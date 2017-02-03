Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Edition:
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2009

Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Photographer
Jeff Haynes
Location
TAMPA, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2009

Bruce Springsteen performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, Florida, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Photographer
Win McNamee
Location
Houston, United States of America
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006

Janet Jackson performs with Justin Timberlake during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, 2004. Jackson's bare breast flash during the nationally televised game cost CBS a record $550,000 for violating indecency rules. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
DETROIT, United States
Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2006

The Rolling Stones perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Jeff Haynes
Location
NEW ORLEANS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2013

Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform during the half-time show of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Photographer
Marc Serota
Location
MIAMI, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2007

Prince performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears in Miami, 2007. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
Jacksonville, USA
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006

Paul McCartney performs during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
INDIANAPOLIS, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2012

Madonna performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
MIAMI, USA
Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009

The rock group Kiss performs before the start of Super Bowl XXXIII betwen the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons, 1999. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 34-19. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
Tampa, USA
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006

Aerosmith's Steve Tyler kisses Britney Spears after the two performed during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Photographer
Mike Stone
Location
ARLINGTON, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 06, 2011

Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas performs with guitarist Slash during the halftime show during Super Bowl XLV between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
Glendale, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015

Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Jeff Haynes
Location
MIAMI,
Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2010

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who acknowledge the crowd during their halftime show performance for Super Bowl XLIV between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
East Rutherford, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2014

The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform with Bruno Mars during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, 2014. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Photographer
Jeff Haynes
Location
GLENDALE, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2008

Tom Petty plays with his band 'The Heartbreakers' during halftime of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
San Diego, USA
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Sting perform during Super Bowl XXXVII halftime in San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
San Diego, United States of America
Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006

Shania Twain performs during halftime at Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
LOS ANGELES, United States
Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2009

Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Photographer
Scott Audette
Location
TAMPA, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2009

Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zant perform during halftime at Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, 2009. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Photographer
Jeff Snyder
Location
DETROIT, United States
Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2006

Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at the Super Bowl XL halftime show in Detroit, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Snyder

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
SANTA CLARA, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016

Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform at Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

