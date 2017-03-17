Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
A visitor poses for a picture next to mirrors. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Amir Slama. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Amir Slama. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Amir Slama. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Juliana Jabour. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Juliana Jabour. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Juliana Jabour. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Isabela Capeto. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Isabela Capeto. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Isabela Capeto. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Isabela Capeto. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models line up backstage before the Apartamento 03 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models line up backstage before the Apartamento 03 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Memo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
PatBo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Gig Couture. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Gig Couture. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model has her make-up done backstage before the Apartamento 03 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Osklen. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Osklen. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Osklen. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Osklen. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian model Caroline Trentini presents a creation from Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model has make-up applied before the Uma Raquel Davidowicz show. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Joao Pimenta. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Spectators use their mobiles to record Joao Pimenta's collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Joao Pimenta. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Uma Raquel Davidowicz collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Uma Raquel Davidowicz collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Uma Raquel Davidowicz collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
Kids Choice Awards
Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Highlights from Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Chanel goes interstellar
Karl Lagerfeld finds inspiration in outer space for his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.