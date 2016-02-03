Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 3, 2016 | 5:51pm EST

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, January 31, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, January 31, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2009
Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, January 31, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
1 / 20
Bruce Springsteen performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, Florida, February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Bruce Springsteen performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, Florida, February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2009
Bruce Springsteen performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, Florida, February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
2 / 20
Janet Jackson performs with Justin Timberlake during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, February 1, 2004. Jackson's bare breast flash during the nationally televised game cost CBS a record $550,000 for violating indecency rules. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Janet Jackson performs with Justin Timberlake during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, February 1, 2004. Jackson's bare breast flash during the nationally televised game cost CBS a record $550,000 for violating indecency rules....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Janet Jackson performs with Justin Timberlake during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, February 1, 2004. Jackson's bare breast flash during the nationally televised game cost CBS a record $550,000 for violating indecency rules. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Close
3 / 20
The Rolling Stones perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Rolling Stones perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2006
The Rolling Stones perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 20
Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform during the half-time show of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform during the half-time show of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2013
Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform during the half-time show of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
5 / 20
Prince performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears in Miami, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Prince performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears in Miami, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2007
Prince performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears in Miami, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Marc Serota
Close
6 / 20
Paul McCartney performs during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show, February 6, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Paul McCartney performs during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show, February 6, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Paul McCartney performs during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show, February 6, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 20
Madonna performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Madonna performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2012
Madonna performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 20
The rock group Kiss performs before the start of Super Bowl XXXIII betwen the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 34-19. REUTERS/Files

The rock group Kiss performs before the start of Super Bowl XXXIII betwen the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 34-19. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
The rock group Kiss performs before the start of Super Bowl XXXIII betwen the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 34-19. REUTERS/Files
Close
9 / 20
Aerosmith's Steve Tyler kisses Britney Spears after the two performed during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, January 28, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Aerosmith's Steve Tyler kisses Britney Spears after the two performed during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, January 28, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Aerosmith's Steve Tyler kisses Britney Spears after the two performed during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, January 28, 2001. REUTERS/Files
Close
10 / 20
Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas performs with guitarist Slash during the halftime show during Super Bowl XLV between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas performs with guitarist Slash during the halftime show during Super Bowl XLV between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, February 06, 2011
Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas performs with guitarist Slash during the halftime show during Super Bowl XLV between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Close
11 / 20
Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 20
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who acknowledge the crowd during their halftime show performance for Super Bowl XLIV between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who acknowledge the crowd during their halftime show performance for Super Bowl XLIV between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2010
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who acknowledge the crowd during their halftime show performance for Super Bowl XLIV between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
13 / 20
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform with Bruno Mars during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, February 2, 2014. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform with Bruno Mars during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, February 2, 2014. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2014
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform with Bruno Mars during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, February 2, 2014. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 20
Tom Petty plays with his band 'The Heartbreakers' during halftime of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tom Petty plays with his band 'The Heartbreakers' during halftime of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2008
Tom Petty plays with his band 'The Heartbreakers' during halftime of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Close
15 / 20
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Sting perform during Super Bowl XXXVII halftime in San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium, January 26, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Sting perform during Super Bowl XXXVII halftime in San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium, January 26, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Sting perform during Super Bowl XXXVII halftime in San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium, January 26, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 20
Shania Twain performs during halftime at Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, January 26, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Shania Twain performs during halftime at Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, January 26, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Shania Twain performs during halftime at Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, January 26, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 20
Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, January 31, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, January 31, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2009
Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, January 31, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
18 / 20
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zant perform during halftime at Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zant perform during halftime at Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2009
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zant perform during halftime at Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
19 / 20
Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at the Super Bowl XL halftime show in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Snyder

Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at the Super Bowl XL halftime show in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2006
Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at the Super Bowl XL halftime show in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Snyder
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Best of the Australian Open

Best of the Australian Open

Next Slideshows

Best of the Australian Open

Best of the Australian Open

Highs and lows from the Australian Open.

Feb 01 2016
Most valuable NBA teams

Most valuable NBA teams

Forbes ranks the most valuable NBA teams.

Jan 25 2016
Dakar rally 2016

Dakar rally 2016

Highlights of the Dakar Rally.

Jan 18 2016
Coach Zidane

Coach Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is appointed as Real Madrid coach.

Jan 04 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast