago Cubs players celebrate in the clubhouse after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the NLCS. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after winning game six of the NLCS. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana celebrates after making the final catch to beat the Toronto Blue Jays in game five of the ALCS. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 19, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The Toronto Blue Jays dugout looks on during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians in game five of the 2016 ALCS playoff baseball series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
General view of the field during workout day prior to the start of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Josh Reddick dives into the stands while chasing a ball hit by Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist (not pictured) in game four of the NLCS. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw reacts as Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo advances to second base on an error during game six of the NLCS. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs fans hold up a sign as center fielder Dexter Fowler walks back to the dugout during game six of the NLCS. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson cannot catch a home run hit by Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (not pictured) during game four of the NLCS. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall and Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis miss a fly ball during game five of the ALCS against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez reacts after being tagged out at home plate by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras in game four of the NLCS. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista looks on as a home run hit by Cleveland Indians left fielder Coco Crisp (not pictured) goes over the fence in game five of the ALCS. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer looks at his bleeding finger during the first inning in game three of the ALCS against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson reacts after making a play against the Cleveland Indians in game four of the ALCS. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
A fan of the Cleveland Indians in the stands before game one of the ALCS against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Fans dressed as 1908 Chicago Cubs players pose for a photo with their dog Winter before game one of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero gives a curtain call after his grand slam against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning of game one of the NLCS. The Cubs won 8-4. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler collides with right fielder Jorge Soler to catch a fly ball in game three of the NLCS. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love reacts during game two of the ALCS between the Cleveland Indians and the Toronto Blue Jays. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons (left) acknowledges Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona after the national anthem before game three of the ALCS. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (left) high fives right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two of the ALCS. Cleveland won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo avoids an inside pitch by Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw in game two of the NLCS. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
An overall view of Wrigley Field as Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw pitches in game two of the NLCS. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Melvin Upton Jr. reacts after striking out against the Cleveland Indians in game one of the ALCS at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of Progressive Field during game two of the ALCS between the Cleveland Indians and the Toronto Blue Jays. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer prepares to pitch during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLDS at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey reacts during game four of the NLDS against the Chicago Cubs. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the San Francisco Giants in game four of the NLDS at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Cubs celebrate defeating the San Francisco Giants during game four of the NLDS. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs fans celebrate after defeating the San Francisco Giants during game four of the NLDS. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz salutes the fans after losing to the Cleveland Indians 3-4 in game three of the ALDS. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians teammates celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox 4-3 in game three of the ALDS. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin is tackled by his teammates after driving in the winning run with a fielder's choice in the 10th inning against the Texas Rangers during game three of the ALDS. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY...more
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson celebrates after scoring the winning run past Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy in the 10th inning to give the Jays a three game sweep in the ALDS. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson celebrates with fans in the stands after game three of the ALDS. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor reacts after hitting a solo home run during game one of the ALDS. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia speaks with starting pitcher Rick Porcello during the third inning against the Cleveland Indians during game one of the ALDS. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco Giants players celebrate the win against the New York Mets in the National League wild card playoff. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants in the National League wild card playoff. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports
Baltimore Orioles left fielder Hyun Soo Kim catches a fly ball as a fan throws an object on the field during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League wild card playoff. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion hits a walk-off home run to beat the Baltimore Orioles during the 11th inning in the American League wild card playoff game. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez is doused with champagne by a teammate after losing to the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium but clinching their division with a Toronto Blue Jays loss. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
