Best of Paris Fashion Week

Xiong Ying for Heaven Gaia. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Sophie Albou for Paul & Joe on the banks of the Seine river. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Xiong Ying for Heaven Gaia. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Models wait backstage before Valentin Yudashkin. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Moon Young Hee. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Actress Lily-Rose Depp poses during a photocall before Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Xiong Ying for Heaven Gaia. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Models present creations in tribute to late designer Sonia Rykiel as part of the collection by Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Valentin Yudashkin. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Christine Phung for Leonard. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Sophie Albou for Paul & Joe. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Esther Louise Dorhout Mees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Christine Phung for Leonard. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Esther Louise Dorhout Mees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Esther Louise Dorhout Mees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Bill Gaytten for John Galliano. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Bill Gaytten for John Galliano. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Bill Gaytten for John Galliano. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
Guillaume Henry for Nina Ricci. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
Guillaume Henry for Nina Ricci. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
Veronique Leroy. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
Photos of models are seen on a board backstage before Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Yoshiyuki Miyamae. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Pascal Millet. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Alexis Mabille. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Alexis Mabille. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Alessandro Dell'Acqua for Rochas. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Models use mobile phones as they wait backstage before Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
French actor and singer Jacques Dutronc performs during the Etam Live Show Lingerie. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Etam Live Show Lingerie. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Alithia Spuri-Zampetti for Paule Ka. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Etam Live Show Lingerie. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Alithia Spuri-Zampetti for Paule Ka. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Liselore Frowijn. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Models get ready backstage before Etam Live Show Lingerie. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Chanel's digital designs

Chanel's digital designs

Karl Lagerfeld turns the runway into a digital data centre during Paris Fashion Week. Oct 04 2016

Oct 04 2016
Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan. Sep 23 2016

Sep 23 2016
Gucci kicks off Milan Fashion Week

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele presents his Spring/Summer 2017 collection in Milan. Sep 21 2016

Sep 21 2016
The end of Brangelina

Angelina Jolie has filed for dissolution of marriage from Brad Pitt. Sep 20 2016

Sep 20 2016

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast's main city.

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

