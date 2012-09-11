Edition:
Best of the U.S. Open

<p>Andy Murray kisses his trophy after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final match at the U.S. Open in New York, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Andy Murray reacts after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final match at the U.S. Open in New York, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Serbia's Novak Djokovic falls during the men's singles final match against Britain's Andy Murray at the U.S. Open in New York, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Andy Murray serves to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles final match at the U.S. Open in New York, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Andy Murray poses with his trophy in Central Park after winning the men's singles title at the U.S. Open in New York September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. screams after a shot against Sara Errani of Italy during their women's semifinals match at the U.S. Open in New York September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with her trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their women's singles finals match at the U.S. Open in New York September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Bob (R) and Mike Bryan of the U.S. celebrate after defeating Leander Paes of India and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic in their men's doubles finals match at the U.S. Open in New York September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>David Ferrer of Spain celebrates after defeating Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia in their men's singles quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>David Ferrer of Spain awaits a serve from Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia during their men's singles quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland carries his broken racquet during his men's singles match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>Andy Roddick of the U.S. prepares to hit a return to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles finals match at the U.S. Open in New York September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during their women's quarter-final match at the US Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

<p>David Ferrer of Spain plays a shot to Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia during their men's singles quarterfinals match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

<p>Roberta Vinci of Italy eyes the ball as she hits a return to Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after defeating Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland in their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>Andy Roddick of the U.S. sports a pair of tennis shoes featuring a Stars and Stripes design during his men's singles match against Fabio Fognini of Italy at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>Juan Monaco of Argentina hits a return to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Andy Murray of Britain plays a shot to Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>Andrea Hlavackova of the Czech Republic falls to the court after defeating Maria Kirilenko of Russia in their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Tennis fans watch after 2am in the morning as John Isner of the U.S. and Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany play at the US Open men's singles tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

<p>Angelique Kerber of Germany misses a shot against Sara Errani of Italy during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

<p>Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia serves to Bojana Jovanovski of Serbia during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

<p>David Ferrer of Spain serves to Igor Sijsling of the Netherlands during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

<p>Fans in the shade of their umbrellas watch the men's singles match between Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina and Ryan Harrison of the U.S. at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia gestures during a break in play in his men's singles match against Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic serves to Nadia Petrova of Russia during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina wipes his head after defeating Ryan Harrison of the U.S. in their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Marion Bartoli of France reacts after defeating compatriot Kristina Mladenovic in their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

<p>Venus Williams of the U.S. reacts in the third set of her loss to Angelique Kerber of Germany during their match at the U.S. Open women's singles tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

<p>Venus Williams of the U.S. serves to Angelique Kerber of Germany during their match at the U.S. Open women's singles tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) pats Bjorn Phau of Germany on the back after defeating him at the U.S. Open men's singles tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

<p>Sloane Stephens of the U.S. hits a return to Tatjana Malek of Germany during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Tatjana Malek of Germany reacts to a missed point against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Kim Clijsters of Belgium reacts after her defeat to Laura Robson of Britain in their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina hits a return to Florent Serra of France during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>Li Na of China serves to Casey Dellacqua of Australia during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

