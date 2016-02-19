Edition:
Thu Feb 18, 2016

Best of New York Fashion Week

Singer Lady Gaga presents a creation by Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Ralph Lauren. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Ralph Lauren. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A model loses her shoe during Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Actress Zoe Kravitz, television personality Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods and stylist June Ambrose (L-R) attend the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Fashion designer Jeremy Scott and singer Rihanna attend the red carpet before the Fenty PUMA by Rihanna show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Thom Browne. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Gigi Hadid models Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Thom Browne Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Fenty PUMA by Rihanna Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Fenty PUMA by Rihanna Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Fenty PUMA by Rihanna Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Nicole Miller Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Rachel Zoe Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Rachel Zoe Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Rehearsals at Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Herve Leger By Max Azria Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Herve Leger By Max Azria Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
BCBG Max Azria Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Lacoste Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
