Best of the Oscars
Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to Moonlight, after announcing by mistake that La La Land was winner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jordan Horowitz of La La Land holds the card announcing Moonlight as the winner of the Best Picture Oscar as presenter Warren Beatty and show host Jimmy Kimmel stand behind. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Producer Jordon Horowitz holds up the card for the Best Picture winner Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jordan Horowitz and Mahershala Ali hug. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Kimmel talks to Warren Beatty as Jordan Horowitz and Barry Jenkins hug, during presentation for Best Picture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Barry Jenkins hugs Joi McMillon as they celebrate the Best Picture award for Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt, accept the Oscar for Best Picture before the mistake was noticed. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Casey Affleck reacts as he accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Casey Affleck hugs his brother Ben after winning the Best Actor Oscar. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best Actress winner Emma Stone accepts her award for La La Land. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Viola Davis accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman reacts during a skit. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Damien Chazelle accepts the award for winning Best Director. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Kimmel lifts Sunny Pawar. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Kimmel tweets to President Trump. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mahershala Ali accepts the Best Supporting Actor award for Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man kisses the hand of actor Nicole Kidman during a skit. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan present Best Production Design. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Candy is delivered from the rafters to the audience. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Emma Stone reaches for cookies and donuts that are dropped from the rafters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A statement from Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, winner of Best Foreign Language Film, is read. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Leonardo DiCaprio presents Best Actress. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Halle Barry arrives on stage to present for Best Director. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gestures. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Barry Jenkins accepts the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay Screenplay Story and Tarell Alvin McCraney accepts for Story for Moonlight. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A skit takes place during the show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Auli'i Cravalho performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best Feature Documentary Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow for O.J: Made in America REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shirley MacLaine and Charlize Theron present the Best Foreign Language Film. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Viola Davis poses with her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the film Fences. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Viola Davis is congratulated by Meryl Streep after winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lin-Manuel Miranda performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae and Katherine Johnson (in wheelchair) present for Best Documentary Feature. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Meryl Streep reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Sting performs Best Original Song nominee The Empty Chair. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Kimmel host. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Justin Timberlake performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara of The White Helmets win for Best Documentary Short Subject. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson accept the Oscars for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "Suicide Squad." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenters Kate McKinnon and Jason Bateman. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vince Vaughn presents for the Governors Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alan Barillaro is congratulated after winning Best Animated Short Film for Piper. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kristof Deak and Anna Udardy accept the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film for Sing. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Colleen Atwood, winner of Best Costume Design for the film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sylvain Bellemare takes the Oscar for Best Sound Editing for the film Arrival from presenter Sofia Boutella. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
