Pictures | Mon Feb 24, 2014 | 12:05am EST

Best of Sochi

<p>Fireworks explode over the Fisht Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Fireworks explode over the Fisht Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Monday, February 24, 2014

Fireworks explode over the Fisht Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Confetti rains down at the end of the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Confetti rains down at the end of the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, February 24, 2014

Confetti rains down at the end of the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Belarus' Anton Kushnir competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Belarus' Anton Kushnir competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, February 24, 2014

Belarus' Anton Kushnir competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts with Japan figure skating coach Yoshiko Kobayashi in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts with Japan figure skating coach Yoshiko Kobayashi in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 24, 2014

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts with Japan figure skating coach Yoshiko Kobayashi in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Sweden's Anna Holmlund (green bib), Canada's Kelsey Serwa (red bib), Austria's Katrin Ofner (blue bib) and Switzerland's Fanny Smith (yellow bib) competes during the women's freestyle skiing skicross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 21, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Sweden's Anna Holmlund (green bib), Canada's Kelsey Serwa (red bib), Austria's Katrin Ofner (blue bib) and Switzerland's Fanny Smith (yellow bib) competes during the women's freestyle skiing skicross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games...more

Monday, February 24, 2014

Sweden's Anna Holmlund (green bib), Canada's Kelsey Serwa (red bib), Austria's Katrin Ofner (blue bib) and Switzerland's Fanny Smith (yellow bib) competes during the women's freestyle skiing skicross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 21, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>From L-R: Third-placed Alex Deibold of the U.S., winner France's Pierre Vaultier and second-placed Russia's Nikolay Olyunin react during their men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

From L-R: Third-placed Alex Deibold of the U.S., winner France's Pierre Vaultier and second-placed Russia's Nikolay Olyunin react during their men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014....more

Monday, February 24, 2014

From L-R: Third-placed Alex Deibold of the U.S., winner France's Pierre Vaultier and second-placed Russia's Nikolay Olyunin react during their men's snowboard cross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>France's Deborah Anthonioz, Faye Gulini of the U.S., Austria's Maria Ramberger, France's Nelly Moenne Loccoz and Eva Samkova (L-R) of the Czech Republic compete during the women's snowboard cross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

France's Deborah Anthonioz, Faye Gulini of the U.S., Austria's Maria Ramberger, France's Nelly Moenne Loccoz and Eva Samkova (L-R) of the Czech Republic compete during the women's snowboard cross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in...more

Monday, February 24, 2014

France's Deborah Anthonioz, Faye Gulini of the U.S., Austria's Maria Ramberger, France's Nelly Moenne Loccoz and Eva Samkova (L-R) of the Czech Republic compete during the women's snowboard cross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Olympic officials who maintain the ice jump out of the way as China's Kexin Fan crashes out into the barrier in the women's 500 metres short track speed skating semifinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Olympic officials who maintain the ice jump out of the way as China's Kexin Fan crashes out into the barrier in the women's 500 metres short track speed skating semifinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics...more

Monday, February 24, 2014

Olympic officials who maintain the ice jump out of the way as China's Kexin Fan crashes out into the barrier in the women's 500 metres short track speed skating semifinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Second-placed Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (L) of Canada and her sister, first-placed Justine Dufour-Lapointe (R), hold hands during the flower ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Second-placed Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (L) of Canada and her sister, first-placed Justine Dufour-Lapointe (R), hold hands during the flower ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor,...more

Monday, February 24, 2014

Second-placed Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (L) of Canada and her sister, first-placed Justine Dufour-Lapointe (R), hold hands during the flower ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Ukraine's Oleksandr Obolonchyk and Roman Zakharkiv speed down the track as a staff member rests during a men's doubles luge training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ukraine's Oleksandr Obolonchyk and Roman Zakharkiv speed down the track as a staff member rests during a men's doubles luge training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 10, 2014....more

Monday, February 24, 2014

Ukraine's Oleksandr Obolonchyk and Roman Zakharkiv speed down the track as a staff member rests during a men's doubles luge training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Winner Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. celebrates after the men's snowboard slopestyle final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Winner Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. celebrates after the men's snowboard slopestyle final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 24, 2014

Winner Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. celebrates after the men's snowboard slopestyle final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 18, 2014. Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen finished first ahead of France's Martin Fourcade and Moravec. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 18, 2014. Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen finished first ahead of France's Martin...more

Monday, February 24, 2014

Czech Republic's Ondrej Moravec celebrates after crossing the finish line during the men's biathlon 15 km mass start event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 18, 2014. Norway's Emil Hegle Svendsen finished first ahead of France's Martin Fourcade and Moravec. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Australia's Lydia Lassila crashes during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Australia's Lydia Lassila crashes during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 24, 2014

Australia's Lydia Lassila crashes during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Charles Hamelin of Canada celebrates his victory in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating finals event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Charles Hamelin of Canada celebrates his victory in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating finals event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, February 24, 2014

Charles Hamelin of Canada celebrates his victory in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating finals event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>A skier competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A skier competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, February 24, 2014

A skier competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Italy's Nadya Ochner competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Italy's Nadya Ochner competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, February 24, 2014

Italy's Nadya Ochner competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Canada's goalie Shannon Szabados stands with her national flag near Team USA after Canada won their women's gold medal ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Canada's goalie Shannon Szabados stands with her national flag near Team USA after Canada won their women's gold medal ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, February 24, 2014

Canada's goalie Shannon Szabados stands with her national flag near Team USA after Canada won their women's gold medal ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Germany's Tobias Wendl (front) and Tobias Arlt celebrate after winning the men's luge doubles event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Germany's Tobias Wendl (front) and Tobias Arlt celebrate after winning the men's luge doubles event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Monday, February 24, 2014

Germany's Tobias Wendl (front) and Tobias Arlt celebrate after winning the men's luge doubles event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Shaun White of the U.S. crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Shaun White of the U.S. crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, February 24, 2014

Shaun White of the U.S. crashes during the men's snowboard halfpipe final event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Slovenia's Tina Maze reacts after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Slovenia's Tina Maze reacts after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Monday, February 24, 2014

Slovenia's Tina Maze reacts after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Canada celebrates their men's ice hockey semi-final win as Team USA's Phil Kessel skates away at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Canada celebrates their men's ice hockey semi-final win as Team USA's Phil Kessel skates away at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, February 24, 2014

Canada celebrates their men's ice hockey semi-final win as Team USA's Phil Kessel skates away at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Norway's Joergen Graabak wins as Germany's Fabian Riessle falls while crossing the finish line during the men's relay 4x5km cross-country race of the Nordic Combined team Gundersen event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Norway's Joergen Graabak wins as Germany's Fabian Riessle falls while crossing the finish line during the men's relay 4x5km cross-country race of the Nordic Combined team Gundersen event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski...more

Monday, February 24, 2014

Norway's Joergen Graabak wins as Germany's Fabian Riessle falls while crossing the finish line during the men's relay 4x5km cross-country race of the Nordic Combined team Gundersen event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. is cheered as she finishes in the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. is cheered as she finishes in the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, February 24, 2014

Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. is cheered as she finishes in the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Ondrej Bank of the Czech Republic speeds down the course during the men's alpine skiing Super-G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 16, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Ondrej Bank of the Czech Republic speeds down the course during the men's alpine skiing Super-G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 16, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function....more

Monday, February 24, 2014

Ondrej Bank of the Czech Republic speeds down the course during the men's alpine skiing Super-G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 16, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Sweden's Johan Olsson skis during the men's 15 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Sweden's Johan Olsson skis during the men's 15 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, February 24, 2014

Sweden's Johan Olsson skis during the men's 15 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. gets ready during a women's skeleton training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. gets ready during a women's skeleton training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, February 24, 2014

Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. gets ready during a women's skeleton training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Winner Norway's Joergen Graabak jumps on the podium applauded by second-placed and compatriot Magnus Hovdal Moan (L) and third-placed Germany's Fabian Riessle, during the flower ceremony for the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Winner Norway's Joergen Graabak jumps on the podium applauded by second-placed and compatriot Magnus Hovdal Moan (L) and third-placed Germany's Fabian Riessle, during the flower ceremony for the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the...more

Monday, February 24, 2014

Winner Norway's Joergen Graabak jumps on the podium applauded by second-placed and compatriot Magnus Hovdal Moan (L) and third-placed Germany's Fabian Riessle, during the flower ceremony for the Nordic Combined individual Gundersen 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Hannah Teter of the U.S. performs a jump during the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Hannah Teter of the U.S. performs a jump during the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, February 24, 2014

Hannah Teter of the U.S. performs a jump during the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>China's Li Jianrou skates to a first place finish as Italy's Arianna Fontana (L) and Britain's Elise Christie (R) crash during the women's 500 metres short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

China's Li Jianrou skates to a first place finish as Italy's Arianna Fontana (L) and Britain's Elise Christie (R) crash during the women's 500 metres short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter...more

Monday, February 24, 2014

China's Li Jianrou skates to a first place finish as Italy's Arianna Fontana (L) and Britain's Elise Christie (R) crash during the women's 500 metres short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Switzerland's Justin Murisier skis during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Switzerland's Justin Murisier skis during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Monday, February 24, 2014

Switzerland's Justin Murisier skis during the first run of the men's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Course slippers prepare the slalom piste ahead of the slalom run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Course slippers prepare the slalom piste ahead of the slalom run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, February 24, 2014

Course slippers prepare the slalom piste ahead of the slalom run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>First placed Marit Bjoergen (bottom) of Norway, her team mate and fourth placed Therese Johaug (top) and second placed Charlotte Kalla of Sweden react after competing in the women's skiathlon event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

First placed Marit Bjoergen (bottom) of Norway, her team mate and fourth placed Therese Johaug (top) and second placed Charlotte Kalla of Sweden react after competing in the women's skiathlon event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor...more

Monday, February 24, 2014

First placed Marit Bjoergen (bottom) of Norway, her team mate and fourth placed Therese Johaug (top) and second placed Charlotte Kalla of Sweden react after competing in the women's skiathlon event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Irene Wust of the Netherlands skates to first place during the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Irene Wust of the Netherlands skates to first place during the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Monday, February 24, 2014

Irene Wust of the Netherlands skates to first place during the women's 3,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Italy's Greta Laurent (2nd L) crashes as Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (L), Sweden's Britta Johansson Norgren (top R) and Ida Sargent of the U.S. ski during the women's cross-country sprint quarterfinal at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Italy's Greta Laurent (2nd L) crashes as Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (L), Sweden's Britta Johansson Norgren (top R) and Ida Sargent of the U.S. ski during the women's cross-country sprint quarterfinal at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in...more

Monday, February 24, 2014

Italy's Greta Laurent (2nd L) crashes as Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (L), Sweden's Britta Johansson Norgren (top R) and Ida Sargent of the U.S. ski during the women's cross-country sprint quarterfinal at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>The Russian figure skating team steps onto the podium at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. From left to right: Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev, Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, Ksenia Stolbova and Fyodor Klimov, Yulia Lipnitskaya, Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov, Evgeni Plushenko. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

The Russian figure skating team steps onto the podium at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. From left to right: Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev, Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, Ksenia Stolbova and Fyodor Klimov, Yulia...more

Monday, February 24, 2014

The Russian figure skating team steps onto the podium at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. From left to right: Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev, Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, Ksenia Stolbova and Fyodor Klimov, Yulia Lipnitskaya, Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov, Evgeni Plushenko. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Paraguay's Julia Marino walks towards her skis after crashing during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Paraguay's Julia Marino walks towards her skis after crashing during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, February 24, 2014

Paraguay's Julia Marino walks towards her skis after crashing during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>David Wise of the U.S.competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

David Wise of the U.S.competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, February 24, 2014

David Wise of the U.S.competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the U.S. celebrate their win with their flag after the flower ceremony during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the U.S. celebrate their win with their flag after the flower ceremony during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk more

Monday, February 24, 2014

Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the U.S. celebrate their win with their flag after the flower ceremony during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance Program at the Sochi 2014

<p>Germany's Alexander Kroeckel speeds down the track during the men's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Germany's Alexander Kroeckel speeds down the track during the men's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Monday, February 24, 2014

Germany's Alexander Kroeckel speeds down the track during the men's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Russia's Aleksey Yesin skates during the men's 1,500 metres speed skating race in the Adler Arena at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Russia's Aleksey Yesin skates during the men's 1,500 metres speed skating race in the Adler Arena at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, February 24, 2014

Russia's Aleksey Yesin skates during the men's 1,500 metres speed skating race in the Adler Arena at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Norway's Chris Andre Jespersen and Kazakhstan's Alexey Poltoranin (R) lie on the ground after crossing the finish line in the men's cross-country 15km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Norway's Chris Andre Jespersen and Kazakhstan's Alexey Poltoranin (R) lie on the ground after crossing the finish line in the men's cross-country 15km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, February 24, 2014

Norway's Chris Andre Jespersen and Kazakhstan's Alexey Poltoranin (R) lie on the ground after crossing the finish line in the men's cross-country 15km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Korea's Yuna Kim competes during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Korea's Yuna Kim competes during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, February 24, 2014

Korea's Yuna Kim competes during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>John Daly of the U.S. reacts after competing in the men's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

John Daly of the U.S. reacts after competing in the men's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, February 24, 2014

John Daly of the U.S. reacts after competing in the men's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Ukraine's Nadiya Mokhnatska performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Ukraine's Nadiya Mokhnatska performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, February 24, 2014

Ukraine's Nadiya Mokhnatska performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>China's Li Nina performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

China's Li Nina performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, February 24, 2014

China's Li Nina performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Bosnia and Herzegovina's Igor Laikert goes airborne during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 14, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Igor Laikert goes airborne during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 14, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure...more

Monday, February 24, 2014

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Igor Laikert goes airborne during the downhill run of the men's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 14, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Russia's Andrei Markov (79) chases down Slovenia's Ziga Jeglic (8) for the puck during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Russia's Andrei Markov (79) chases down Slovenia's Ziga Jeglic (8) for the puck during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, February 24, 2014

Russia's Andrei Markov (79) chases down Slovenia's Ziga Jeglic (8) for the puck during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the ground after winning the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the ground after winning the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Monday, February 24, 2014

Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the ground after winning the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Romania's Maria Marinela Mazilu speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training event at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Romania's Maria Marinela Mazilu speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training event at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Monday, February 24, 2014

Romania's Maria Marinela Mazilu speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training event at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Belgium's pilot Elfje Willemsen and Hanna Emilie Marien speed down the track during the women's bobsleigh event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Belgium's pilot Elfje Willemsen and Hanna Emilie Marien speed down the track during the women's bobsleigh event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, February 24, 2014

Belgium's pilot Elfje Willemsen and Hanna Emilie Marien speed down the track during the women's bobsleigh event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Italy's third-placed Christof Innerhofer does a somersault on podium in front of Switzerland's winner Sandro Viletta during a flower ceremony after the men's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Italy's third-placed Christof Innerhofer does a somersault on podium in front of Switzerland's winner Sandro Viletta during a flower ceremony after the men's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor...more

Monday, February 24, 2014

Italy's third-placed Christof Innerhofer does a somersault on podium in front of Switzerland's winner Sandro Viletta during a flower ceremony after the men's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. waves during the medal ceremony for the men's snowboard slopestyle competition in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. waves during the medal ceremony for the men's snowboard slopestyle competition in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, February 24, 2014

Gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. waves during the medal ceremony for the men's snowboard slopestyle competition in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov celebrate in first place and Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy stand in third place on the podium after the Figure Skating Pairs Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov celebrate in first place and Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy stand in third place on the podium after the Figure Skating Pairs Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics,...more

Monday, February 24, 2014

Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov celebrate in first place and Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy stand in third place on the podium after the Figure Skating Pairs Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Winner Germany's Eric Frenzel celebrates as he crosses the finish line followed by second-placed Japan's Akito Watabe during the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual normal hill 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Winner Germany's Eric Frenzel celebrates as he crosses the finish line followed by second-placed Japan's Akito Watabe during the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual normal hill 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at...more

Monday, February 24, 2014

Winner Germany's Eric Frenzel celebrates as he crosses the finish line followed by second-placed Japan's Akito Watabe during the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual normal hill 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>Finland's Arttu Kiramo performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Finland's Arttu Kiramo performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, February 24, 2014

Finland's Arttu Kiramo performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>South Korea's Park Se-Yeong falls and takes out Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands, as France's Sebastien Lepape (front) and Canada's Francois Hamelin (hidden) skate past during the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

South Korea's Park Se-Yeong falls and takes out Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands, as France's Sebastien Lepape (front) and Canada's Francois Hamelin (hidden) skate past during the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the...more

Monday, February 24, 2014

South Korea's Park Se-Yeong falls and takes out Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands, as France's Sebastien Lepape (front) and Canada's Francois Hamelin (hidden) skate past during the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Shaun White of the U.S. reacts after the men's snowboard halfpipe final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Shaun White of the U.S. reacts after the men's snowboard halfpipe final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, February 24, 2014

Shaun White of the U.S. reacts after the men's snowboard halfpipe final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Austria's Adrian Krainer performs a jump as a giant matryoshka doll is seen below during the men's snowboard slopestyle semi-final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Austria's Adrian Krainer performs a jump as a giant matryoshka doll is seen below during the men's snowboard slopestyle semi-final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, February 24, 2014

Austria's Adrian Krainer performs a jump as a giant matryoshka doll is seen below during the men's snowboard slopestyle semi-final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Australia's David Morris competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Australia's David Morris competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, February 24, 2014

Australia's David Morris competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Fans of Russia are seen in the spectator stands amidst thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Fans of Russia are seen in the spectator stands amidst thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Monday, February 24, 2014

Fans of Russia are seen in the spectator stands amidst thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Winner Ted Ligety of the U.S. holds up his national flag during the flower ceremony for the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Winner Ted Ligety of the U.S. holds up his national flag during the flower ceremony for the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, February 24, 2014

Winner Ted Ligety of the U.S. holds up his national flag during the flower ceremony for the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Ty Walker of the U.S.performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Ty Walker of the U.S.performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, February 24, 2014

Ty Walker of the U.S.performs a jump during the women's snowboard slopestyle semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Joint winners Slovenia's Tina Maze (R) and Switzerland's Dominique Gisin step onto the podium together, next to an empty step for the second-placed competitor at the flower ceremony for the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Joint winners Slovenia's Tina Maze (R) and Switzerland's Dominique Gisin step onto the podium together, next to an empty step for the second-placed competitor at the flower ceremony for the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter...more

Monday, February 24, 2014

Joint winners Slovenia's Tina Maze (R) and Switzerland's Dominique Gisin step onto the podium together, next to an empty step for the second-placed competitor at the flower ceremony for the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 24, 2014

Athletes from different countries take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, February 24, 2014

Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Closing ceremony in Sochi

Closing ceremony in Sochi

Closing ceremony in Sochi

Closing ceremony in Sochi

Highlights from the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

Feb 23 2014
Unrest spreads in Venezuela

Unrest spreads in Venezuela

A jailed protest leader urges peace as demonstrations against Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro turn violent.

Feb 23 2014
Yanukovich abandons Kiev compound

Yanukovich abandons Kiev compound

Hundreds enter the grounds of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's sprawling residence outside Kiev.

Feb 23 2014
Tymoshenko freed

Tymoshenko freed

Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko is freed by parliament.

Feb 22 2014

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

