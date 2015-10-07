Edition:
Best of Paris Fashion Week

German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) and model Cara Delevingne (C) appear at the end of his collection for Chanel at the Grand Palais, which was transformed into a Chanel airport, during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. At L, model Hudson Kroenig. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) and model Cara Delevingne (C) appear at the end of his collection for Chanel at the Grand Palais, which was transformed into a Chanel airport, during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. At L, model Hudson Kroenig. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) and model Cara Delevingne (C) appear at the end of his collection for Chanel at the Grand Palais, which was transformed into a Chanel airport, during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. At L, model Hudson Kroenig. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Water falls on a model as she presents a creation by Hussein Chalayan, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Water falls on a model as she presents a creation by Hussein Chalayan, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Water falls on a model as she presents a creation by Hussein Chalayan, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Giambattista Valli for Moncler Gamme Rouge, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Giambattista Valli for Moncler Gamme Rouge, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Models present creations by Giambattista Valli for Moncler Gamme Rouge, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Gwendoline Christie presents a creation by Iris van Herpen, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Actress Gwendoline Christie presents a creation by Iris van Herpen, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Actress Gwendoline Christie presents a creation by Iris van Herpen, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Manish Arora, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Manish Arora, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Manish Arora, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Dries Van Noten, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations by Dries Van Noten, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Models present creations by Dries Van Noten, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Rihanna poses before attending Dior, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Singer Rihanna poses before attending Dior, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Singer Rihanna poses before attending Dior, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Stella McCartney, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Stella McCartney, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A model presents a creation by Stella McCartney, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Vivienne Westwood, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Vivienne Westwood, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
A model presents a creation by Vivienne Westwood, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models look at their mobile phones backstage before Guy Laroche, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models look at their mobile phones backstage before Guy Laroche, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Models look at their mobile phones backstage before Guy Laroche, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Gift bags are seen at the Grand Palais before Chanel, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Gift bags are seen at the Grand Palais before Chanel, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Gift bags are seen at the Grand Palais before Chanel, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Guests stand at the entrance of the venue for Dior in the Cour Carre at the Louvre Museum, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Guests stand at the entrance of the venue for Dior in the Cour Carre at the Louvre Museum, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Guests stand at the entrance of the venue for Dior in the Cour Carre at the Louvre Museum, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Manish Arora, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Manish Arora, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Manish Arora, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski for Hermes, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski for Hermes, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A model presents a creation by Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski for Hermes, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Stella McCartney, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Stella McCartney, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A model presents a creation by Stella McCartney, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Vivienne Westwood, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Vivienne Westwood, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
A model presents a creation by Vivienne Westwood, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Lutz Huelle, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Lutz Huelle, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Lutz Huelle, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Alessandro Dell'Acqua for Rochas, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Alessandro Dell'Acqua for Rochas, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A model presents a creation by Alessandro Dell'Acqua for Rochas, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Samuel Drira for Nehera, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Samuel Drira for Nehera, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A model presents a creation by Samuel Drira for Nehera, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Barbara Bui, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Barbara Bui, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Barbara Bui, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Manish Arora, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Manish Arora, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Manish Arora, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Tuomas Merikoski for Aalto, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Tuomas Merikoski for Aalto, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A model presents a creation by Tuomas Merikoski for Aalto, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Giambattista Valli for Moncler Gamme Rouge, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Giambattista Valli for Moncler Gamme Rouge, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Models present creations by Giambattista Valli for Moncler Gamme Rouge, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Pascal Millet, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Pascal Millet, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A model presents a creation by Pascal Millet, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A model presents a creation by Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Barbara Bui, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Barbara Bui, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Barbara Bui, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Stella McCartney, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Stella McCartney, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A model presents a creation by Stella McCartney, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Samuel Drira for Nehera, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Samuel Drira for Nehera, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
A model presents a creation by Samuel Drira for Nehera, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Andrew Gn, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Andrew Gn, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Andrew Gn, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Kenzo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Kenzo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A model presents a creation by Humberto Leon and Carol Lim for Kenzo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Alexis Mabille, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Alexis Mabille, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A model presents a creation by Alexis Mabille, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vivienne Westwood (R) appears next to her husband Andreas Kronthaler at the end of her show, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Vivienne Westwood (R) appears next to her husband Andreas Kronthaler at the end of her show, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Vivienne Westwood (R) appears next to her husband Andreas Kronthaler at the end of her show, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Raf Simons for Christian Dior, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations by Raf Simons for Christian Dior, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2015
Models present creations by Raf Simons for Christian Dior, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Giambattista Valli for Moncler Gamme Rouge, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Giambattista Valli for Moncler Gamme Rouge, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A model presents a creation by Giambattista Valli for Moncler Gamme Rouge, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Cara Delevingne (L) and singer St Vincent take their seats as they arrive for Chanel, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Model Cara Delevingne (L) and singer St Vincent take their seats as they arrive for Chanel, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Model Cara Delevingne (L) and singer St Vincent take their seats as they arrive for Chanel, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Pascal Millet, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations by Pascal Millet, September 29, 2

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
Models present creations by Pascal Millet, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Cara Delevingne is surrounded by photographers as she arrives for Chanel, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Cara Delevingne is surrounded by photographers as she arrives for Chanel, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Model Cara Delevingne is surrounded by photographers as she arrives for Chanel, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
