Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 3, 2015 | 12:00pm EDT

Best of the French Open

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a shot to compatriot Nicolas Almagro during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a shot to compatriot Nicolas Almagro during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a shot to compatriot Nicolas Almagro during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
1 / 18
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia celebrates after beating Simona Halep of Romania during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia celebrates after beating Simona Halep of Romania during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia celebrates after beating Simona Halep of Romania during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
2 / 18
Alize Cornet of France plays a shot to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Alize Cornet of France plays a shot to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Alize Cornet of France plays a shot to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 18
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a shot to Jarkko Nieminen of Finland during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a shot to Jarkko Nieminen of Finland during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a shot to Jarkko Nieminen of Finland during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
4 / 18
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a shot to compatriot Nicolas Almagro during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a shot to compatriot Nicolas Almagro during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a shot to compatriot Nicolas Almagro during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
5 / 18
A close-up shows the racket of Simona Halep of Romania during the women's singles match against Evgeniya Rodina of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

A close-up shows the racket of Simona Halep of Romania during the women's singles match against Evgeniya Rodina of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A close-up shows the racket of Simona Halep of Romania during the women's singles match against Evgeniya Rodina of Russia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
6 / 18
Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic plays a shot to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic plays a shot to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic plays a shot to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 18
Petra Martic of Croatia plays a shot to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during the women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Petra Martic of Croatia plays a shot to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during the women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Petra Martic of Croatia plays a shot to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during the women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 18
Go Soeda of Japan eyes the ball as he prepares to play a shot to Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Go Soeda of Japan eyes the ball as he prepares to play a shot to Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Go Soeda of Japan eyes the ball as he prepares to play a shot to Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
9 / 18
The shoes of Rafael Nadal of Spain are seen as he jumps to serve to Quentin Halys of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

The shoes of Rafael Nadal of Spain are seen as he jumps to serve to Quentin Halys of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
The shoes of Rafael Nadal of Spain are seen as he jumps to serve to Quentin Halys of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
10 / 18
Alize Cornet of France celebrates after beating Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Alize Cornet of France celebrates after beating Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Alize Cornet of France celebrates after beating Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
11 / 18
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark plays a shot to Karin Knapp of Italy during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark plays a shot to Karin Knapp of Italy during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark plays a shot to Karin Knapp of Italy during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 18
Pablo Andujar of Spain plays a shot to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Pablo Andujar of Spain plays a shot to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Pablo Andujar of Spain plays a shot to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
13 / 18
Garbine Muguruza of Spain serves to Flavia Pennetta of Italy during their women's singles match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Garbine Muguruza of Spain serves to Flavia Pennetta of Italy during their women's singles match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Garbine Muguruza of Spain serves to Flavia Pennetta of Italy during their women's singles match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
14 / 18
Novak Djokovic of Serbia prepares to serve to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Novak Djokovic of Serbia prepares to serve to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia prepares to serve to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
15 / 18
Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
16 / 18
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
17 / 18
Alize Cornet of France argues with the referee during the women's singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Alize Cornet of France argues with the referee during the women's singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Alize Cornet of France argues with the referee during the women's singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Top tourist sites

Top tourist sites

Next Slideshows

Top tourist sites

Top tourist sites

The world's most popular tourist landmarks.

Jun 03 2015
Inside Guantanamo

Inside Guantanamo

A look inside the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base.

Jun 02 2015
Shaft of light

Shaft of light

Scenes illuminated by rays of light.

Jun 02 2015
The kibbutz life

The kibbutz life

The last few years have seen a surprising turnaround in kibbutzim in Israel, with young families seeking to escape the high cost of living and alienation they...

Jun 02 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast