Best of the Grammy Awards

Kendrick Lamar performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Taylor Swift accepts the award for Album of the Year for "1989". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Lady Gaga is tied with a rope as she performs a medley of songs as a tribute to the late David Bowie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Singer Meghan Trainor accepts the Best New Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Justin Bieber performs "Where are U Now" with Skrillex (R). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Recording Academy Person of the Year Lionel Richie performs "All Night Long" with John Legend (L) and Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
The Weeknd performs "I Can't Feel My Face". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Sam Hunt and Carrie Underwood perform "Take Your Time". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Kendrick Lamar (L) takes the stage to accept the award for Best Rap Album for "To Pimp A Butterfly" from presenters Ice Cube and O'Shea Jackson Jr. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Jackson Browne and The Eagles perform a tribute to Glenn Frey. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
(L-R) Johnny Depp, Duff McKagan, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry of the band Hollywood Vampires perform "As Bad As I Am". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Adele performs "All I Ask". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Audra Day performs "Rise Up". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Tori Kelly and James Bey perform "Hollow". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Brittany Howard and Alabama Shakes perform "I Don't Wanna Fight No More". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Chris Stapleton, Bonnie Raitt and Gary Clark Jr. perform a tribute to B.B. King. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Taylor Swift reacts after hearing Ed Sheeran won Song of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Tyrese performs "Brick House" as John Legend (L) and Demi Lovato sing along during a medley honoring Recording Academy Person of the Year Lionel Richie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Beyonce presents the Best Record of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Little Big Town performs "Girl Crush". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Taylor Swift performs "Out of the Woods". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
The Weeknd poses backstage with his awards for Best R&B Performance for "Earned It" and Best Urban Contemporary Album for "Beauty Behind the Madness". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Stevie Wonder (3rd from R) and Pentatonix perform "That's the Way of the World" as a tribute to Earth Wind and Fire singer Maurice White, who died in 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Singer Bruno Mars accepts the Best Record of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Pitbull performs "El Taxi" with actress Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Kendrick Lamar performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Taylor Swift poses backstage with her awards for Best Music Video for "Bad Blood", Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for "1989". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Kendrick Lamar performs a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Jackson Browne and The Eagles bow after performing a tribute to Glenn Frey. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Lady Gaga performs a medley of David Bowie songs as a tribute to the late singer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
