Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 2, 2016 | 9:41am EDT

Best of the World Series

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist scores a run after colliding with Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez in game six. Jamie Squire/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist scores a run after colliding with Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez in game six. Jamie Squire/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist scores a run after colliding with Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez in game six. Jamie Squire/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 29
Fans of the Cleveland Indians react while viewing Game 6 of their World Series game against the Chicago Cubs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Fans of the Cleveland Indians react while viewing Game 6 of their World Series game against the Chicago Cubs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Fans of the Cleveland Indians react while viewing Game 6 of their World Series game against the Chicago Cubs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 29
Cubs shortstop Addison Russell reacts with teammate Kyle Schwarber, Ben Zobrist and Anthony Rizzo after hitting a grand slam against the Cleveland Indians in game six. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell reacts with teammate Kyle Schwarber, Ben Zobrist and Anthony Rizzo after hitting a grand slam against the Cleveland Indians in game six. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Cubs shortstop Addison Russell reacts with teammate Kyle Schwarber, Ben Zobrist and Anthony Rizzo after hitting a grand slam against the Cleveland Indians in game six. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 29
A fan of the Cleveland Indians sits during Game 6. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A fan of the Cleveland Indians sits during Game 6. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A fan of the Cleveland Indians sits during Game 6. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 29
Cleveland Indians players react in the dugout in the 8th inning in game six. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians players react in the dugout in the 8th inning in game six. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Cleveland Indians players react in the dugout in the 8th inning in game six. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 29
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman forces out Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) in the 7th inning in game six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman forces out Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) in the 7th inning in game six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman forces out Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) in the 7th inning in game six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 29
Cubs shortstop Addison Russell loses grip of his bat as it flies into the stands in game six. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell loses grip of his bat as it flies into the stands in game six. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Cubs shortstop Addison Russell loses grip of his bat as it flies into the stands in game six. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 29
Fans stand outside Progressive Field before Game 6. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Fans stand outside Progressive Field before Game 6. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Fans stand outside Progressive Field before Game 6. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 29
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez makes a catch on a ball hit by Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (not pictured) in game six. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez makes a catch on a ball hit by Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (not pictured) in game six. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez makes a catch on a ball hit by Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (not pictured) in game six. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 29
Cleveland Indians first baseman Mike Napoli hits a RBI single against the Chicago Cubs in game six. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians first baseman Mike Napoli hits a RBI single against the Chicago Cubs in game six. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Cleveland Indians first baseman Mike Napoli hits a RBI single against the Chicago Cubs in game six. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 29
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo catches the ball on a deflection from catcher David Ross for an out on a foul ball by Cleveland Indians left fielder Carlos Santana in game five. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo catches the ball on a deflection from catcher David Ross for an out on a foul ball by Cleveland Indians left fielder Carlos Santana in game five. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo catches the ball on a deflection from catcher David Ross for an out on a foul ball by Cleveland Indians left fielder Carlos Santana in game five. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 29
Fans of the Cleveland Indians react during during a game five watch party inside Progressive Field in Cleveland. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Fans of the Cleveland Indians react during during a game five watch party inside Progressive Field in Cleveland. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Fans of the Cleveland Indians react during during a game five watch party inside Progressive Field in Cleveland. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 29
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman delivers a pitch during the seventh inning in game five. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman delivers a pitch during the seventh inning in game five. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman delivers a pitch during the seventh inning in game five. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 29
Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell dives safely into first base against Cleveland Indians first baseman Mike Napoli during the ninth inning in game four. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell dives safely into first base against Cleveland Indians first baseman Mike Napoli during the ninth inning in game four. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell dives safely into first base against Cleveland Indians first baseman Mike Napoli during the ninth inning in game four. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 29
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor congratulates third baseman Jose Ramirez for hitting a solo home run during the second inning in game four. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor congratulates third baseman Jose Ramirez for hitting a solo home run during the second inning in game four. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 30, 2016
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor congratulates third baseman Jose Ramirez for hitting a solo home run during the second inning in game four. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 29
Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana dives to first base for a single against Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo during the sixth inning in game four. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana dives to first base for a single against Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo during the sixth inning in game four. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana dives to first base for a single against Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo during the sixth inning in game four. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 29
Cleveland Indians left fielder Rajai Davis celebrates with shortstop Francisco Lindor after game four. The Indians defeated the Cubs 7-2. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians left fielder Rajai Davis celebrates with shortstop Francisco Lindor after game four. The Indians defeated the Cubs 7-2. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Cleveland Indians left fielder Rajai Davis celebrates with shortstop Francisco Lindor after game four. The Indians defeated the Cubs 7-2. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 29
Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell completes a double play against Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor during the third inning in game four. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell completes a double play against Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor during the third inning in game four. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell completes a double play against Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor during the third inning in game four. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 29
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona signals for a pitching change against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning in game three. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona signals for a pitching change against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning in game three. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona signals for a pitching change against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning in game three. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 29
Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell completes a double play against Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis during the fifth inning in game three. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell completes a double play against Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis during the fifth inning in game three. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell completes a double play against Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis during the fifth inning in game three. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 29
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon relieves starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks during the fifth inning in game three. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon relieves starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks during the fifth inning in game three. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon relieves starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks during the fifth inning in game three. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 29
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ben Zobrist hits a single in front of Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez during the second inning in game three. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ben Zobrist hits a single in front of Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez during the second inning in game three. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ben Zobrist hits a single in front of Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez during the second inning in game three. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
22 / 29
Chicago Cubs fans cheer after game two in Cleveland. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs fans cheer after game two in Cleveland. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Chicago Cubs fans cheer after game two in Cleveland. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
23 / 29
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Zach McAllister and shortstop Francisco Lindor react against the Chicago Cubs in the 5th inning in game two. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Zach McAllister and shortstop Francisco Lindor react against the Chicago Cubs in the 5th inning in game two. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Zach McAllister and shortstop Francisco Lindor react against the Chicago Cubs in the 5th inning in game two. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
24 / 29
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor celebrates with center fielder Rajai Davis after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game one. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor celebrates with center fielder Rajai Davis after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game one. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor celebrates with center fielder Rajai Davis after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game one. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
25 / 29
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor is thrown out by Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross in the fifth inning in game one. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor is thrown out by Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross in the fifth inning in game one. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor is thrown out by Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross in the fifth inning in game one. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
26 / 29
Cleveland Indians fans hold up K signs for strikeouts by starting pitcher Corey Kluber in game one. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians fans hold up K signs for strikeouts by starting pitcher Corey Kluber in game one. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Cleveland Indians fans hold up K signs for strikeouts by starting pitcher Corey Kluber in game one. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
27 / 29
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Carlos Santana is checked on by medical staff in the third inning in game one. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians designated hitter Carlos Santana is checked on by medical staff in the third inning in game one. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Carlos Santana is checked on by medical staff in the third inning in game one. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
28 / 29
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross to end the top of the 7th inning in game one. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross to end the top of the 7th inning in game one. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross to end the top of the 7th inning in game one. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
One week to the election

One week to the election

Next Slideshows

One week to the election

One week to the election

The presidential campaign enters the final stretch.

Nov 01 2016
Tuning in to Nicolas Maduro

Tuning in to Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela's president hosts his weekly broadcast show "In Contact with Maduro".

Nov 01 2016
Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

A month has passed since Hurricane Matthew struck the island nation.

Nov 01 2016
Death in a drug den

Death in a drug den

Unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den in the Philippine capital of Manila.

Nov 01 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast