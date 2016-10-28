Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Ratier. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Helo Rocha. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Osklen. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Ratier. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Ronaldo Fraga. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Samuel Cirnansck. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Ronaldo Fraga. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Osklen. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Lolittta. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Amir Slama. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Reinaldo Lourenco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
LAB. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Patricia Viera. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A La Garconne. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model has make-up applied backstage before the Animale show. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Experimento Nohda. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A.Brand. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A.Brand. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Experimento Nohda. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Fernanda Yamamoto. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
LAB. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
LAB. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
LAB. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Reinaldo Lourenco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Patricia Viera. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Reinaldo Lourenco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A La Garconne. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A La Garconne. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A La Garconne. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Next Slideshows
Celebrity breakups of 2016
Celebrity couples who have called it quits this year.
Hollywood hosts pipeline protest
Shailene Woodley, Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo and other celebrities join a Los Angeles rally against the North Dakota pipeline.
Celebrity portraits
Up close and personal with famous faces.
All-star tribute to Prince
Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan top the bill for an all-star concert tribute in memory of Prince, six months after the influential pop star died of an accidental...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.