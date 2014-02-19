Best of Sochi - Day 11
Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Winner France's Pierre Vaultier reacts in front of third-placed Alex Deibold of the U.S. and second-placed Russia's Nikolay Olyunin (R) during the men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014....more
Winner France's Pierre Vaultier reacts in front of third-placed Alex Deibold of the U.S. and second-placed Russia's Nikolay Olyunin (R) during the men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Canada's Matt Margetts competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Canada's Matt Margetts competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Winner Norway's Joergen Graabak (C), jumps on the podium applauded by second-placed and compatriot Magnus Hovdal Moan (L) and third-placed Germany's Fabian Riessle, during the flower ceremony for the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event...more
Winner Norway's Joergen Graabak (C), jumps on the podium applauded by second-placed and compatriot Magnus Hovdal Moan (L) and third-placed Germany's Fabian Riessle, during the flower ceremony for the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
David Wise of the U.S.competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
David Wise of the U.S.competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
France's Martin Fourcade falls next to Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen (L) as as they cross the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. Svendsen finished first ahead of Fourcade...more
France's Martin Fourcade falls next to Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen (L) as as they cross the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. Svendsen finished first ahead of Fourcade and Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Third-placed Alex Deibold of the U.S., with a national flag draped over his shoulders, stands at the flower ceremony for the men's snowboard cross event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez more
Third-placed Alex Deibold of the U.S., with a national flag draped over his shoulders, stands at the flower ceremony for the men's snowboard cross event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
New Zealand's Bob de Jong skates during the men's 10,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
New Zealand's Bob de Jong skates during the men's 10,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
(Front L to R) Norway's Magnus Hovdal Moan reacts, as compatriot Joergen Graabak finishes first, while (back L to R) Germany's Fabian Riessle and compatriot Bjoern Kircheisen follow behind in the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual...more
(Front L to R) Norway's Magnus Hovdal Moan reacts, as compatriot Joergen Graabak finishes first, while (back L to R) Germany's Fabian Riessle and compatriot Bjoern Kircheisen follow behind in the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Third-placed Alex Deibold of the U.S. celebrates after the men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Third-placed Alex Deibold of the U.S. celebrates after the men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The puck flies into the net for Finland's second goal next to Russia's goalie Anna Prugova during the first period of their women's ice hockey classification game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Rose/Pool more
The puck flies into the net for Finland's second goal next to Russia's goalie Anna Prugova during the first period of their women's ice hockey classification game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Rose/Pool
Switzerland's pilot Fabienne Meyer and Tanja Mayer speed down the track during the women's bobsleigh competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Switzerland's pilot Fabienne Meyer and Tanja Mayer speed down the track during the women's bobsleigh competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
South Korea's skating team celebrates after winning the women's 3,000 metres short track speed skating relay final event in the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
South Korea's skating team celebrates after winning the women's 3,000 metres short track speed skating relay final event in the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Snowboarders compete though a fog during the men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Snowboarders compete though a fog during the men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Two people sharing an umbrella approach the Bolshoy Ice Dome at the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Two people sharing an umbrella approach the Bolshoy Ice Dome at the Olympic Park during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Norway's Joergen Graabak celebrates after finishing first in the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18,...more
Norway's Joergen Graabak celebrates after finishing first in the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Austria's Marco Ladner competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Austria's Marco Ladner competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Katerina Novotna of the Czech Republic crashes out during the women's 1,000 metres short track speed skating heats event in the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Katerina Novotna of the Czech Republic crashes out during the women's 1,000 metres short track speed skating heats event in the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A member of staff clears snow from a lane as Austria's Dominik Landertinger (front prone position) shoots during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A member of staff clears snow from a lane as Austria's Dominik Landertinger (front prone position) shoots during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Vanessa Mae, competing for Thailand under her father's name Vanessa Vanakorn, reacts in the finish area after competing in the first run of the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine...more
Vanessa Mae, competing for Thailand under her father's name Vanessa Vanakorn, reacts in the finish area after competing in the first run of the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A skier competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A skier competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Competitors begin the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Competitors begin the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Winner France's Pierre Vaultier celebrates as second-placed Russia's Nikolay Olyunin (2nd L) and third-placed Alex Deibold (R) of the U.S. applaud on the podium during the flower ceremony for the men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter...more
Winner France's Pierre Vaultier celebrates as second-placed Russia's Nikolay Olyunin (2nd L) and third-placed Alex Deibold (R) of the U.S. applaud on the podium during the flower ceremony for the men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
First placed David Wise of the U.S. reacts during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
First placed David Wise of the U.S. reacts during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gold medallist Belarus' Darya Domracheva (C), silver medallist Gabriela Soukalova (L) of the Czech Republic, bronze medallist Norway's Tiril Eckhoff celebrate during the medal ceremony for the women's biathlon 12.5 km mass start event at the 2014...more
Gold medallist Belarus' Darya Domracheva (C), silver medallist Gabriela Soukalova (L) of the Czech Republic, bronze medallist Norway's Tiril Eckhoff celebrate during the medal ceremony for the women's biathlon 12.5 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A competitor skis after landing from his jump during the competition round of the large hill ski jumping portion of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in...more
A competitor skis after landing from his jump during the competition round of the large hill ski jumping portion of the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Next Slideshows
Empty seats in Sochi
Sochi Olympic organizers have asked volunteers to fill some of the empty seats at venues during competition.
Snowfall in Sochi
Snow falls in the mountains of the Winter Olympics.
Deadly clashes in Bangkok
Gun battles erupt between police and anti-government protesters in Thailand.
River Thames bursts its banks
With the River Thames still rising and more rain forecast, things may get worse before they get better for residents west of London.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.