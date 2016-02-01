Best of the Australian Open
Germany's Angelique Kerber kisses the trophy as Serena Williams of the U.S. claps after Kerber won their final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Germany's Angelique Kerber stretches for a shot tduring her final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Britain's Andy Murray reacts as Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) speaks while holding the men's singles trophy after Djokovic won their final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Serbia's Novak Djokovic stretches for a shot during his final match against Britain's Andy Murray at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates after winning her semi-final match against Britain's Johanna Konta at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
France's Gael Monfils serves during his quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
China's Zhang Shuai reacts after missing a shot during her quarter-final match against Britain's Johanna Konta at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Britain's Johanna Konta serves during her quarter-final match against China's Zhang Shuai at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Serbia's Novak Djokovic stretches with the help of a ball boy during his quarter-final match against Japan's Kei Nishikori at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
China's Zhang Shuai celebrates after winning her fourth round match against Madison Keys of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
France's Gael Monfils dives for a shot during his fourth round match against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien Action Images via Reuters
Germany's Angelique Kerber serves during her fourth round match against compatriot Annika Beck at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her quarter-final match against Russia's Maria Sharapova at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Russia's Maria Sharapova stretches to hit a shot during her third round match against Lauren Davis of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Canada's Milos Raonic hits a shot during his second round match against Spain's Tommy Robredo at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Vania King of the U.S. watches the ball during her second round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/John French
Germany's Laura Siegemund reacts during her second round match against Serbia's Jelena Jankovic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Holland
Germany's Angelique Kerber serves during her second round match against Romania's Alexandra Dulgheru at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Puerto Rico's Monica Puig celebrates after winning her second round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Japan's Kei Nishikori hits a shot during his second round match against Austin Krajicek of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Russia's Elizaveta Kulichkova celebrates after winning her second round match against Romania's Monica Niculescu at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga assists a ball girl off the court after accidentally hitting her with a ball during his second round match against Australia's Omar Jasika at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 20,...more
Australia's Lleyton Hewitt celebrates after winning his first round match against compatriot James Duckworth at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his first round match against Spain's Fernando Verdasco at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his first round match against South Korea's Hyeon Chung at the Australian Open, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Next Slideshows
Most valuable NBA teams
Forbes ranks the most valuable NBA teams.
Dakar rally 2016
Highlights of the Dakar Rally.
Coach Zidane
Zinedine Zidane is appointed as Real Madrid coach.
Pictures of the year 2015
The year's most powerful images from Reuters photographers around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.