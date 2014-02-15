Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Feb 15, 2014 | 3:40pm EST

Best of Sochi - Day 8

<p>Russia's goalie Sergei Bobrovski reacts after giving up the game-winning goal to Team USA's T.J. Oshie during a shootout in their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Russia's goalie Sergei Bobrovski reacts after giving up the game-winning goal to Team USA's T.J. Oshie during a shootout in their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch more

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Russia's goalie Sergei Bobrovski reacts after giving up the game-winning goal to Team USA's T.J. Oshie during a shootout in their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
1 / 23
<p>Winner Poland's Kamil Stoch, celebrates on the shoulders of team members Jan Ziobro (R) and Maciej Kot after his victory in the men's ski jumping large hill individual final of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Winner Poland's Kamil Stoch, celebrates on the shoulders of team members Jan Ziobro (R) and Maciej Kot after his victory in the men's ski jumping large hill individual final of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping...more

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Winner Poland's Kamil Stoch, celebrates on the shoulders of team members Jan Ziobro (R) and Maciej Kot after his victory in the men's ski jumping large hill individual final of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
2 / 23
<p>Canada's Charles Hamelin (L) and Eduardo Alvarez of the U.S. fall during the men's 1,000 meters short track speed skating quarter-finals race at the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Canada's Charles Hamelin (L) and Eduardo Alvarez of the U.S. fall during the men's 1,000 meters short track speed skating quarter-finals race at the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy...more

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Canada's Charles Hamelin (L) and Eduardo Alvarez of the U.S. fall during the men's 1,000 meters short track speed skating quarter-finals race at the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 23
<p>Sweden's Charlotte Kalla crosses the finish line to win the women's cross-country 4 x 5km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Sweden's Charlotte Kalla crosses the finish line to win the women's cross-country 4 x 5km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Sweden's Charlotte Kalla crosses the finish line to win the women's cross-country 4 x 5km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
4 / 23
<p>Silver medallist Noelle Pikus-Pace of the U.S. celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Silver medallist Noelle Pikus-Pace of the U.S. celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Silver medallist Noelle Pikus-Pace of the U.S. celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
5 / 23
<p>Britain's Kristan Bromley starts in the men's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Britain's Kristan Bromley starts in the men's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Britain's Kristan Bromley starts in the men's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
6 / 23
<p>A fan of the U.S. is seen with lips painted in the colors of their national flag at the men's skeleton event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A fan of the U.S. is seen with lips painted in the colors of their national flag at the men's skeleton event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Saturday, February 15, 2014

A fan of the U.S. is seen with lips painted in the colors of their national flag at the men's skeleton event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
7 / 23
<p>Winner China's Zhou Yang (L) and her compatriot Li Jianrou hug their coach after the women's 1,500 meters short track speed skating finals race at the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Winner China's Zhou Yang (L) and her compatriot Li Jianrou hug their coach after the women's 1,500 meters short track speed skating finals race at the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric...more

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Winner China's Zhou Yang (L) and her compatriot Li Jianrou hug their coach after the women's 1,500 meters short track speed skating finals race at the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
8 / 23
<p>Finland's Emma Nuutinen shoots past Sweden's goalie Valentina Wallner to score during the third period of their women's ice hockey playoffs quarter-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Pool</p>

Finland's Emma Nuutinen shoots past Sweden's goalie Valentina Wallner to score during the third period of their women's ice hockey playoffs quarter-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Pool

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Finland's Emma Nuutinen shoots past Sweden's goalie Valentina Wallner to score during the third period of their women's ice hockey playoffs quarter-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Pool

Close
9 / 23
<p>Latvia's Agnese Aboltina speeds down the course during the women's alpine skiing Super G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 15, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Latvia's Agnese Aboltina speeds down the course during the women's alpine skiing Super G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 15, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai...more

