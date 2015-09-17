Best of TIFF
Musician Keith Richards attends a news conference to promote the film "Under The Influence". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Salma Hayek arrives on the red carpet for the film "Septembers of Shiraz". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kate Mara and Shia LaBeouf laugh as they arrive on the red carpet for the film "Man Down". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cast member Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso arrive on the red carpet for the film "The Martian". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Susan Sarandon arrives on the red carpet for the film "The Meddler". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actors Donald Sutherland and Kiefer Sutherland arrive for the premiere of the movie "Forsaken". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Brie Larson attends a news conference to promote the film "Room". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus arrive on the red carpet for the film "Sky". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actors Johnny Depp and his wife Amber Heard arrive for the premiere of "Black Mass". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Producer George Clooney arrives for the premiere of "Our Brand Is Crisis". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Rachel McAdams arrives for the film "Spotlight". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Penelope Cruz and director Julio Medem arrive on the red carpet for the film "Ma ma". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal arrives on the red carpet for the film "Demolition". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Mark Ruffalo holds up a camera, as cast member Rachel McAdams makes a funny face as they pose with the real life characters they portray as they arrive on the red carpet for the film "Spotlight". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Natalie Portman arrives for the premiere of "A Tale Of Love And Darkness". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Rachel Weisz arrives on the red carpet for the film "The Lobster". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kristen Stewart arrives on the red carpet for the film "Equals". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Naomi Watts arrives on the red carpet for the film "Demolition". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Johnny Depp attends a news conference to promote the film "Black Mass". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Elle Fanning arrives on the red carpet for the film "Trumbo". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Kate Mara attends a news conference to promote the film "Man Down". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Drew Barrymore greets fans as she arrives on the red carpet for the film "Miss You Already". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Julianne Moore arrives on the red carpet for the film "Freeheld". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Ellen Page arrives with her girlfriend, Samantha Thomas, on the red carpet for the film "Freeheld". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Helen Mirren greets fans as she arrives on the red carpet for the film "Eye in the Sky". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cast member Amber Heard arrives for the premiere of "The Danish Girl" with her husband Johnny Depp at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Ethan Hawke greets a friend at the premiere of 'Born to Be Blue". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Ryan Reynolds arrives for the premiere of the movie "Mississippi Grind". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Cast member Madalina Ghenea has her dress adjusted while arriving on the red carpet for the film "Youth". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Sarah Allen arrives on the red carpet for the film "Beeba Boys". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Elle Fanning arrives for the premiere of "About Ray". REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Heather Lind arrives on the red carpet for the film "Demolition". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rachel Weisz arrives on the red carpet for the film "Youth". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
