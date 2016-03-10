Best of Paris Fashion Week
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Nicolas Ghesquiere. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nicolas Ghesquiere. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Iris van Herpen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciol for Valentino. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Iris van Herpen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Willow Smith and actress Jada Pinkett Smith at Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kendall Jenner at Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski for Hermes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Albert Kriemler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Julie de Libran. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Julie de Libran. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Esther Louise Dorhout Mees. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Bill Gaytten. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Bill Gaytten. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Andreas Kronthaler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Andreas Kronthaler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Kunihiko Morinaga for Anrealage. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Adam Andrascik. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Atsuro Tayama. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Julien Dossena for Paco Rabanne. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Atsuro Tayama. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Alessandro Dell'Acqua for Rochas. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Next Slideshows
Chanel's fashion salon
Karl Lagerfeld pared down his usual over-the-top runway to recreate a traditional couture show with gold and mirrors at Paris Fashion Week.
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall marry
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch weds former supermodel Jerry Hall in London.
Katy Perry for Hillary
The singer on the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton.
Oscars red carpet
The fashion highs and lows from the Academy Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.