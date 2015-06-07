Best of the French Open
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy and her dog named Chip in the dressing room after winning the women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros...more
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland poses with the trophy during the ceremony after winning the men's final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 7, 2015....more
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after winning her women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo...more
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland celebrates after winning his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the trophy during the ceremony after defeating Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris,...more
Andy Murray of Britain leaves the court after being defeated by Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's semi-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during their women's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Rafael Nadal of Spain leaves the court after being defeated by Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul...more
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Alize Cornet of France argues with the referee during the women's singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Workers sweep water off a tarp as rain interrupts the women's singles match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Ana Ivanovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015....more
Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent...more
Alize Cornet of France celebrates after beating Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia celebrates after beating Simona Halep of Romania during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Petra Martic of Croatia plays a shot to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during the women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a shot to compatriot Nicolas Almagro during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Pablo Andujar of Spain plays a shot to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The shoes of Rafael Nadal of Spain are seen as he jumps to serve to Quentin Halys of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Novak Djokovic of Serbia prepares to serve to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Spectators protect themselves from the rain with an umbrella as rain interrupts the women's singles match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Ana Ivanovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris,...more
Next Slideshows
American Pharoah wins Triple Crown
American Pharoah wins the Belmont Stakes to become the first Triple Crown winner since 1978.
Champions Barcelona
Barcelona were crowned kings of Europe for the fifth time after beating Juventus 3-1 in a pulsating Champions League final at the Olympic Stadium.
FIFA under fire
A corruption scandal engulfs the beautiful game's governing body.
Russia's hockey faux pas
Russia will be sanctioned after their players showed a lack of respect to Canada following a 6-1 loss in the world championship final.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.