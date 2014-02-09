Best of Sochi - Day 3

Finland's Enni Rukajarvi (L), winner Jamie Anderson of the U.S. (C) and Britain's Jenny Jones react after the women's slopestyle snowboarding competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 9, 2014. Anderson won the first Olympic gold medal, with Rukajarvi at second place and Jones at third, in women's snowboarding slopestyle at the Sochi Games on Sunday. REUTERS/Mike Blake