Best of the World Series
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist scores a run after colliding with Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez in game six. Jamie Squire/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Fans of the Cleveland Indians react while viewing Game 6 of their World Series game against the Chicago Cubs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Cubs shortstop Addison Russell reacts with teammate Kyle Schwarber, Ben Zobrist and Anthony Rizzo after hitting a grand slam against the Cleveland Indians in game six. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
A fan of the Cleveland Indians sits during Game 6. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Cleveland Indians players react in the dugout in the 8th inning in game six. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman forces out Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) in the 7th inning in game six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cubs shortstop Addison Russell loses grip of his bat as it flies into the stands in game six. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Fans stand outside Progressive Field before Game 6. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez makes a catch on a ball hit by Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (not pictured) in game six. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians first baseman Mike Napoli hits a RBI single against the Chicago Cubs in game six. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo catches the ball on a deflection from catcher David Ross for an out on a foul ball by Cleveland Indians left fielder Carlos Santana in game five. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Fans of the Cleveland Indians react during during a game five watch party inside Progressive Field in Cleveland. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman delivers a pitch during the seventh inning in game five. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell dives safely into first base against Cleveland Indians first baseman Mike Napoli during the ninth inning in game four. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor congratulates third baseman Jose Ramirez for hitting a solo home run during the second inning in game four. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana dives to first base for a single against Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo during the sixth inning in game four. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians left fielder Rajai Davis celebrates with shortstop Francisco Lindor after game four. The Indians defeated the Cubs 7-2. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell completes a double play against Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor during the third inning in game four. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona signals for a pitching change against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning in game three. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell completes a double play against Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis during the fifth inning in game three. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon relieves starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks during the fifth inning in game three. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ben Zobrist hits a single in front of Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez during the second inning in game three. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Cubs fans cheer after game two in Cleveland. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Zach McAllister and shortstop Francisco Lindor react against the Chicago Cubs in the 5th inning in game two. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor celebrates with center fielder Rajai Davis after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game one. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor is thrown out by Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross in the fifth inning in game one. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians fans hold up K signs for strikeouts by starting pitcher Corey Kluber in game one. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Carlos Santana is checked on by medical staff in the third inning in game one. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross to end the top of the 7th inning in game one. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
