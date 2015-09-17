Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 16, 2015 | 11:01pm EDT

Best of NYFW

A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 30
Models walk through water at the conclusion of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models walk through water at the conclusion of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Models walk through water at the conclusion of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 30
A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 30
Models present creations from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Models present creations from the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 30
A model presents a creation from the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A model presents a creation from the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 30
A woman looks over images of models backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman looks over images of models backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A woman looks over images of models backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 30
A model is prepared backstage before the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A model is prepared backstage before the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 30
Models wait backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models wait backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Models wait backstage before the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 30
Models present creations from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Models present creations from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Models present creations from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 30
A model waits backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model waits backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model waits backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 30
A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A model is prepared backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
11 / 30
Musician Kanye West stands with his wife Kim Kardashian after watching the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Musician Kanye West stands with his wife Kim Kardashian after watching the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Musician Kanye West stands with his wife Kim Kardashian after watching the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 30
Models wait backstage before the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models wait backstage before the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Models wait backstage before the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 30
A model presents a creation from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A model presents a creation from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
A model presents a creation from the DKNY Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
14 / 30
Model Gigi Hadid yawns as she is prepared backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Gigi Hadid yawns as she is prepared backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Model Gigi Hadid yawns as she is prepared backstage before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 30
A model walks the runway during rehearsals for the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model walks the runway during rehearsals for the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model walks the runway during rehearsals for the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 30
Models present creations from the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations from the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Models present creations from the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 30
Designer Betsey Johnson greets attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Designer Betsey Johnson greets attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Designer Betsey Johnson greets attendees after presenting her Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
18 / 30
Models present creations from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Models present creations from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 30
Former footballer David Beckham and and Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour attend the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Former footballer David Beckham and and Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour attend the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Former footballer David Beckham and and Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour attend the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
20 / 30
A model presents a creation from the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
21 / 30
Models present creations from the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/John Taggart

Models present creations from the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/John Taggart

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Models present creations from the Alexander Wang Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/John Taggart
Close
22 / 30
Workers prepares the space before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Workers prepares the space before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Workers prepares the space before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
23 / 30
A model presents a creation from the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model presents a creation from the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
24 / 30
Singer Nicki Minaj departs after a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Nicki Minaj departs after a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Singer Nicki Minaj departs after a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
25 / 30
A model walks tha catwalk during rehearsals for the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model walks tha catwalk during rehearsals for the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A model walks tha catwalk during rehearsals for the BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
26 / 30
A model presents a creation from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A model presents a creation from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A model presents a creation from the 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
27 / 30
(L-R) Actresses Jennifer Hudson, Christina Hendricks, Bella Thorne and comedian and actress Amy Schumer attend the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(L-R) Actresses Jennifer Hudson, Christina Hendricks, Bella Thorne and comedian and actress Amy Schumer attend the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
(L-R) Actresses Jennifer Hudson, Christina Hendricks, Bella Thorne and comedian and actress Amy Schumer attend the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
28 / 30
A model presents a creation from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A model presents a creation from the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
29 / 30
Model Gigi Hadid walks the runway during rehearsals before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Gigi Hadid walks the runway during rehearsals before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Model Gigi Hadid walks the runway during rehearsals before the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
NY Fashion Week highlights

NY Fashion Week highlights

Next Slideshows

NY Fashion Week highlights

NY Fashion Week highlights

Backstage and collection highlights at New York Fashion Week.

Sep 15 2015
Serena Williams debuts at NYFW

Serena Williams debuts at NYFW

The tennis star turns fashion designer with her first runway collection.

Sep 15 2015
Best of TIFF

Best of TIFF

Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.

Sep 14 2015
Crowning Miss America

Crowning Miss America

Miss Georgia, Betty Cantrell, is crowned Miss America.

Sep 14 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast