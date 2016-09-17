Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 16, 2016 | 9:05pm EDT

Best of TIFF

Actor Chloe Grace Moretz arrives for the premiere of the film Brain on Fire. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Actor Chloe Grace Moretz arrives for the premiere of the film Brain on Fire. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Actor Chloe Grace Moretz arrives for the premiere of the film Brain on Fire. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
1 / 35
Keith Richards greets fellow bandmate Ronnie Wood on the red carpet for the film The Rolling Stones Ole Ole Ole! : A Trip Across Latin America. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Keith Richards greets fellow bandmate Ronnie Wood on the red carpet for the film The Rolling Stones Ole Ole Ole! : A Trip Across Latin America. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Keith Richards greets fellow bandmate Ronnie Wood on the red carpet for the film The Rolling Stones Ole Ole Ole! : A Trip Across Latin America. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
2 / 35
Actor Woody Harrelson greets fans as he arrives on the red carpet for the film LBJ. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actor Woody Harrelson greets fans as he arrives on the red carpet for the film LBJ. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Actor Woody Harrelson greets fans as he arrives on the red carpet for the film LBJ. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
3 / 35
Actors Jacob Tremblay and Vera Farmiga arrive for the premiere of the film Burn Your Maps. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Actors Jacob Tremblay and Vera Farmiga arrive for the premiere of the film Burn Your Maps. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Actors Jacob Tremblay and Vera Farmiga arrive for the premiere of the film Burn Your Maps. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
4 / 35
Actress Sigourney Weaver arrives for the premiere of the film (re) Assignment. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Actress Sigourney Weaver arrives for the premiere of the film (re) Assignment. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Actress Sigourney Weaver arrives for the premiere of the film (re) Assignment. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
5 / 35
Justin Timberlake arrives on the red carpet for the film Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Justin Timberlake arrives on the red carpet for the film Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Justin Timberlake arrives on the red carpet for the film Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
6 / 35
Actor Bryan Cranston and actress Jennifer Garner and director Robin Swicord arrive for the premiere of the film "Wakefield" at TIFF the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Actor Bryan Cranston and actress Jennifer Garner and director Robin Swicord arrive for the premiere of the film "Wakefield" at TIFF the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill TPX IMAGES OF...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
Actor Bryan Cranston and actress Jennifer Garner and director Robin Swicord arrive for the premiere of the film "Wakefield" at TIFF the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
7 / 35
Actor Matt Damon poses with fans as he arrives for the premiere of the film Manchester By The Sea. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Actor Matt Damon poses with fans as he arrives for the premiere of the film Manchester By The Sea. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Actor Matt Damon poses with fans as he arrives for the premiere of the film Manchester By The Sea. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
8 / 35
Actor Kurt Russell arrives on the red carpet for the film Deepwater Horizon. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actor Kurt Russell arrives on the red carpet for the film Deepwater Horizon. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Actor Kurt Russell arrives on the red carpet for the film Deepwater Horizon. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
9 / 35
Actress Kate Hudson arrives on the red carpet for the film Deepwater Horizon. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Kate Hudson arrives on the red carpet for the film Deepwater Horizon. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Actress Kate Hudson arrives on the red carpet for the film Deepwater Horizon. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
10 / 35
Oscar Isaac pretends to autograph Charlotte Le Bon's leg as they arrive on the red carpet for the film The Promise. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Oscar Isaac pretends to autograph Charlotte Le Bon's leg as they arrive on the red carpet for the film The Promise. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Oscar Isaac pretends to autograph Charlotte Le Bon's leg as they arrive on the red carpet for the film The Promise. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
11 / 35
Actor Ryan Gosling greets fans as he arrives on the red carpet for the film La La Land. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actor Ryan Gosling greets fans as he arrives on the red carpet for the film La La Land. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Actor Ryan Gosling greets fans as he arrives on the red carpet for the film La La Land. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
12 / 35
Actors Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner arrive for the premiere of the film Arrival. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Actors Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner arrive for the premiere of the film Arrival. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Actors Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner arrive for the premiere of the film Arrival. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
13 / 35
Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives for the premiere of the film Sing. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives for the premiere of the film Sing. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives for the premiere of the film Sing. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
14 / 35
Actress Natalie Portman arrives on the red carpet, as someone holds an umbrella over her head to block the rain, for the film Planetarium. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Natalie Portman arrives on the red carpet, as someone holds an umbrella over her head to block the rain, for the film Planetarium. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Actress Natalie Portman arrives on the red carpet, as someone holds an umbrella over her head to block the rain, for the film Planetarium. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
15 / 35
Actor Matthew McConaughey arrives on the red carpet for the film Sing. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actor Matthew McConaughey arrives on the red carpet for the film Sing. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Actor Matthew McConaughey arrives on the red carpet for the film Sing. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
16 / 35
Leonardo DiCaprio arrives on the red carpet for the film Before the Flood. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Leonardo DiCaprio arrives on the red carpet for the film Before the Flood. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Leonardo DiCaprio arrives on the red carpet for the film Before the Flood. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