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Latvia's Agnese Aboltina speeds down the course during the women's alpine skiing Super G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 15, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
10 / 23
<p>Victor An of Russia reacts on the ice as he wins the men's 1,000 meters short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Victor An of Russia reacts on the ice as he wins the men's 1,000 meters short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Victor An of Russia reacts on the ice as he wins the men's 1,000 meters short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 23
<p>Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch skis during the women's alpine skiing Super G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch skis during the women's alpine skiing Super G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch skis during the women's alpine skiing Super G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
12 / 23
<p>Belgium's pilot Elfje Willemsen starts a two-women bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Belgium's pilot Elfje Willemsen starts a two-women bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Belgium's pilot Elfje Willemsen starts a two-women bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
13 / 23
<p>Finland's Nina Tikkinen and Minttu Tuominen react after losing to Sweden in their women's ice hockey playoffs quarter-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Finland's Nina Tikkinen and Minttu Tuominen react after losing to Sweden in their women's ice hockey playoffs quarter-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Finland's Nina Tikkinen and Minttu Tuominen react after losing to Sweden in their women's ice hockey playoffs quarter-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
14 / 23
<p>Japan's second Kaho Onodera delivers a stone during their women's curling round robin game against Canada in the Ice Cube Curling Center at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Japan's second Kaho Onodera delivers a stone during their women's curling round robin game against Canada in the Ice Cube Curling Center at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Japan's second Kaho Onodera delivers a stone during their women's curling round robin game against Canada in the Ice Cube Curling Center at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
15 / 23
<p>Germany's relay team (front) and Finland's relay team celebrate after the women's cross-country 4 x 5km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. Sweden finished first ahead of Finland and Germany. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Germany's relay team (front) and Finland's relay team celebrate after the women's cross-country 4 x 5km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. Sweden finished first ahead of Finland and Germany. ...more

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Germany's relay team (front) and Finland's relay team celebrate after the women's cross-country 4 x 5km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. Sweden finished first ahead of Finland and Germany. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
16 / 23
<p>Team USA's Ryan Callahan scuffles with Russia's Yevgeni Medvedev during the first period of their men's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Team USA's Ryan Callahan scuffles with Russia's Yevgeni Medvedev during the first period of their men's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Team USA's Ryan Callahan scuffles with Russia's Yevgeni Medvedev during the first period of their men's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
17 / 23
<p>Simen Spieler Nilsen of Norway and Fyodor Mezentsev of Kazakhstan compete in the men's 1,500 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Simen Spieler Nilsen of Norway and Fyodor Mezentsev of Kazakhstan compete in the men's 1,500 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Simen Spieler Nilsen of Norway and Fyodor Mezentsev of Kazakhstan compete in the men's 1,500 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
18 / 23
<p>Team USA's Phil Kessel celebrates a goal by teammate Cam Fowler on Russia's goalie Sergei Bobrovski during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool</p>

Team USA's Phil Kessel celebrates a goal by teammate Cam Fowler on Russia's goalie Sergei Bobrovski during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce...more

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Team USA's Phil Kessel celebrates a goal by teammate Cam Fowler on Russia's goalie Sergei Bobrovski during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool

Close
19 / 23
<p>Sweden's David Andersson skates during the men's 1,500 meters speed skating race in the Adler Arena at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Sweden's David Andersson skates during the men's 1,500 meters speed skating race in the Adler Arena at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Sweden's David Andersson skates during the men's 1,500 meters speed skating race in the Adler Arena at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
20 / 23
<p>Silver medallist Switzerland's Selina Gasparin, gold medallist Belarus' Darya Domracheva and bronze medallist compatriot Nadezhda Skardino celebrate during the victory ceremony for the women's biathlon individual 15 km event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Silver medallist Switzerland's Selina Gasparin, gold medallist Belarus' Darya Domracheva and bronze medallist compatriot Nadezhda Skardino celebrate during the victory ceremony for the women's biathlon individual 15 km event at the Sochi 2014 Winter...more

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Silver medallist Switzerland's Selina Gasparin, gold medallist Belarus' Darya Domracheva and bronze medallist compatriot Nadezhda Skardino celebrate during the victory ceremony for the women's biathlon individual 15 km event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
21 / 23
<p>Koen Verweij of the Netherlands reacts to narrowly missing out on first place to be placed second in the men's 1,500 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Koen Verweij of the Netherlands reacts to narrowly missing out on first place to be placed second in the men's 1,500 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Koen Verweij of the Netherlands reacts to narrowly missing out on first place to be placed second in the men's 1,500 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
22 / 23
<p>Russia's Dimitry Vassiliev lands his trial jump during the men's ski jumping large hill individual final of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Russia's Dimitry Vassiliev lands his trial jump during the men's ski jumping large hill individual final of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach more

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Russia's Dimitry Vassiliev lands his trial jump during the men's ski jumping large hill individual final of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Syria images win World Press award

Syria images win World Press award

Next Slideshows

Syria images win World Press award

Syria images win World Press award

Reuters photographer Goran Tomasevic has won first prize in the World Press Photo category "Spot News Stories" with this series of twelve images, showing rebel...

Feb 14 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 14 2014
Storm pounds East Coast

Storm pounds East Coast

A deadly and intensifying winter storm that started in the South pelts the East Coast with heavy snow, sleet and rain.

Feb 14 2014
Migrants in Israeli detention

Migrants in Israeli detention

A compound in the Israeli desert is now home to African migrants facing the prospect of being held in custody indefinitely.

Feb 14 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast