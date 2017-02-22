Best of the BRIT Awards
Little Mix perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Robbie Williams performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Katy Perry performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Emile Sande performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Little Mix hold their the award for British Single at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Ed Sheeran and Stormzy perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Rory Graham lead singer of British band Rag'n'Bone poses with his award for Best British Breakthrough Act. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Coldplay perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Emile Sande holds the award for British Female Solo Artist at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Coldplay perform at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Matthew Healy of the 1975 performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jonathan Ross and Naomi Campbell present an award at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Heloise Letissier. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Anne-Marie. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Little Mix. REUTERS/Neil Hall
