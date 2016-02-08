Best of Super Bowl 50
Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Denver Broncos President and General Manager John Elway holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton greet eachother on the field after the Broncos defeated the Panthers. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Game MVP Von Miller holds the Lombardi Trophy as Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning smiles behind him. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Denver Broncos' Von Miller holds a cooler over his head after dousing Broncos' head coach Gary Kubiak. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning and Broncos' head coach Gary Kubiak walk onto the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Denver Broncos' C.J. Anderson scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Denver Broncos' T.J. Ward celebrates recovering a fumble by Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart leaps over the goal line to score a touchdown. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton walks off the field after throwing an incomplete pass during the third quarter. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Denver Broncos' T.J. Ward recovers a fumble in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Denver Broncos' Malik Jackson recovers a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Denver Broncos' Von Miller celebrates after forcing a fumble. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart leaps over the goal line to score a touchdown. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Denver Broncos' Von Miller strips the ball away from Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton on a sack leading to a Denver recovery in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton loses the ball after being sacked by Denver Broncos' Von Miller. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Denver Broncos' Von Miller celebrates with his teammates after forcing a fumble. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning has the ball knocked away from him by Carolina Panthers' Kony Ealy in the fourth quarter. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during the half-time show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, during the half-time show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Beyonce and Bruno Mars perform during half-time show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Denver Broncos' DeMarcus Ware tackles Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning talks to his players in the huddle during the second quarter. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning flips the ball forward as he is tackled by Carolina Panthers' defenders. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning throws a pass in the third quarter. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart dives for a touchdown during the second quarter as Denver Broncos' Chris Harris Jr. looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning hands off to C.J. Anderson during the first quarter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton loses the ball after being sacked by Denver Broncos' Von Miller as Panthers' Mike Remmers tries to block as the play lead to a recovered fumble in the end zone for a touchdown by Denver in the first quarter....more
Carolina Panthers' Ted Ginn Jr. is tackled by Denver Broncos' Kayvon Webster on a punt return during the first quarter. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton throws a pass in the first quarter. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Carolina Panthers' Kurt Coleman and Roman Harper chase Denver Broncos' Owen Daniels after a reception in the first quarter. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning drops back to pass during the first quarter. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lady Gaga waves after singing the National Anthem. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration team perform a flight over Levi Stadium before the start. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
