Best of TIFF
Elle Fanning arrives on the red carpet for the film "Trumbo" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Michael Shannon arrives on the red carpet for the film "Freeheld" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Julianne Moore arrives on the red carpet for the film "Freeheld" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Ellen Page arrives with her girlfriend, Samantha Thomas (L), on the red carpet for the film "Freeheld" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Ethan Hawke greets a friend at the premiere of 'Born to Be Blue' at TIFF the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Cast member Madalina Ghenea has her dress adjusted while arriving on the red carpet for the film "Youth" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cast member Amber Heard arrives for the premiere of "The Danish Girl" with her husband Johnny Depp at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Susan Sarandon arrives for the premiere of "About Ray" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Elle Fanning arrives for the premiere of "About Ray" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Drew Barrymore greets fans as she arrives on the red carpet for the film "Miss You Already" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rachel Weisz arrives on the red carpet for the film "Youth" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Sarah Allen arrives on the red carpet for the film "Beeba Boys" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kristen Stewart arrives on the red carpet for the film "Equals" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Naomi Watts arrives on the red carpet for the film "Demolition" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Heather Lind arrives on the red carpet for the film "Demolition" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Rachel Weisz arrives on the red carpet for the film "The Lobster" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cast member Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso arrive on the red carpet for the film "The Martian" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Natalie Portman arrives for the premiere of "A Tale Of Love And Darkness" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal arrives on the red carpet for the film "Demolition" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Producer George Clooney arrives for the premiere of "Our Brand Is Crisis" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Helen Mirren greets fans as she arrives on the red carpet for the film "Eye in the Sky" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Jessica Chastain attends a press conference to promote the film "The Martian" at TIFF the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Naomi Watts arrives on the red carpet for the film "Demolition" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Barkhad Abdi arrives on the red carpet for the film "Eye in the Sky" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actor Kate Mara attends a press conference to promote the film "The Martian" at TIFF the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Jeff Daniels attends a press conference to promote the film "The Martian" at TIFF the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Director Jean Marc Vallee attends a news conference to promote the film Demolition at TIFF the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Filmmaker Michael Moore (R) and documentary programmer Thom Powers pose at the premiere of "Where To Invade Next" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Sandra Bullock arrives for the premiere of "Our Brand Is Crisis" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actor Domhnall Gleeson arrives for the premiere of "Brooklyn" at TIFF, the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
