Best of Sochi - Day 2
Winner Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. celebrates after the men's snowboard slopestyle final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Second-placed Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (L) of Canada and her sister, first-placed Justine Dufour-Lapointe, hold hands during the flower ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Austria's Adrian Krainer performs a jump as a giant matryoshka doll is seen below during the men's snowboard slopestyle semi-final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
First placed Marit Bjoergen (bottom) of Norway, her team mate and fourth placed Therese Johaug (top) and second placed Charlotte Kalla of Sweden react after competing in the women's skiathlon event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
The Olympic flame is reflected in the Iceberg Skating Palace at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bode Miller of the U.S. skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Competitors ski in the women's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. performs a jump during the men's snowboard slopestyle final at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Canada's Arianne Jones speeds down the track during the women's singles luge training session at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games at the Sanki Sliding Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Russia's Alexander Glebov skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. gets ready during a women's skeleton training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The puck goes into the net behind Finland's goalie Noora Raty for USA's second goal scored by Kelli Stack, during the second period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Matt Slocum/Pool
Germany's Sophia Griebel passes the finish during a women's skeleton training event at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands competes in the men's 5000 metres speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Germany's Felix Loch speeds down the track during the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. waves during the medal ceremony for the men's snowboard slopestyle competition in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during his trial jump in the men's ski jumping individual normal hill qualification round event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Canada's Natalie Spooner is knocked to the ice by Switzerland's Romy Eggimann (L) and Laura Benz during the second period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mae Berenice Meite of France competes during the figure skating team ladies short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Nathalie Weinzierl of Germany competes during the Team Ladies Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Narumi Takahashi (top) and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan compete during the figure skating team pairs free skating at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Switzerland's Simon Ammann soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill qualification round event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe reacts in the finish area during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Canada's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tereza Vaculikova of the Czech Republic performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Australia's Britteny Cox competes in the women's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Russia's Alexander Glebov goes airborne in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Ryan Stassel of the U.S. takes part in the men's snowboard slopestyle semi-final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sven Kramer of the Netherlands skates at the start of the men's 5,000m speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
