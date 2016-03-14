Best of the Nickelodeon Awards
Show host Blake Shelton is slimed on stage at the conclusion of Nickelodeon's 2016 Kids' Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host Blake Shelton has the audience slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host Blake Shelton is slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The group Fifth Harmony is slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Anthony Anderson and model Heidi Klum present the award for Favorite Female TV Star - Kids Show to actress Zendaya for her role on KC Undercover. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
DNCE performs Cake By the Ocean. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Jason Sudeikis and Josh Gad react after being slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Blake Shelton on stage in costume. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Amy Poehler accepts the award for Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie for her role in Inside Out. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jason Sudeikis and Josh Gad are obscured as they are slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Blake Shelton speaks during an Angry Birds movie promo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The group Fifth Harmony is slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Adam Sandler walks to the stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bethany Mota misses getting slimed as Cameron Dallas is sprayed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Anthony Anderson and model Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musicians Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa perform One Call Away/See You Again. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. appear on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The group Fifth Harmony is slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
John Stamos walks through the audience after being slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Television host Ellen DeGeneres walks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Storm Troopers walk through the audience. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host Blake Shelton is slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Chanel's fashion salon
Karl Lagerfeld pared down his usual over-the-top runway to recreate a traditional couture show with gold and mirrors at Paris Fashion Week.
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall marry
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch weds former supermodel Jerry Hall in London.
Katy Perry for Hillary
The singer on the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.