Best of SAG Awards
Julianne Moore accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for the film Still Alice. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Uzo Aduba of Orange is the New Black accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series along with her fellow cast members. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Uzo Aduba of Orange is the New Black poses backstage with her awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joanne Froggatt of Downton Abbey accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Uzo Aduba of Orange is the New Black accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series along with her fellow cast members. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Michael Keaton from Birdman accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Eddie Redmayne accepts his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for the film The Theory of Everything. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
William H. Macy is kissed by his wife Felicity Huffman after he won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series award for his role in the Showtime series Shameless. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Williams is shown on a large screen during the In Memoriam segment. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Penelope Wilton of Downton Abbey accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Debbie Reynolds accepts the life achievement award from her daughter Carrie Fisher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
J.K. Simmons accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for the film Whiplash. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of the Netflix series Orange is the New Black pose backstage with their awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kiera Knightley and Julianne Moore greet each other before the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Frances McDormand accepts her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie award for her role in the HBO miniseries "Olive Kitteridge" at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California...more
William H. Macy holds his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in the Showtime series Shameless. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Patricia Arquette accepts the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in Boyhood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Viola Davis accepts her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in the ABC series How to Get Away with Murder. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of the Netflix series Orange is the New Black pose backstage with their awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Eddie Redmayne and Kiera Knightley chat. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Patricia Arquette accepts the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in Boyhood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Debbie Reynolds poses backstage with her Lifetime Achievement award with her granddaughter Billie Catherine and actress Carrie Fisher. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Uzo Aduba accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for her role in the Netflix series Orange is the New Black. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses Joanne Froggatt, Sophie McShera, Laura Carmichael and Phyllis Logan of the television series Downton Abbey pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Viola Davis poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in the ABC series How to Get Away with Murder. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The cast of Birdman, Andrea Riseborough, Emma Stone, Amy Ryan, Naomi Watts, Edward Norton and Michael Keaton pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Greece votes
The Syriza party sweeps to victory in a snap election.
Bienvenidos a La Havana
Scenes from the streets of Havana, Cuba.
Funeral for King Abdullah
Mourners pay respects to Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah.
Inside Davos
Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.