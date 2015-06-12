Best of NBA Finals
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James react after a play during the fourth quarter in game two. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James falls into a camera man on the sidelines during the second quarter of game four. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, forward Harrison Barnes, Cleveland Cavaliers center Timofey Mozgov (top, left) and center Tristan Thompson (top, right) rebound during the first quarter of game four. Mandatory Credit: David...more
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts after being injured during the second quarter in game four. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers center Timofey Mozgov goes for a rebound against Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala and guard Klay Thompson during the second quarter in game four. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward Harrison Barnes and guard Stephen Curry go for a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James in game four. Mandatory Credit: Ronald Martinez-Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James fouls Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala during the third quarter of game four. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert celebrates after a three pointer during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors in game four. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts during the third quarter of game four. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts after a play during the first quarter in game four. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward David Lee shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith during the second quarter in game four. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala celebrates with guard Stephen Curry during the fourth quarter in game four. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova fights for a loose ball with Golden State Warriors forward David Lee during the fourth quarter in game three. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forward David Lee during the fourth quarter in game three. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James and guard Matthew Dellavedova react after game three. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert shoots against Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut in game two. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Chiu-Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Andre Iguodala go for a loose ball against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the second quarter in game three. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James fight for a loose ball during the fourth quarter in game three. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green knocks the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during overtime in game two. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts during the 95-93 victory against the Golden State Warriors in game two. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James celebrates with guard Matthew Dellavedova the 95-93 victory against the Golden State Warriors in game two. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the second half in game two. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James fights for a rebound with Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson and forward Harrison Barnes during the fourth quarter in game two. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova turns the ball over against the defense of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson and forward Draymond Green during the second half in game two. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson in game two. Mandatory Credit: Ezra Shaw-Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James moves to the basket against the defense of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forward Harrison Barnes during the first half in game two. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry steals the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the overtime period in game one. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts after he scored during overtime in game one. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the overtime period in game one. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts after not receiving a foul call against the Golden State Warriors during the second half in game one. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
