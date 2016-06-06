Best of the French Open
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in the French Open final. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Garbine Muguruza of Spain holds the trophy after beating Serena Williams in the French Open final. REUTERS/Corinne Dubreuil/FFT/Pool
Serena Williams reacts during the final. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Garbine Muguruza reacts after she defeated Serena Williams. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Serena Williams reacts after her match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Novak Djokovic celebrates with a court boy. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands reacts at the end of her match against Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in action against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland eyes the ball against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Richard Gasquet of France eyes the ball against Andy Murray of Britain. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Serena Williams returns the ball against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Andy Murray reacts while playing Richard Gasquet of France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Shelby Rogers of the U.S. reacts against Garbine Muguruza of Spain. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
David Goffin of Belgium eyes the ball against Dominic Thiem of Austria. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Andy Murray of Britain reacts Richard Gasquet of France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates versus Shelby Rogers of the U.S. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Richard Gasquet of France reacts of Andy Murray of Britain. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Shelby Rogers of the U.S. celebrates during her match against Camelia Begu of Romania, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Richard Gasquet of France celebrates during his match against Kei Nishikori of Japan May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Milos Raonic serves to Albert Ramos-Vinola of Spain May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Aljaz Bedene of Britain returns a shot to Novak Djokovic of Serbia, May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Venus Williams of the U.S. eyes the ball during her match against Alize Cornet of France, May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns returns the ball to Sam Groth of Australia. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kei Nishikori of Japan returns the ball to Fernando Verdasco of Spain May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her match against Kristina Mladenovic of France May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Samantha Stosur of Australia returns the ball to Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Anett Kontaveit of Estonia returns the ball to Venus Williams of the U.S. during their match at the French Open May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Sam Groth of Australia during the French Open May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic' returns the ball to Andy Murray of Britain during the French Open May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Ana Ivanovic of Serbia serves to Oceane Dodin of France during the French Open May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Angelique Kerber of Germany returns the ball to Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during the French Open May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Court workers sweep away rain water during the French Open May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Oceane Dodin of France serves to Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during the French Open May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
