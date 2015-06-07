Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jun 7, 2015 | 2:05pm EDT

Best of the French Open

Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy and her dog named Chip in the dressing room after winning the women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Corinne Dubreuil/FFT/Pool

Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy and her dog named Chip in the dressing room after winning the women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy and her dog named Chip in the dressing room after winning the women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Corinne Dubreuil/FFT/Pool
Close
1 / 22
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland poses with the trophy during the ceremony after winning the men's final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland poses with the trophy during the ceremony after winning the men's final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 7, 2015....more

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland poses with the trophy during the ceremony after winning the men's final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
2 / 22
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after winning her women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after winning her women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after winning her women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 22
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland celebrates after winning his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland celebrates after winning his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland celebrates after winning his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
4 / 22
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the trophy during the ceremony after defeating Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the trophy during the ceremony after defeating Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris,...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the trophy during the ceremony after defeating Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles final match to win the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
5 / 22
Andy Murray of Britain leaves the court after being defeated by Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Andy Murray of Britain leaves the court after being defeated by Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Andy Murray of Britain leaves the court after being defeated by Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
6 / 22
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's semi-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's semi-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's semi-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
7 / 22
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles final match against Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 22
Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during their women's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during their women's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during their women's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
9 / 22
Rafael Nadal of Spain leaves the court after being defeated by Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Rafael Nadal of Spain leaves the court after being defeated by Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Rafael Nadal of Spain leaves the court after being defeated by Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
10 / 22
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
11 / 22
Alize Cornet of France argues with the referee during the women's singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Alize Cornet of France argues with the referee during the women's singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Alize Cornet of France argues with the referee during the women's singles match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
12 / 22
Workers sweep water off a tarp as rain interrupts the women's singles match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Ana Ivanovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Workers sweep water off a tarp as rain interrupts the women's singles match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Ana Ivanovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015....more

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Workers sweep water off a tarp as rain interrupts the women's singles match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Ana Ivanovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
13 / 22
Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's quarter-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
14 / 22
Alize Cornet of France celebrates after beating Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Alize Cornet of France celebrates after beating Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Alize Cornet of France celebrates after beating Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
15 / 22
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia celebrates after beating Simona Halep of Romania during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia celebrates after beating Simona Halep of Romania during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia celebrates after beating Simona Halep of Romania during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
16 / 22
Petra Martic of Croatia plays a shot to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during the women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Petra Martic of Croatia plays a shot to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during the women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Petra Martic of Croatia plays a shot to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during the women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
17 / 22
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a shot to compatriot Nicolas Almagro during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a shot to compatriot Nicolas Almagro during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a shot to compatriot Nicolas Almagro during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
18 / 22
Pablo Andujar of Spain plays a shot to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Pablo Andujar of Spain plays a shot to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Pablo Andujar of Spain plays a shot to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 22
The shoes of Rafael Nadal of Spain are seen as he jumps to serve to Quentin Halys of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

The shoes of Rafael Nadal of Spain are seen as he jumps to serve to Quentin Halys of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
The shoes of Rafael Nadal of Spain are seen as he jumps to serve to Quentin Halys of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Close
20 / 22
Novak Djokovic of Serbia prepares to serve to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Novak Djokovic of Serbia prepares to serve to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia prepares to serve to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
21 / 22
Spectators protect themselves from the rain with an umbrella as rain interrupts the women's singles match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Ana Ivanovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Spectators protect themselves from the rain with an umbrella as rain interrupts the women's singles match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Ana Ivanovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris,...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Spectators protect themselves from the rain with an umbrella as rain interrupts the women's singles match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Ana Ivanovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
American Pharoah wins Triple Crown

American Pharoah wins Triple Crown

Next Slideshows

American Pharoah wins Triple Crown

American Pharoah wins Triple Crown

American Pharoah wins the Belmont Stakes to become the first Triple Crown winner since 1978.

Jun 06 2015
Champions Barcelona

Champions Barcelona

Barcelona were crowned kings of Europe for the fifth time after beating Juventus 3-1 in a pulsating Champions League final at the Olympic Stadium.

Jun 06 2015
FIFA under fire

FIFA under fire

A corruption scandal engulfs the beautiful game's governing body.

May 29 2015
Russia's hockey faux pas

Russia's hockey faux pas

Russia will be sanctioned after their players showed a lack of respect to Canada following a 6-1 loss in the world championship final.

May 19 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast