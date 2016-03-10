Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 9, 2016 | 10:05pm EST

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 45
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 45
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 45
Nicolas Ghesquiere. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Nicolas Ghesquiere. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Nicolas Ghesquiere. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
4 / 45
Nicolas Ghesquiere. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Nicolas Ghesquiere. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Nicolas Ghesquiere. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
5 / 45
Iris van Herpen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Iris van Herpen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Iris van Herpen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
6 / 45
Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciol for Valentino. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciol for Valentino. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciol for Valentino. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 45
Iris van Herpen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Iris van Herpen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Iris van Herpen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
8 / 45
Singer Willow Smith and actress Jada Pinkett Smith at Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Singer Willow Smith and actress Jada Pinkett Smith at Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Singer Willow Smith and actress Jada Pinkett Smith at Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 45
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 45
Kendall Jenner at Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kendall Jenner at Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Kendall Jenner at Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 45
Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
12 / 45
Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
13 / 45
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski for Hermes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski for Hermes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski for Hermes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
14 / 45
Albert Kriemler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Albert Kriemler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Albert Kriemler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
15 / 45
Julie de Libran. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Julie de Libran. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Julie de Libran. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
16 / 45
Julie de Libran. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Julie de Libran. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Julie de Libran. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
17 / 45
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
18 / 45
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 45
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
20 / 45
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
21 / 45
Esther Louise Dorhout Mees. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Esther Louise Dorhout Mees. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Esther Louise Dorhout Mees. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
22 / 45
Bill Gaytten. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Bill Gaytten. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Bill Gaytten. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
23 / 45
Bill Gaytten. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Bill Gaytten. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Bill Gaytten. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
24 / 45
Andreas Kronthaler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Andreas Kronthaler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Andreas Kronthaler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
25 / 45
Andreas Kronthaler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Andreas Kronthaler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Andreas Kronthaler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
26 / 45
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
27 / 45
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
28 / 45
Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
29 / 45
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
30 / 45
Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
31 / 45
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
32 / 45
Kunihiko Morinaga for Anrealage. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kunihiko Morinaga for Anrealage. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Kunihiko Morinaga for Anrealage. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
33 / 45
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
34 / 45
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
35 / 45
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
36 / 45
Adam Andrascik. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Adam Andrascik. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Adam Andrascik. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
37 / 45
Atsuro Tayama. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Atsuro Tayama. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Atsuro Tayama. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
38 / 45
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
39 / 45
Julien Dossena for Paco Rabanne. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Julien Dossena for Paco Rabanne. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Julien Dossena for Paco Rabanne. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
40 / 45
Atsuro Tayama. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Atsuro Tayama. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Atsuro Tayama. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
41 / 45
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
42 / 45
Alessandro Dell'Acqua for Rochas. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Alessandro Dell'Acqua for Rochas. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Alessandro Dell'Acqua for Rochas. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
43 / 45
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
44 / 45
Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Chanel's fashion salon

Chanel's fashion salon

Next Slideshows

Chanel's fashion salon

Chanel's fashion salon

Karl Lagerfeld pared down his usual over-the-top runway to recreate a traditional couture show with gold and mirrors at Paris Fashion Week.

Mar 08 2016
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall marry

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall marry

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch weds former supermodel Jerry Hall in London.

Mar 05 2016
Katy Perry for Hillary

Katy Perry for Hillary

The singer on the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton.

Mar 03 2016
Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

The fashion highs and lows from the Academy Awards.

Mar 01 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast