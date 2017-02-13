Edition:
Best of the BAFTAs

Emma Stone and Damien Chazelle hold their awards for 'La La Land'. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge arrives. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

Viola Davis holds the award for the best Supporting Actress, 'Fences'. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Casey Affleck holds the award for best Leading Actor for "Manchester by the Sea". REUTERS/Toby Melville

J. K. Rowling. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Presenter Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Amy Adams. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Emma Stone. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Anya Taylor-Joy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Ella Purnell. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Emily Blunt. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Michelle Williams. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Felicity Jones. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Meryl Streep. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Naomie Harris. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tom Holland holds the Rising Star award at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Dev Patel holds the award for best Supporting Actor, 'Lion'. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Mel Brooks holds his Fellowship award with presenters Simon Pegg and Nathan Lane. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Presenter Thandie Newton poses. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A guest arrives. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

