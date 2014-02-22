Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Feb 22, 2014 | 1:40pm EST

Best of Sochi - Day 15

<p>Switzerland's Justin Murisier skis during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Switzerland's Justin Murisier skis during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Switzerland's Justin Murisier skis during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
1 / 22
<p>Slovenia's Zan Kosir competes during the men's parallel slalom snowboard finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Slovenia's Zan Kosir competes during the men's parallel slalom snowboard finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Slovenia's Zan Kosir competes during the men's parallel slalom snowboard finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
2 / 22
<p>Norway's Havard Bokko leads his team in the final to decide 5th and 6th place in the men's speed skating team pursuit race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Norway's Havard Bokko leads his team in the final to decide 5th and 6th place in the men's speed skating team pursuit race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Norway's Havard Bokko leads his team in the final to decide 5th and 6th place in the men's speed skating team pursuit race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
3 / 22
<p>Austria's Julia Dujmovits celebrates winning the women's parallel slalom snowboard finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Austria's Julia Dujmovits celebrates winning the women's parallel slalom snowboard finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Austria's Julia Dujmovits celebrates winning the women's parallel slalom snowboard finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 22
<p>Team USA's Zach Parise skates away as Finland celebrates their win in their men's ice hockey bronze medal game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Team USA's Zach Parise skates away as Finland celebrates their win in their men's ice hockey bronze medal game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Team USA's Zach Parise skates away as Finland celebrates their win in their men's ice hockey bronze medal game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 22
<p>Winner Norway's Marit Bjoergen celebrates next to her compatriots, second placed Therese Johaug (L) and third placed Kristin Stoermer Steira during a flower ceremony for the women's cross-country 30 km mass start free event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Winner Norway's Marit Bjoergen celebrates next to her compatriots, second placed Therese Johaug (L) and third placed Kristin Stoermer Steira during a flower ceremony for the women's cross-country 30 km mass start free event at the Sochi 2014 Winter...more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Winner Norway's Marit Bjoergen celebrates next to her compatriots, second placed Therese Johaug (L) and third placed Kristin Stoermer Steira during a flower ceremony for the women's cross-country 30 km mass start free event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
6 / 22
<p>Norway's Therese Johaug, Kristin Stoermer Steira and Marit Bjoergen (R-L) lead during the women's cross-country 30 km mass start free event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Norway's Therese Johaug, Kristin Stoermer Steira and Marit Bjoergen (R-L) lead during the women's cross-country 30 km mass start free event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Norway's Therese Johaug, Kristin Stoermer Steira and Marit Bjoergen (R-L) lead during the women's cross-country 30 km mass start free event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
7 / 22
<p>Austria's Benjamin Karl celebrates coming third in the men's parallel slalom snowboard finals, as his compatriot Julia Dujmovits, who won the women's competition, reacts at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Austria's Benjamin Karl celebrates coming third in the men's parallel slalom snowboard finals, as his compatriot Julia Dujmovits, who won the women's competition, reacts at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014....more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Austria's Benjamin Karl celebrates coming third in the men's parallel slalom snowboard finals, as his compatriot Julia Dujmovits, who won the women's competition, reacts at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 22
<p>Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Dylan Moscovitch perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Dylan Moscovitch perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Dylan Moscovitch perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 22
<p>Chile's Eugenio Claro clears a gate during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure on the camera. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Chile's Eugenio Claro clears a gate during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure on the camera. REUTERS/Mike...more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Chile's Eugenio Claro clears a gate during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure on the camera. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 22
<p>Austria's Julia Dujmovits, winner of the women's parallel slalom snowboard final, runs towards her compatriot Benjamin Karl, who finished third in the men's competition, after the men's parallel slalom snowboard finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Austria's Julia Dujmovits, winner of the women's parallel slalom snowboard final, runs towards her compatriot Benjamin Karl, who finished third in the men's competition, after the men's parallel slalom snowboard finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter...more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Austria's Julia Dujmovits, winner of the women's parallel slalom snowboard final, runs towards her compatriot Benjamin Karl, who finished third in the men's competition, after the men's parallel slalom snowboard finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
11 / 22
