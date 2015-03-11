Best of Paris Fashion Week
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Freja Beha Erichsen presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo...more
Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Cara Delevingne kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi as Kendall Jenner looks on during German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week....more
Models pose backstage before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week....more
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Sophie Albou as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear show for fashion house Paul & Joe during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Sasha Pivovarova is seen backstage before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during...more
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Socialites Haya and Sama Abu Khadra pose during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie...more
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chloe during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Julie de Libran as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by fashion house Celine as part of its Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Singer Paul McCartney attends the British designer Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
