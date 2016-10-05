Best of Paris Fashion Week
Xiong Ying for Heaven Gaia. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Sophie Albou for Paul & Joe on the banks of the Seine river. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Xiong Ying for Heaven Gaia. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models wait backstage before Valentin Yudashkin. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Moon Young Hee. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Lily-Rose Depp poses during a photocall before Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Xiong Ying for Heaven Gaia. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations in tribute to late designer Sonia Rykiel as part of the collection by Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Valentin Yudashkin. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Christine Phung for Leonard. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Sophie Albou for Paul & Joe. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Esther Louise Dorhout Mees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Christine Phung for Leonard. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Esther Louise Dorhout Mees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Esther Louise Dorhout Mees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Bill Gaytten for John Galliano. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Bill Gaytten for John Galliano. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Bill Gaytten for John Galliano. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Guillaume Henry for Nina Ricci. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Guillaume Henry for Nina Ricci. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Veronique Leroy. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Photos of models are seen on a board backstage before Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Yoshiyuki Miyamae. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Pascal Millet. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Alexis Mabille. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Alexis Mabille. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Alessandro Dell'Acqua for Rochas. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models use mobile phones as they wait backstage before Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French actor and singer Jacques Dutronc performs during the Etam Live Show Lingerie. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Etam Live Show Lingerie. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Alithia Spuri-Zampetti for Paule Ka. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Etam Live Show Lingerie. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Alithia Spuri-Zampetti for Paule Ka. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Liselore Frowijn. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models get ready backstage before Etam Live Show Lingerie. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Next Slideshows
Chanel's digital designs
Karl Lagerfeld turns the runway into a digital data centre during Paris Fashion Week.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Gucci kicks off Milan Fashion Week
Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele presents his Spring/Summer 2017 collection in Milan.
The end of Brangelina
Angelina Jolie has filed for dissolution of marriage from Brad Pitt.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.