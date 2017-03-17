Edition:
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

A visitor poses for a picture next to mirrors. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Amir Slama. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Amir Slama. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Amir Slama. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Juliana Jabour. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Juliana Jabour. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Juliana Jabour. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Isabela Capeto. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Isabela Capeto. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Isabela Capeto. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Isabela Capeto. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Models line up backstage before the Apartamento 03 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Models line up backstage before the Apartamento 03 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Memo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
PatBo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Gig Couture. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Gig Couture. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
A model has her make-up done backstage before the Apartamento 03 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Osklen. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Osklen. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Osklen. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Osklen. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Brazilian model Caroline Trentini presents a creation from Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
A model has make-up applied before the Uma Raquel Davidowicz show. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Joao Pimenta. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Spectators use their mobiles to record Joao Pimenta's collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Joao Pimenta. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Uma Raquel Davidowicz collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Uma Raquel Davidowicz collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Uma Raquel Davidowicz collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
