Best of the Tour de France
A pack of riders is reflected in a puddle during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A pack of riders is reflected in a puddle during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A pack of riders cycle during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A pack of riders cycle during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A pack of riders cycles past spectators during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A pack of riders cycles past spectators during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Team Saxo Bank rider Jonathan Cantwell of Australia lies on the ground after a fall during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Saget/Pool
Team Saxo Bank rider Jonathan Cantwell of Australia lies on the ground after a fall during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Saget/Pool
Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme (R) signals the start of the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme (R) signals the start of the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Liquigas-Cannondale rider Ivan Basso of Italy (R) awaits at the start of the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Liquigas-Cannondale rider Ivan Basso of Italy (R) awaits at the start of the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A pack of riders cycles during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A pack of riders cycles during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Team Europcar rider Thomas Voeckler of France (R) cycles during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Team Europcar rider Thomas Voeckler of France (R) cycles during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A pack of riders cycle during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A pack of riders cycle during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Lotto-Belisol Team rider Andre Greipel of Germany holds up his arms as he wins the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Lotto-Belisol Team rider Andre Greipel of Germany holds up his arms as he wins the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
(R-L) Saur-Sojasun rider Julien Simon of France, Euskaltel-Euskadi rider Pablo Urtasun-Perez of Spain, Cofidis rider Jan Ghyselink of Belgium and FDJ-Bigmat rider Matthieu Ladagnous of France cycle in a break away during the fifth stage of the 99th...more
(R-L) Saur-Sojasun rider Julien Simon of France, Euskaltel-Euskadi rider Pablo Urtasun-Perez of Spain, Cofidis rider Jan Ghyselink of Belgium and FDJ-Bigmat rider Matthieu Ladagnous of France cycle in a break away during the fifth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Rouen and Saint-Quentin July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles in the city of Allouville during the fourth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Abbeville and Rouen, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles in the city of Allouville during the fourth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Abbeville and Rouen, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Radioshack-Nissan rider and leader's yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (C) of Switzerland rides with his teammates during the fourth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Abbeville and Rouen, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Radioshack-Nissan rider and leader's yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (C) of Switzerland rides with his teammates during the fourth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Abbeville and Rouen, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Liquigas-Cannondale rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia arrives at the sign-in podium for the start of the fourth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Abbeville and Rouen, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Liquigas-Cannondale rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia arrives at the sign-in podium for the start of the fourth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Abbeville and Rouen, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Vacansoleil-DCM rider Marco Marcato of Italy is treated by a race official after a fall during the third stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Orchies and Boulogne sur mer, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Saget/Pool
Vacansoleil-DCM rider Marco Marcato of Italy is treated by a race official after a fall during the third stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Orchies and Boulogne sur mer, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Saget/Pool
The pack of riders cycles during the third stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Orchies and Boulogne sur mer, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles during the third stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Orchies and Boulogne sur mer, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles past the church of Aire-sur-la-Lys during the third stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Orchies and Boulogne sur mer, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles past the church of Aire-sur-la-Lys during the third stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Orchies and Boulogne sur mer, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles during the third stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Orchies and Boulogne sur mer, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles during the third stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Orchies and Boulogne sur mer, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A vehicle from the publicity caravan of the Tour de France travels past spectators at the start of the third stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Orchies and Boulogne sur mer July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A vehicle from the publicity caravan of the Tour de France travels past spectators at the start of the third stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Orchies and Boulogne sur mer July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
BMC Racing Team rider Philippe Gilbert of Belgium signs autographs before the start of the third stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Orchies and Boulogne sur mer July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
BMC Racing Team rider Philippe Gilbert of Belgium signs autographs before the start of the third stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Orchies and Boulogne sur mer July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles past spectators wearing chicken costumes during the second stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Vise and Tournai, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles past spectators wearing chicken costumes during the second stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Vise and Tournai, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles during the second stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Vise and Tournai, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles during the second stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Vise and Tournai, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Radioshack-Nissan rider and leader's yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (C) of Switzerland cycles during the second stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Vise and Tournai, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Radioshack-Nissan rider and leader's yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (C) of Switzerland cycles during the second stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Vise and Tournai, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
The pack of riders cycles during the second stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Vise and Tournai, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles during the second stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Vise and Tournai, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The peloton rides during the 198 km (123 miles) first stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Liege and Seraing, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The peloton rides during the 198 km (123 miles) first stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Liege and Seraing, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Next Slideshows
Best of Euro 2012
Spain beat Italy in the Euro 2012 soccer championship 4-0, the biggest victory margin in a World Cup or Euro final ever.
LeBron, Heat win NBA Finals
The Miami Heat win the NBA championship.
The Olympians
Athletes around the world prepare for the upcoming London Olympics.
Euro fan fever
Country supporters at Euro 2012.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.