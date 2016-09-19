Best of the Paralympics
Canada's men's wheelchair basketball team player Adam Lancia embraces his wife Jamey Jewells of Canada after her women's wheelchair basketball playoff match against China at the Rio Paralympics. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Roger Bolliger (R) of Switzerland and Shota Kawamoto of Japan compete in the cycling road race. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Ibrahim Hamadtou of Egypt competes in the table tennis singles class 6 group D. REUTERS/Pilar OLivares
Fireworks erupt during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Gold medalist Ernst van Dyk of (L) South Africa and silver medalist Alessandro Zanardi of Italy celebrate after the finish of the men's road race H5. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Allysa Seely of the United States and Lisa Lilja of Finland compete in the triathlon PT2. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Richard Whitehead of Britain competes in the men's 200m - T42 category. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Wang Zhoubin (L to R) of China, Federico Accardi and Froilan Padilla of Argentina in action in the soccer men's 5-a-side bronze medal match. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Fish-eye lens view of Setiyo Budi of Indonesia competing in the long jump. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Odair Santos of Brazil (R) runs with his guide to a silver medal finish in the 1500m. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Josh Wheeler of the U.S. reacts as Ryley Batt of Australia celebrates winning the gold medal in the wheelchair rugby. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
James Turner of Australia celebrates after winning the gold medal in the 800m T36 final. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Fujita Masaki of Japan gestures after the men's C1-2-3 1000m Time Trial Final. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Rebecca Murray of the U.S. is sandwiched as she fights for the ball during wheelchair basketball. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Regas Woods of the United States competes in the T42 long jump final. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Players of Britain celebrate victory in the wheelchair basketball bronze medal match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Samwel Mushai Kimani of Kenya wins the gold medal in the 1500m. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Guo Chunliang of China competes in the javelin F46 final. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Jeroen Teeuwen of the Netherlands competes in the high jump T42. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Beatrice Vio of Italy reacts during wheelchair fencing. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Yui Kamiji of Japan competes in wheelchair tennis. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Antonio Leme of Brazil reacts in the mixed pairs BC3 boccia gold medal final. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Italy's Beatrice Vio celebrates after beating Hong Kong's Yu Chui Yee in the wheelchair fencing women's foil bronze medal match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Vasileios Ntounis (R) of Greece competes with Tian Jianquan of China in wheelchair fencing. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Players of team Iran observe a minute of silence for Iranian cyclist Sarafraz Bahman Golbarnezhad who died in a cycling crash at the Paralympics. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Ali Jawad of Britain reacts during powerlifting. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Evie Edwards of Britain competes in the mixed pairs BC4 boccia final. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Bronze medalist Teresinha de Jesus Correia Santos of Brazil reacts after the women's 100m T47 final. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduf
China's Yan Zhiqiang celebrates in the boccia bronze medal match. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Sophie Hahn of Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in the T38 100m final. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Bronze medalists Victoria Nolan, Meghan Montgomery, Andrew Todd, Curtis Halladay and Kristen Kit of Canada pose with their medals during the LTA Mixed Coxed Four LTAMIX4+ victory ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Hannah Cockroft of Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 100m event. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A performer in a wheelchair takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
