Best of Sochi - Day 9
France's Deborah Anthonioz, Faye Gulini of the U.S., Austria's Maria Ramberger, France's Nelly Moenne Loccoz and Eva Samkova (L-R) of the Czech Republic compete during the women's snowboard cross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bode Miller of the U.S. cries in the mixed zone after finishing in the men's alpine skiing Super-G competition during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Cente February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Winner Norway's Kjetil Jansrud (2nd L) celebrates on the podium with second-placed Andrew Weibrecht of the U.S. (L) and joint third-placed Canada's Jan Hudec (2nd R) and Bode Miller of the U.S. after the men's alpine skiing Super-G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany's pilot Maximilian Arndt (front) and Alexander Roediger speed down the track during the men's two-man bobsleigh competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (RUSSIA - Tags: SPORT BOBSLEIGH OLYMPICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Slovakia's goalie Jan Laco falls into the net after being hit by Russia's Alexei Yemelin during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool
Sweden's Marcus Hellner celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's cross-country 4 x 10km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An athlete practices on the shooting range before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
France's Robin Duvillard slides in the snow as he celebrates after the flower ceremony for the men's cross-country 4 x 10km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Canada's second placed Dominique Maltais (L) and first placed Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic celebrate on podium after the women's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Norway's Ida Njaatun pats Ireen Wust of the Netherlands (R) on the back during the women's 1,500 metres speed skating race in the Adler Arena at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Course slippers prepare the course following the men's alpine skiing Super-G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gold medallists Sweden's Ida Ingermarsdotter, Emma Wiken, Anna Haag and Charlotte Kalla (L-R) jump on the podium during the victory ceremony for the women's cross-country 4 x 5km relay competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Austria's Andre Lakos (L) checks Norway's Mathis Olimb during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ondrej Bank of the Czech Republic speeds down the course during the men's alpine skiing Super-G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 16, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Athletes practice before the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. The race was postponed until Monday due to adverse weather conditions. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A volunteer looks out of a window as he watches the preparation for the welcoming ceremony for India's team, in the Olympic athlete's village which stands on a mountain plateau in Rosa Khutor, during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 16, 2014. India completed its return to the Olympic family on Sunday when its flag was hoisted at the Sochi Games, five days after the International Olympic Committee lifted its suspension on the Southeast Asian nation. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Second-placed Ireen Wust of the Netherlands (L), her compatriots winner Jorien ter Mors and third-placed Lotte van Beek celebrate on the podium during the flower ceremony for the women's 1,500 metres speed skating race in the Adler Arena at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 16, 2014. Mors won the women's 1,500 metres speed skating title in an Olympic record time on Sunday as the Dutch once again swept the medals at the Adler Arena. It was also a third speed skating medal sweep in Sochi for the Dutch after the men completed the feat in the 500 and 5,000m. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir compete during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 16 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Canada's Jonathan Toews attempts a wraparound against Finland's goalie Tuukka Rask in the first period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Fans of gold medallist Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic cheer before she receives her gold medal during the victory ceremony for the women's snowboard cross competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
France's Ivan Perrillat Boiteux approaches the finish line as his team mates celebrate during the men's relay 4x10km cross-country event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Russia's Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev compete during the figure skating ice dance short dance program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic competes during the women's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
