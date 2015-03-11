Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 11, 2015 | 12:49pm EDT

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 35
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
2 / 35
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
3 / 35
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 35
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
5 / 35
Models present creations by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Models present creations by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
6 / 35
Model Freja Beha Erichsen presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Freja Beha Erichsen presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Model Freja Beha Erichsen presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 35
Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 35
A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 35
A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 35
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 35
Models present creations by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Models present creations by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 35
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 35
Model Cara Delevingne kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi as Kendall Jenner looks on during German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Cara Delevingne kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi as Kendall Jenner looks on during German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Model Cara Delevingne kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi as Kendall Jenner looks on during German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
14 / 35
Models pose backstage before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Models pose backstage before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Models pose backstage before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
15 / 35
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
16 / 35
A model presents a creation by French designer Sophie Albou as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear show for fashion house Paul & Joe during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French designer Sophie Albou as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear show for fashion house Paul & Joe during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A model presents a creation by French designer Sophie Albou as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear show for fashion house Paul & Joe during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
17 / 35
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
18 / 35
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
19 / 35
Model Sasha Pivovarova is seen backstage before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Model Sasha Pivovarova is seen backstage before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Model Sasha Pivovarova is seen backstage before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
20 / 35
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
21 / 35
Socialites Haya and Sama Abu Khadra pose during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Socialites Haya and Sama Abu Khadra pose during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Socialites Haya and Sama Abu Khadra pose during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
22 / 35
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
23 / 35
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
24 / 35
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
25 / 35
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
26 / 35
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Joan Smalls presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
27 / 35
Models present creations by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Models present creations by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
28 / 35
A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
29 / 35
Models present creations by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chloe during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chloe during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Models present creations by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chloe during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
30 / 35
A model presents a creation by French designer Julie de Libran as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French designer Julie de Libran as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A model presents a creation by French designer Julie de Libran as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
31 / 35
A model presents a creation by fashion house Celine as part of its Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by fashion house Celine as part of its Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A model presents a creation by fashion house Celine as part of its Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
32 / 35
Singer Paul McCartney attends the British designer Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Singer Paul McCartney attends the British designer Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Singer Paul McCartney attends the British designer Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
33 / 35
A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
34 / 35
Models present creations by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Models present creations by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Spotted at Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities spotted at Paris Fashion Week.

Mar 11 2015
Fashion at the Chanel Cafe

Fashion at the Chanel Cafe

Karl Lagerfeld transforms his Paris Fashion Week runway into "Brasserie Gabrielle".

Mar 10 2015
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Mar 06 2015
Harrison Ford injured in plane crash

Harrison Ford injured in plane crash

Harrison Ford was injured in the crash of a small airplane on a Los Angeles golf course.

Mar 06 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast