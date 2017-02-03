Best of Super Bowl halftimes
Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Bruce Springsteen performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, Florida, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Janet Jackson performs with Justin Timberlake during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, 2004. Jackson's bare breast flash during the nationally televised game cost CBS a record $550,000 for violating indecency rules. REUTERS/Win McNamee
The Rolling Stones perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform during the half-time show of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Prince performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears in Miami, 2007. REUTERS/Marc Serota
Paul McCartney performs during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Madonna performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The rock group Kiss performs before the start of Super Bowl XXXIII betwen the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, 1999. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 34-19. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Aerosmith's Steve Tyler kisses Britney Spears after the two performed during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, 2001. REUTERS/Files
Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas performs with guitarist Slash during the halftime show during Super Bowl XLV between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who acknowledge the crowd during their halftime show performance for Super Bowl XLIV between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform with Bruno Mars during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, 2014. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Petty plays with his band 'The Heartbreakers' during halftime of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Sting perform during Super Bowl XXXVII halftime in San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Shania Twain performs during halftime at Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zant perform during halftime at Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, 2009. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at the Super Bowl XL halftime show in Detroit, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Snyder
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform at Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson