Best of TIFF
Actor Chloe Grace Moretz arrives for the premiere of the film Brain on Fire. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Keith Richards greets fellow bandmate Ronnie Wood on the red carpet for the film The Rolling Stones Ole Ole Ole! : A Trip Across Latin America. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Woody Harrelson greets fans as he arrives on the red carpet for the film LBJ. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actors Jacob Tremblay and Vera Farmiga arrive for the premiere of the film Burn Your Maps. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Sigourney Weaver arrives for the premiere of the film (re) Assignment. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Justin Timberlake arrives on the red carpet for the film Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Bryan Cranston and actress Jennifer Garner and director Robin Swicord arrive for the premiere of the film "Wakefield" at TIFF the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill TPX IMAGES OF...more
Actor Matt Damon poses with fans as he arrives for the premiere of the film Manchester By The Sea. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Kurt Russell arrives on the red carpet for the film Deepwater Horizon. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Kate Hudson arrives on the red carpet for the film Deepwater Horizon. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Oscar Isaac pretends to autograph Charlotte Le Bon's leg as they arrive on the red carpet for the film The Promise. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Ryan Gosling greets fans as he arrives on the red carpet for the film La La Land. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actors Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner arrive for the premiere of the film Arrival. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives for the premiere of the film Sing. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Natalie Portman arrives on the red carpet, as someone holds an umbrella over her head to block the rain, for the film Planetarium. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Matthew McConaughey arrives on the red carpet for the film Sing. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Leonardo DiCaprio arrives on the red carpet for the film Before the Flood. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Callie Hernandez arrives on the red carpet for the film "La La Land". REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Lupita Nyong'o and David Oyelow arrive on the red carpet for the film Queen of Katwe. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives on the red carpet for the film Sing. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Amy Adams arrives for the premiere of the film Nocturnal Animals. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Nicole Kidman arrives for the premiere of the film Lion. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Naomi Watts and actor Liev Schreiber arrive for the premiere of the film The Bleeder. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actresses Rachel Weisz and Caren Pistorius arrive for the premiere of the film Denial. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Charlotte Le Bon arrives on the red carpet for the film The Promise. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Brie Larson greets fans as she arrives on the red carpet for the film Free Fire. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Dakota Fanning arrives on the red carpet for the film American Pastoral. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Denzel Washington attends a press conference to promote the film The Magnificent Seven. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Valorie Curry arrives on the red carpet with Sam Underwood for the film American Pastoral. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ewan McGregor arrives on the red carpet for the film American Pastoral. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jennifer Connelly arrives on the red carpet for the film American Pastoral. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Haley Bennet poses on the red carpet for the film The Magnificent Seven. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Fan Bingbing attends the premiere of the film I Am Not Madame Bovary. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt pose on the red carpet for the film The Magnificent Seven. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Haley Bennet poses with Ethan Hawke on the red carpet for the film The Magnificent Seven. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