17 / 35
Callie Hernandez arrives on the red carpet for the film "La La Land". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Callie Hernandez arrives on the red carpet for the film "La La Land". REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Callie Hernandez arrives on the red carpet for the film "La La Land". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
18 / 35
Lupita Nyong'o and David Oyelow arrive on the red carpet for the film Queen of Katwe. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Lupita Nyong'o and David Oyelow arrive on the red carpet for the film Queen of Katwe. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Lupita Nyong'o and David Oyelow arrive on the red carpet for the film Queen of Katwe. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
19 / 35
Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives on the red carpet for the film Sing. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives on the red carpet for the film Sing. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives on the red carpet for the film Sing. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
20 / 35
Actress Amy Adams arrives for the premiere of the film Nocturnal Animals. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Actress Amy Adams arrives for the premiere of the film Nocturnal Animals. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Actress Amy Adams arrives for the premiere of the film Nocturnal Animals. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
21 / 35
Actress Nicole Kidman arrives for the premiere of the film Lion. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Actress Nicole Kidman arrives for the premiere of the film Lion. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Actress Nicole Kidman arrives for the premiere of the film Lion. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
22 / 35
Actor Naomi Watts and actor Liev Schreiber arrive for the premiere of the film The Bleeder. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Actor Naomi Watts and actor Liev Schreiber arrive for the premiere of the film The Bleeder. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Actor Naomi Watts and actor Liev Schreiber arrive for the premiere of the film The Bleeder. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
23 / 35
Actresses Rachel Weisz and Caren Pistorius arrive for the premiere of the film Denial. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Actresses Rachel Weisz and Caren Pistorius arrive for the premiere of the film Denial. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Actresses Rachel Weisz and Caren Pistorius arrive for the premiere of the film Denial. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
24 / 35
Actress Charlotte Le Bon arrives on the red carpet for the film The Promise. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actress Charlotte Le Bon arrives on the red carpet for the film The Promise. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
Actress Charlotte Le Bon arrives on the red carpet for the film The Promise. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
25 / 35
Brie Larson greets fans as she arrives on the red carpet for the film Free Fire. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Brie Larson greets fans as she arrives on the red carpet for the film Free Fire. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Brie Larson greets fans as she arrives on the red carpet for the film Free Fire. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
26 / 35
Dakota Fanning arrives on the red carpet for the film American Pastoral. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Dakota Fanning arrives on the red carpet for the film American Pastoral. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Dakota Fanning arrives on the red carpet for the film American Pastoral. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
27 / 35
Actor Denzel Washington attends a press conference to promote the film The Magnificent Seven. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Actor Denzel Washington attends a press conference to promote the film The Magnificent Seven. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Actor Denzel Washington attends a press conference to promote the film The Magnificent Seven. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
28 / 35
Valorie Curry arrives on the red carpet with Sam Underwood for the film American Pastoral. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Valorie Curry arrives on the red carpet with Sam Underwood for the film American Pastoral. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Valorie Curry arrives on the red carpet with Sam Underwood for the film American Pastoral. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
29 / 35
Ewan McGregor arrives on the red carpet for the film American Pastoral. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Ewan McGregor arrives on the red carpet for the film American Pastoral. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Ewan McGregor arrives on the red carpet for the film American Pastoral. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
30 / 35
Jennifer Connelly arrives on the red carpet for the film American Pastoral. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jennifer Connelly arrives on the red carpet for the film American Pastoral. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
Jennifer Connelly arrives on the red carpet for the film American Pastoral. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
31 / 35
Haley Bennet poses on the red carpet for the film The Magnificent Seven. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Haley Bennet poses on the red carpet for the film The Magnificent Seven. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Haley Bennet poses on the red carpet for the film The Magnificent Seven. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
32 / 35
Actress Fan Bingbing attends the premiere of the film I Am Not Madame Bovary. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Actress Fan Bingbing attends the premiere of the film I Am Not Madame Bovary. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Actress Fan Bingbing attends the premiere of the film I Am Not Madame Bovary. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
33 / 35
Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt pose on the red carpet for the film The Magnificent Seven. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt pose on the red carpet for the film The Magnificent Seven. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt pose on the red carpet for the film The Magnificent Seven. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
34 / 35
Haley Bennet poses with Ethan Hawke on the red carpet for the film The Magnificent Seven. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Haley Bennet poses with Ethan Hawke on the red carpet for the film The Magnificent Seven. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Haley Bennet poses with Ethan Hawke on the red carpet for the film The Magnificent Seven. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Highlights from London Fashion Week.

Sep 16 2016
New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

Sep 15 2016
Tokyo Game Show

Tokyo Game Show

The Tokyo Game Show kicks off with immersive virtual reality technology taking the spotlight in the industry exhibition event.

Sep 15 2016
Fashion fit for a Queen

Fashion fit for a Queen

An exhibition featuring 90 years of the Queen's style opens at Windsor Castle.

Sep 15 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast