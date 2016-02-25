Best of the BRIT Awards
Adele reacts as she accepts the global success award. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rihanna and Drake perform. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Justin Bieber performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Lorde performs a David Bowie tribute. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Weeknd performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Adele performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
British singer-songwriter and guitarist James Bay accepts the award for best British male solo artist. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Little Mix perform. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Justin Bieber accepts the award for best international male artist. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Jess Glynne performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A dancer performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
James Bay performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Adele performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rihanna performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Gary Oldman and Annie Lennox make a tribute to David Bowie. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Little Mix perform. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Kevin Parker of band Tame Impala speaks as they receive their Best International Group award. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
British astronaut Tim Peake is seen on a screen speaking in a prerecorded piece. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Coldplay receive their Best British Group award. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rihanna arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British singer Emma Bunton and her husband singer Jade Jones arrive. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British singer and songwriter Adele arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Singer Geri Halliwell arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Australian singer Kylie Minogue arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
U.S. singer Lana del Rey arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British fashion model and television presenter Alexa Chung arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British musician Mark Ronson and his wife, French singer and actress Josephine de La Baume, arrive. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Fashion designer Pam Hogg (R) arrives with an unidentified guest. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British singer Fleur East arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Singer Tallia Storm arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Singer Alesha Dixon arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Singer Simon Le Bon and his wife Yasmin arrive. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Designers Dean Caten (L) and Dan Caten and Swedish actress Noomi Rapace arrive. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Members of British band Little Mix arrive. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British singer Florence Welch arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British singer and songwriter Jess Glynne arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Next Slideshows
The many faces of Sacha Baron Cohen
A look at Sacha Baron Cohen's satirical characters from Borat to Nobby.
Memorable Oscar dresses
Some of the most memorable dresses from past Academy Awards.
Best of London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Celebrity stumpers
Notable names show their support to the 2016 presidential candidates.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.