Wed Feb 22, 2017

Best of the BRIT Awards

Little Mix perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Little Mix perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
1 / 18
1 / 18
Robbie Williams performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Robbie Williams performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
2 / 18
2 / 18
Katy Perry performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Katy Perry performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
3 / 18
3 / 18
Emile Sande performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Emile Sande performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
4 / 18
4 / 18
Little Mix hold their the award for British Single at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Little Mix hold their the award for British Single at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
5 / 18
5 / 18
Ed Sheeran and Stormzy perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Ed Sheeran and Stormzy perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
6 / 18
6 / 18
Rory Graham lead singer of British band Rag'n'Bone poses with his award for Best British Breakthrough Act. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Rory Graham lead singer of British band Rag'n'Bone poses with his award for Best British Breakthrough Act. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
7 / 18
7 / 18
Coldplay perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Coldplay perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
8 / 18
8 / 18
Emile Sande holds the award for British Female Solo Artist at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Emile Sande holds the award for British Female Solo Artist at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
9 / 18
9 / 18
Coldplay perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Coldplay perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
10 / 18
10 / 18
Matthew Healy of the 1975 performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Matthew Healy of the 1975 performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
11 / 18
11 / 18
Jonathan Ross and Naomi Campbell present an award at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Jonathan Ross and Naomi Campbell present an award at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
12 / 18
12 / 18
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Katy Perry. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
13 / 18
13 / 18
Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
14 / 18
14 / 18
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Rita Ora. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
15 / 18
15 / 18
Heloise Letissier. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Heloise Letissier. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
16 / 18
16 / 18
Anne-Marie. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Anne-Marie. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
17 / 18
17 / 18
Little Mix. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Little Mix. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
18 / 18
18 / 18
