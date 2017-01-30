Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jan 29, 2017 | 8:52pm EST

Best of the Australian Open

Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his Men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his Men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his Men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
1 / 44
Serena Williams of the U.S. holds her trophy after winning her women's singles final match against her sister Venus. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serena Williams of the U.S. holds her trophy after winning her women's singles final match against her sister Venus. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Serena Williams of the U.S. holds her trophy after winning her women's singles final match against her sister Venus. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
2 / 44
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with wife Mirka after winning his Men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with wife Mirka after winning his Men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with wife Mirka after winning his Men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 44
Serena Williams of the U.S. hugs her sister Venus after winning her women's singles final match. REUTERS/Jack Thomas/Pool

Serena Williams of the U.S. hugs her sister Venus after winning her women's singles final match. REUTERS/Jack Thomas/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Serena Williams of the U.S. hugs her sister Venus after winning her women's singles final match. REUTERS/Jack Thomas/Pool
Close
4 / 44
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a shot during his men's singles final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a shot during his men's singles final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a shot during his men's singles final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 44
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her women's singles final match. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her women's singles final match. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her women's singles final match. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
6 / 44
Venus Williams of the U.S. throws a towel back to a ballkid during her women's singles final match. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Venus Williams of the U.S. throws a towel back to a ballkid during her women's singles final match. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Venus Williams of the U.S. throws a towel back to a ballkid during her women's singles final match. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
7 / 44
Serena Williams of the U.S. holds the trophy after winning the women's singles final against sister Venus at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia in this handout image taken January 28, 2017. Fiona Hamilton/Courtesy of Tennis Australia/Handout via REUTERS

Serena Williams of the U.S. holds the trophy after winning the women's singles final against sister Venus at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia in this handout image taken January 28, 2017. Fiona Hamilton/Courtesy of Tennis...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Serena Williams of the U.S. holds the trophy after winning the women's singles final against sister Venus at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia in this handout image taken January 28, 2017. Fiona Hamilton/Courtesy of Tennis Australia/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 44
Switzerland's Roger Federer kisses the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Switzerland's Roger Federer kisses the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Switzerland's Roger Federer kisses the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
9 / 44
Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. and Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova celebrate winning their Women's doubles final match against Czech Republic's Andrea Hlavackova and China's Peng Shuai. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. and Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova celebrate winning their Women's doubles final match against Czech Republic's Andrea Hlavackova and China's Peng Shuai. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. and Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova celebrate winning their Women's doubles final match against Czech Republic's Andrea Hlavackova and China's Peng Shuai. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
10 / 44
Spain's Rafael Nadal falls onto the court as he celebrates winning his Men's singles semi-final match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Spain's Rafael Nadal falls onto the court as he celebrates winning his Men's singles semi-final match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Spain's Rafael Nadal falls onto the court as he celebrates winning his Men's singles semi-final match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 44
Serena Williams serves during her women's singles semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Serena Williams serves during her women's singles semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Serena Williams serves during her women's singles semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 44
Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni takes a photo after losing her women's singles semi-final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. .REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni takes a photo after losing her women's singles semi-final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. .REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni takes a photo after losing her women's singles semi-final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. .REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
13 / 44
Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a shot during his men's singles semi-final match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a shot during his men's singles semi-final match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a shot during his men's singles semi-final match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
14 / 44
A moth lands on the nose of Spain's Rafael Nadal during his quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic during the Australian Open tennis torunament in Melbourne, Australia, January 25, 2017. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

A moth lands on the nose of Spain's Rafael Nadal during his quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic during the Australian Open tennis torunament in Melbourne, Australia, January 25, 2017. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A moth lands on the nose of Spain's Rafael Nadal during his quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic during the Australian Open tennis torunament in Melbourne, Australia, January 25, 2017. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 44
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a shot during his Men's singles quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a shot during his Men's singles quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a shot during his Men's singles quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
16 / 44
Venus Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her women's singles semi-final match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. .REUTERS/Jason Reed

Venus Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her women's singles semi-final match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. .REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
Venus Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her women's singles semi-final match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. .REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
17 / 44
Spain's Rafael Nadal consoles France's Gael Monfils after winning their Men's singles fourth round match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Spain's Rafael Nadal consoles France's Gael Monfils after winning their Men's singles fourth round match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2017
Spain's Rafael Nadal consoles France's Gael Monfils after winning their Men's singles fourth round match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
18 / 44
Canada's Milos Raonic hits a shot during his Men's singles quarter-final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Canada's Milos Raonic hits a shot during his Men's singles quarter-final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Canada's Milos Raonic hits a shot during his Men's singles quarter-final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
19 / 44
Japan's Kei Nishikori reaches to hit a shot during his Men's singles fourth round match against Switzerland's Roger Federer. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Japan's Kei Nishikori reaches to hit a shot during his Men's singles fourth round match against Switzerland's Roger Federer. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Japan's Kei Nishikori reaches to hit a shot during his Men's singles fourth round match against Switzerland's Roger Federer. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
20 / 44
Serena Williams of the serves during her Women's singles third round match against Nicole Gibbs of the U.S.. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serena Williams of the serves during her Women's singles third round match against Nicole Gibbs of the U.S.. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Serena Williams of the serves during her Women's singles third round match against Nicole Gibbs of the U.S.. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
21 / 44
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova signs autographs after winning her Women's singles fourth round match against Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova in the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova signs autographs after winning her Women's singles fourth round match against Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova in the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova signs autographs after winning her Women's singles fourth round match against Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova in the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
22 / 44
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin celebrates after winning his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin celebrates after winning his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin celebrates after winning his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
23 / 44
Switzerland's Roger Federer serves during his Men's singles second round match against Noah Rubin of the U.S. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Switzerland's Roger Federer serves during his Men's singles second round match against Noah Rubin of the U.S. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Switzerland's Roger Federer serves during his Men's singles second round match against Noah Rubin of the U.S. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
24 / 44
Japan's Naomi Osaka prepares to hit a shot during her Women's singles second round match against Britain's Johanna Konta. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Japan's Naomi Osaka prepares to hit a shot during her Women's singles second round match against Britain's Johanna Konta. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Japan's Naomi Osaka prepares to hit a shot during her Women's singles second round match against Britain's Johanna Konta. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
25 / 44
China's Zhang Shuai reacts after losing a point during her Women's singles second round match against Alison Riske of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su

China's Zhang Shuai reacts after losing a point during her Women's singles second round match against Alison Riske of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
China's Zhang Shuai reacts after losing a point during her Women's singles second round match against Alison Riske of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
26 / 44
Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska hits a shot during her Women's singles first round match against Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska hits a shot during her Women's singles first round match against Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska hits a shot during her Women's singles first round match against Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
27 / 44
Venus Williams of the U.S. reaches for a shot during her women's singles first round match against Ukraine's Kateryna Kozlova. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Venus Williams of the U.S. reaches for a shot during her women's singles first round match against Ukraine's Kateryna Kozlova. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Venus Williams of the U.S. reaches for a shot during her women's singles first round match against Ukraine's Kateryna Kozlova. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
28 / 44
France's Gael Monfils takes off his shirt during his men's singles first round match against Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

