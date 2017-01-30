Best of the Australian Open
Switzerland's Roger Federer holds up the trophy after winning his Men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serena Williams of the U.S. holds her trophy after winning her women's singles final match against her sister Venus. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with wife Mirka after winning his Men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Serena Williams of the U.S. hugs her sister Venus after winning her women's singles final match. REUTERS/Jack Thomas/Pool
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a shot during his men's singles final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her women's singles final match. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Venus Williams of the U.S. throws a towel back to a ballkid during her women's singles final match. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serena Williams of the U.S. holds the trophy after winning the women's singles final against sister Venus at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia in this handout image taken January 28, 2017. Fiona Hamilton/Courtesy of Tennis...more
Switzerland's Roger Federer kisses the trophy after winning his men's singles final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. and Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova celebrate winning their Women's doubles final match against Czech Republic's Andrea Hlavackova and China's Peng Shuai. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Spain's Rafael Nadal falls onto the court as he celebrates winning his Men's singles semi-final match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Serena Williams serves during her women's singles semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni takes a photo after losing her women's singles semi-final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. .REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a shot during his men's singles semi-final match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A moth lands on the nose of Spain's Rafael Nadal during his quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic during the Australian Open tennis torunament in Melbourne, Australia, January 25, 2017. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a shot during his Men's singles quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Venus Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her women's singles semi-final match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. .REUTERS/Jason Reed
Spain's Rafael Nadal consoles France's Gael Monfils after winning their Men's singles fourth round match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Canada's Milos Raonic hits a shot during his Men's singles quarter-final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Japan's Kei Nishikori reaches to hit a shot during his Men's singles fourth round match against Switzerland's Roger Federer. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serena Williams of the serves during her Women's singles third round match against Nicole Gibbs of the U.S.. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova signs autographs after winning her Women's singles fourth round match against Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova in the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin celebrates after winning his Men's singles second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Switzerland's Roger Federer serves during his Men's singles second round match against Noah Rubin of the U.S. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Japan's Naomi Osaka prepares to hit a shot during her Women's singles second round match against Britain's Johanna Konta. REUTERS/Jason Reed
China's Zhang Shuai reacts after losing a point during her Women's singles second round match against Alison Riske of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska hits a shot during her Women's singles first round match against Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Venus Williams of the U.S. reaches for a shot during her women's singles first round match against Ukraine's Kateryna Kozlova. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
France's Gael Monfils takes off his shirt during his men's singles first round match against Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her Women's singles first round match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his Men's singles first round match against Spain's Fernando Verdasco. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. signs autographs after winning the women's singles first round match against Italy's Roberta Vinci. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Britain's Johanna Konta hits a shot during her women's singles first round match against Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Australia's Daria Gavrilova signs autographs after winning her women's singles first round match against Britain's Naomi Broady. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova in action during her women's singles first round match against Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Japan's Kei Nishikori puts an ice pack on his head during his men's singles first round match against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Japanese supporter watches Japan's Naomi Osaka during her women's singles first round match against Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Germany's Dustin Brown serves during his men's singles first round match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Hungary's Timea Babos hits a shot during her women's singles first round match against Nicole Gibbs of the U.S. REUTERS/David Gray
Officials pour water on themselves and stand in the shade during a break in the Men's singles first round match between Luxembourg's Gilles Muller and Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Britain's Andy Murray serves during his Men's singles first round match against Ukraine's Illya Marchenko. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum is reflected in a spectator's sunglasses during her Women's singles first round match against Japan's Naomi Osaka. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Spain's Rafael Nadal throws a towel during his Men's singles first round match against Germany's Florian Mayer. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The roof of Rod Laver Arena opens after a ceremony. REUTERS/Jason Reed
