Pictures | Mon Jun 13, 2016

Best of Tony Awards

Renee Elise Goldsberry wins the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Hamilton". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Show host James Corden (front, C) performs with all the nominees. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Lin-Manuel Miranda of "Hamilton" accepts the award for best book of a musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Show host James Corden shares the stage with actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Sean Hayes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler poses backstage with his award for Best Choreography for "Hamilton". REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
The cast of "Show Me Love" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Daveed Diggs of "Hamilton" accepts the award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Gloria Estefan (L) performs with Ana Villafane and the cast of "On Your Feet". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Angela Lansbury and James Earl Jones present an award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Actor Jeff Daniels performs with show host James Corden. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Actress Glenn Close impersonates Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Actor Reed Birney poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for "The Humans". REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Show host James Corden performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
The cast of "Fiddler on the Roof" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Presenter Neil Patrick Harris speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
The cast of "Spring Awakening" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Entertainer Oprah Winfrey speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Cate Blanchett presents Frank Langella with the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "The Father". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Jessica Lange accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "Long Day's Journey Into Night". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Singer Barbra Streisand speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Show host James Corden participates in the opening performance.

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Stephen Karam, author of "The Humans," accepts the Best Play award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Leslie Odom, Jr. accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for "Hamilton". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Steve Martin performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
The cast of "Bright Star" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Show host James Corden participates in the opening performance.

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
The cast of "Hamilton" closes the show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
A member of the cast of "Spring Awakening" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
(L-R) Actors Daveed Diggs holds his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Hamilton," Cynthia Erivo holds her award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for "Hamilton," Leslie Odom, Jr. holds his award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for "Hamilton" and Renee Elise Goldsberry with the award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for "Hamilton". REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Cynthia Erivo accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "The Color Purple". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry poses with the award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for "Hamilton". REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
The cast of "Spring Awakening" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Show host James Corden performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
The cast of "The Color Purple" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Actress Claire Danes speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Keri Russell speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
The cast of "Hamilton" closes the show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Lin-Manuel Miranda poses backstage with one of three awards won. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