France's Gael Monfils takes off his shirt during his men's singles first round match against Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
France's Gael Monfils takes off his shirt during his men's singles first round match against Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
29 / 44
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her Women's singles first round match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her Women's singles first round match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her Women's singles first round match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
30 / 44
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles first round match against Spain's Fernando Verdasco. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles first round match against Spain's Fernando Verdasco. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles first round match against Spain's Fernando Verdasco. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
31 / 44
Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. signs autographs after winning the women's singles first round match against Italy's Roberta Vinci. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. signs autographs after winning the women's singles first round match against Italy's Roberta Vinci. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. signs autographs after winning the women's singles first round match against Italy's Roberta Vinci. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
32 / 44
Britain's Johanna Konta hits a shot during her women's singles first round match against Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Britain's Johanna Konta hits a shot during her women's singles first round match against Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Britain's Johanna Konta hits a shot during her women's singles first round match against Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
33 / 44
Australia's Daria Gavrilova signs autographs after winning her women's singles first round match against Britain's Naomi Broady. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Australia's Daria Gavrilova signs autographs after winning her women's singles first round match against Britain's Naomi Broady. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Australia's Daria Gavrilova signs autographs after winning her women's singles first round match against Britain's Naomi Broady. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
34 / 44
Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova in action during her women's singles first round match against Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova in action during her women's singles first round match against Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova in action during her women's singles first round match against Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
35 / 44
Japan's Kei Nishikori puts an ice pack on his head during his men's singles first round match against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan's Kei Nishikori puts an ice pack on his head during his men's singles first round match against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Japan's Kei Nishikori puts an ice pack on his head during his men's singles first round match against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
36 / 44
A Japanese supporter watches Japan's Naomi Osaka during her women's singles first round match against Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A Japanese supporter watches Japan's Naomi Osaka during her women's singles first round match against Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A Japanese supporter watches Japan's Naomi Osaka during her women's singles first round match against Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
37 / 44
Germany's Dustin Brown serves during his men's singles first round match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Germany's Dustin Brown serves during his men's singles first round match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Germany's Dustin Brown serves during his men's singles first round match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
38 / 44
Hungary's Timea Babos hits a shot during her women's singles first round match against Nicole Gibbs of the U.S. REUTERS/David Gray

Hungary's Timea Babos hits a shot during her women's singles first round match against Nicole Gibbs of the U.S. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Hungary's Timea Babos hits a shot during her women's singles first round match against Nicole Gibbs of the U.S. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
39 / 44
Officials pour water on themselves and stand in the shade during a break in the Men's singles first round match between Luxembourg's Gilles Muller and Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Officials pour water on themselves and stand in the shade during a break in the Men's singles first round match between Luxembourg's Gilles Muller and Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Officials pour water on themselves and stand in the shade during a break in the Men's singles first round match between Luxembourg's Gilles Muller and Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
40 / 44
Britain's Andy Murray serves during his Men's singles first round match against Ukraine's Illya Marchenko. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Britain's Andy Murray serves during his Men's singles first round match against Ukraine's Illya Marchenko. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Britain's Andy Murray serves during his Men's singles first round match against Ukraine's Illya Marchenko. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
41 / 44
Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum is reflected in a spectator's sunglasses during her Women's singles first round match against Japan's Naomi Osaka. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum is reflected in a spectator's sunglasses during her Women's singles first round match against Japan's Naomi Osaka. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum is reflected in a spectator's sunglasses during her Women's singles first round match against Japan's Naomi Osaka. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
42 / 44
Spain's Rafael Nadal throws a towel during his Men's singles first round match against Germany's Florian Mayer. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Spain's Rafael Nadal throws a towel during his Men's singles first round match against Germany's Florian Mayer. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Spain's Rafael Nadal throws a towel during his Men's singles first round match against Germany's Florian Mayer. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
43 / 44
The roof of Rod Laver Arena opens after a ceremony. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The roof of Rod Laver Arena opens after a ceremony. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
The roof of Rod Laver Arena opens after a ceremony. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
44 / 44
View Again
View Next
Djokovic's eliminated in stunning upset

Djokovic's eliminated in stunning upset

Next Slideshows

Djokovic's eliminated in stunning upset

Djokovic's eliminated in stunning upset

Novak Djokovic's bid for a record seventh Australian Open title came to a stunning end after being upset by world number 117 Denis Istomin.

Jan 19 2017
Argentina breaks drought and Davis Cup

Argentina breaks drought and Davis Cup

As Argentina celebrates their Davis Cup win the trophy falls apart.

Nov 28 2016
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from the past year.

Nov 24 2016
Chicago Cubs victorious return after historic win

Chicago Cubs victorious return after historic win

The Chicago Cubs parade through the streets after winning the World Series title for the first time since 1908.

Nov 04 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast