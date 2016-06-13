Best of Tony Awards
Renee Elise Goldsberry wins the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Hamilton". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Show host James Corden (front, C) performs with all the nominees. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lin-Manuel Miranda of "Hamilton" accepts the award for best book of a musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Show host James Corden shares the stage with actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Sean Hayes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler poses backstage with his award for Best Choreography for "Hamilton". REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The cast of "Show Me Love" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Daveed Diggs of "Hamilton" accepts the award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gloria Estefan (L) performs with Ana Villafane and the cast of "On Your Feet". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Angela Lansbury and James Earl Jones present an award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Jeff Daniels performs with show host James Corden. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Glenn Close impersonates Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Reed Birney poses backstage with his award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for "The Humans". REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Show host James Corden performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of "Fiddler on the Roof" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Presenter Neil Patrick Harris speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of "Spring Awakening" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Entertainer Oprah Winfrey speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cate Blanchett presents Frank Langella with the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "The Father". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jessica Lange accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "Long Day's Journey Into Night". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Barbra Streisand speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Show host James Corden participates in the opening performance.
Stephen Karam, author of "The Humans," accepts the Best Play award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Leslie Odom, Jr. accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for "Hamilton". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Steve Martin performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of "Bright Star" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Show host James Corden participates in the opening performance.
The cast of "Hamilton" closes the show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A member of the cast of "Spring Awakening" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
(L-R) Actors Daveed Diggs holds his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Hamilton," Cynthia Erivo holds her award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for "Hamilton," Leslie Odom, Jr. holds his...more
Cynthia Erivo accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "The Color Purple". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry poses with the award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for "Hamilton". REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The cast of "Spring Awakening" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Show host James Corden performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of "The Color Purple" performs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Claire Danes speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Keri Russell speaks on stage. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The cast of "Hamilton" closes the show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lin-Manuel Miranda poses backstage with one of three awards won. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
CMT Music Awards
Highlights from the 2016 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
Crowning Miss USA
A 26-year-old Army Reserve officer from the District of Columbia is crowned winner of the Miss USA pageant.
Gucci takes fashionistas to church
Gucci stages a fashion show among the arches and stained glass of London's Westminster Abbey.
Celebrities on the campaign trail
Notable names show their support to the 2016 presidential candidates.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.