<p>Canada's men's ice hockey team players Patrice Bergeron (L) and Jamie Benn walk back to the Bolshoy Arena after a team practice at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Canada's men's ice hockey team players Patrice Bergeron (L) and Jamie Benn walk back to the Bolshoy Arena after a team practice at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Canada's men's ice hockey team players Patrice Bergeron (L) and Jamie Benn walk back to the Bolshoy Arena after a team practice at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
12 / 22
<p>Skiers compete during the women's cross-country 30 km mass start free event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Skiers compete during the women's cross-country 30 km mass start free event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Skiers compete during the women's cross-country 30 km mass start free event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
13 / 22
<p>Japan's Tomoka Takeuchi (L) and Switzerland's Julie Zogg compete during the women's parallel slalom snowboarding competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Japan's Tomoka Takeuchi (L) and Switzerland's Julie Zogg compete during the women's parallel slalom snowboarding competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Lucas...more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Japan's Tomoka Takeuchi (L) and Switzerland's Julie Zogg compete during the women's parallel slalom snowboarding competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 22
<p>Czech Repbulic's Petra Novakova lies on the ground after competing in the women's cross-country 30 km mass start free event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Czech Repbulic's Petra Novakova lies on the ground after competing in the women's cross-country 30 km mass start free event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Czech Repbulic's Petra Novakova lies on the ground after competing in the women's cross-country 30 km mass start free event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
15 / 22
<p>Sweden men's ice hockey players Jimmie Ericsson (L) and Niklas Kronwall talk during a team practice at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014, ahead of their gold medal game against Canada on February 23. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Sweden men's ice hockey players Jimmie Ericsson (L) and Niklas Kronwall talk during a team practice at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014, ahead of their gold medal game against Canada on February 23. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Sweden men's ice hockey players Jimmie Ericsson (L) and Niklas Kronwall talk during a team practice at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014, ahead of their gold medal game against Canada on February 23. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
16 / 22
<p>Austria's Marcel Hirscher clears a gate during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Austria's Marcel Hirscher clears a gate during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Austria's Marcel Hirscher clears a gate during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Close
17 / 22
<p>Team USA's Paul Stastny and Finland's Ossi Vaananen fight for the puck during the first period of their men's ice hockey bronze medal game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Team USA's Paul Stastny and Finland's Ossi Vaananen fight for the puck during the first period of their men's ice hockey bronze medal game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Team USA's Paul Stastny and Finland's Ossi Vaananen fight for the puck during the first period of their men's ice hockey bronze medal game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
18 / 22
<p>Italy's Dominik Windisch shoots during the men's biathlon 4 x 7.5 km relay at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Italy's Dominik Windisch shoots during the men's biathlon 4 x 7.5 km relay at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Italy's Dominik Windisch shoots during the men's biathlon 4 x 7.5 km relay at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
19 / 22
<p>Finland's goalie Tuukka Rask stops Team USA's Patrick Kane on a penalty shot during the first period of their men's ice hockey bronze medal game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Finland's goalie Tuukka Rask stops Team USA's Patrick Kane on a penalty shot during the first period of their men's ice hockey bronze medal game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Finland's goalie Tuukka Rask stops Team USA's Patrick Kane on a penalty shot during the first period of their men's ice hockey bronze medal game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
20 / 22
<p>The team from the Netherlands, (L-R) Jorien Ter Mors, Irene Wust and Marrit Leenstra celebrate after competing in the women's speed skating team pursuit Gold-medal final during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

The team from the Netherlands, (L-R) Jorien Ter Mors, Irene Wust and Marrit Leenstra celebrate after competing in the women's speed skating team pursuit Gold-medal final during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

The team from the Netherlands, (L-R) Jorien Ter Mors, Irene Wust and Marrit Leenstra celebrate after competing in the women's speed skating team pursuit Gold-medal final during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
21 / 22
<p>Spain's Javier Fernandez performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Spain's Javier Fernandez performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Spain's Javier Fernandez performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Photos of the Week

Photos of the Week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the Week

Photos of the Week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 21 2014
Best of Sochi - Day 14

Best of Sochi - Day 14

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

Feb 21 2014
Truce in Ukraine

Truce in Ukraine

Ukraine's opposition leaders sign an EU-mediated peace deal with President Viktor Yanukovich.

Feb 21 2014
Mugabe turns 90

Mugabe turns 90

Robert Mugabe has been Zimbabwe's ruler since independence from Britain in 1980, one of the longest tenures as head of state in the world.

Feb 21 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast